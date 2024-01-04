TJ Porter

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Credit
  • Credit cards
  • Managing investments
  • Personal finance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science, Northeastern University

 

TJ Porter has eight years of experience as a personal finance writer covering investing, banking, credit, and more. He has written dozens of articles for Bankrate and other popular finance websites such as Credit Karma and the Balance.

TJ's brush with personal finance began as he looked for ways to stretch his own dollars through deals or reward points. In all of his writing, TJ aims to provide easy to understand and actionable content that can help readers make financial choices that work for them.

When he's not writing about finance, TJ enjoys games (of the video and board variety), cooking and reading.

Find TJ Porter beyond Bankrate

TJ's latest articles