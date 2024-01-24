At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Equipment loans can be used for large assets that could strain cash reserves

If you fail to pay your equipment loan on time, the lender may seize the asset to recoup their loss

Equipment loans often have a higher payment than an equipment lease but allow you to own the asset outright at the end of the loan term

For many business owners, buying equipment is an important part of owning and running a business. But depending on the machinery you need, it can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Equipment loans can help bridge the gap. According to the Federal Reserve Banks’ 2022 Small Business Credit Survey, 12 percent of small business loan applications in 2023 were for auto or equipment loans. 87 percent of those applicants were at least partially approved.

While equipment loans can help companies purchase essential machinery or equipment, it’s important to consider potential drawbacks and explore alternatives before signing on the dotted line.

What is an equipment loan?

An equipment loan is a type of business loan that companies use to buy business-related equipment. This could be any piece of equipment, including a printer for your home-based business, an espresso machine for your coffee shop or a semi truck for your trucking company.

One main advantage of equipment loans is accessibility. For other types of loans, you may have to provide collateral, which are personal or business assets you own that can be used to secure the loan. Equipment loans don’t require you to offer up assets because the equipment you purchase is collateral. If you default on the loan, the lender can repossess the equipment to recover any loss.

Other types of loans may also have strict eligibility requirements. But many lenders who provide equipment loans are willing to work with you even if you don’t have great credit, two or more years in business or annual revenues of $150,000 or more. These lenders specialize in offering equipment loans for startups and business owners with bad credit.

Equipment loan vs. leasing

Equipment loans are a popular way to finance equipment purchases, but a common alternative is leasing. Leasing equipment involves renting it from another person or company for a monthly fee.

There are some key differences between equipment loans and leases.

Equipment loan Equipment lease Higher monthly payment Lower monthly payment Own the equipment and keep it when you pay off the loan Don’t build equity in equipment. May be a purchase option at the end of the lease More maintenance and repair responsibility Leasing company may handle repairs and maintenance Must sell the equipment or scrap it to get rid of it Can cancel the lease to get rid of equipment and upgrade Higher down payment requirement Lower or no down payment required

Leasing is a popular option for businesses. According to the Horizon Report from the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, leasing (26 percent) was the most popular way to finance equipment compared to secured loans (19 percent) and lines of credit (17 percent).

Because leasing offers more flexibility, it’s often better for equipment you plan to upgrade or replace in the short-to-medium term. Buying with a loan is more expensive, but for long-term equipment, you may come out ahead by using the equipment for many years, even after paying it off.

Compare the pros and cons of equipment loans

Pros Fast funding

No need for additional collateral

Offers flexible financing

Build credit Cons Limited to financing equipment

May require a down payment

Could be costly

Loan could outlast life of equipment

Pros of equipment loans

If you need to acquire equipment for your business, there are lots of benefits to using an equipment loan.

Fast funding

Many lenders offer relatively quick funding for equipment loans, especially if you go with an online lender. You may be able to receive funds in as little as 24 hours.

No need for additional collateral

With an equipment loan, your company does not need additional assets to secure the loan. The equipment you buy serves as collateral.

Offers flexible financing

Equipment financing saves you from having to tie up large sums of cash purchasing equipment. With a loan, you spread the cost over the life of the loan, which can be anywhere from three to 10 years. The longer you hold on to a loan, the more interest you pay overall. But this can make payments more affordable each month.

Build credit

Getting any kind of loan can help your company build credit, but an equipment loan is one of the easier ways to start building credit. They’re usually easy to qualify for, even if your company has no operating history. Just be sure to check that the lender reports your loan activity to the credit bureaus and check whether they report to personal or business credit bureaus.

Cons of equipment financing

Before getting an equipment loan, you have to consider the drawbacks.

Limited to financing equipment

Equipment financing is limited in use. You can only use it to purchase, lease or repair equipment and only equipment that the lender agrees is adequate to serve as collateral. You’ll need other types of loans for other purposes.

May require down payments

Many equipment loans require a down payment of as much as 20 percent of the equipment’s cost. If you’re buying something expensive, you might need a lot of cash, or you may have to look into leasing if you can’t afford a sizable down payment.

Could be costly

Equipment loans tend to have higher interest rates compared to term loans. You may find more favorable rates for term loans from banks or credit unions if you have great credit. If you are a new business or need a bad credit loan, you’ll likely need to work with an online lender. The price for having access to equipment loans is that you’ll pay higher rates and fees compared to loans for business owners with good or excellent credit.

Loan could outlast the life of equipment

There’s a chance, especially if you get a long-term loan, that the loan will outlast the equipment you purchase. For example, if you get a 15-year loan, but the equipment breaks after ten years, you’re stuck with five years of payments for something you can’t use anymore.

Even if it doesn’t break, it may still wear out, become less useful, or become obsolete. You need to make sure anything you buy with a long-term loan will last for a long time.

Who can get an equipment loan?

One of the best things about business equipment loans is their availability. Most types of businesses can qualify for an equipment loan, even if they don’t have much operating history. That’s because the down payment and the equipment serving as collateral reduce the lender’s risk to the point that they’ll offer loans to most borrowers.

Equipment loans are popular in many different industries. According to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, the top 10 types of equipment financed in 2022 were:

Transportation equipment

IT and related technology services

Construction equipment

Agricultural equipment

Industrial/manufacturing equipment

Medical equipment

Office machines

Materials handling equipment

Energy equipment

Furniture and other fixtures

Alternatives to equipment loans

If equipment loans are not the right solution for your financing needs, consider your other options. Several alternatives to equipment loans could help you get the funding you need, including:

Bottom line

Equipment financing is flexible and widely available, even for startups and businesses needing bad credit financing. Shop around to compare equipment loans from a few sources to ensure you get the best rate and lowest fees.

Frequently asked questions about equipment financing