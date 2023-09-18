Emily Maracle is a small business loans editor for Bankrate.com. She is passionate about creating high-quality content to help educate and make complex financial topics accessible to all readers, especially those looking to start or grow a business.

Emily holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of British Columbia. Previously, she worked as an editor and writer in the insurance and real estate industries, specializing in scaling content and businesses while broadening her knowledge in fintech.

Based in New York, Emily enjoys getting outside with her two dogs, reading, living sustainably and all things coffee.

Emily wants you to know

Getting a loan can be a long and complicated process. From prequalifying to meeting lender requirements and applying, the process can take weeks to months, something Emily had no idea about when getting her first loan! Emily looks to empower others to make educated financial decisions and reduce the stress of taking out a loan — whether it’s their first or fifth.

Her best tip for getting a loan? Shop around and compare lenders and products, as requirements and interest rates vary. The financial industry has grown significantly, and both traditional and alternative lenders have products to benefit a variety of consumers and businesses

