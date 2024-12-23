How to know if your business grant is taxable

Business grants can be a game-changer for small business owners seeking financial support. They provide non-repayable funds, offering a much-needed infusion of capital without the burden of repayment, and unlock opportunities for the growth and expansion of your business.

But before you begin applying, it’s important to carefully consider the tax obligations with business grants to avoid unexpected tax liabilities and comply with legal requirements. Determine if you have to pay taxes on grant money and effectively plan for future business income tax payments.

Are business grants taxable?

In most cases, you can consider grant money taxable unless there is a specific federal or state statute that exempts you from taxation. Grants may also be taxable by either federal or state governments separately, meaning tha you may pay taxes to one or the other or both.

But it’s important to note not all grants fall under the same tax rules. Certain types of grants are considered nontaxable, depending on their purpose and the specific circumstances.

For example, nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status are typically considered tax-exempt as well as grants received by a tribe member from a federally recognized Indian tribe.

Determining your tax responsibilities after receiving a business grant makes financial planning easier. Here are several ways to assess whether you have to pay taxes on grant money:

Review your business grant agreement

When confirming what tax obligations you may have, if any, your best bet is to review your business grant agreement. This should have been provided when you received the grant, and it may outline any tax obligations you may have.

Contact the funding organization

You can contact the funding organization if your grant agreement doesn’t explicitly state your tax obligations. They can confirm this information.

Research federal guidelines

To find tax requirements, navigate to the official IRS website. There, you’ll find federal guidelines for taxable and nontaxable income and comprehensive resources to help determine your specific filing obligations.

Review your state’s laws

All states have laws regarding the handling of business income, including business grants. This information can be found on each state’s Department of Revenue website.

Consult with a business accountant or tax professional

A business accountant or tax professional can determine whether your business grant is taxable and any other tax-related questions you may have. If you don’t already have a business accountant, you can locate certified accountants and other tax professionals through:

Tips for taxable business grants

Once you’ve confirmed whether or not your business grant is taxable, you want to prepare to pay these taxes.

Here are a few tips to help you handle your tax obligations after receiving a business grant:

Reserve a portion of the grant money for taxes. Rather than spend all the grant funds, reserve a portion to cover the taxes. This can save you from having to scrape together the funds later when it’s time to file.

Rather than spend all the grant funds, reserve a portion to cover the taxes. This can save you from having to scrape together the funds later when it’s time to file. Don’t exclude grants from estimated taxes. Failing to account for grant income can lead to underpayment penalties, so whenever you pay your estimated taxes, don’t forget to include your grants.

Failing to account for grant income can lead to underpayment penalties, so whenever you pay your estimated taxes, don’t forget to include your grants. Maintain good financial records. To successfully manage your business finances, you must accurately track your business income, expenses and tax obligations, including taxable and nontaxable business grants. Doing so can prepare you for future audits and avoid any unexpected tax obligations.

To successfully manage your business finances, you must accurately track your business income, expenses and tax obligations, including taxable and nontaxable business grants. Doing so can prepare you for future audits and avoid any unexpected tax obligations. Look into tax deductions: A taxable business grant can increase what you owe, but it’s possible to lower your business taxes to a more affordable amount. For example, you can take advantage of deductions such as depreciating business assets, which reduce the total taxable income for your business.

Where to find business grants

Before you can fill out a grant application and receive funds, you have to know where to find business grants, and this requires you to do some research.

Government agencies: Check official government websites such as Grants.gov or the Small Business Administration (SBA) website for various business grants available at the federal, state and local levels.

Check official government websites such as Grants.gov or the Small Business Administration (SBA) website for various business grants available at the federal, state and local levels. Corporations : Look into corporations and foundations to see which offer grants to businesses operating in your industry or have specific funding priorities aligned with your business.

: Look into corporations and foundations to see which offer grants to businesses operating in your industry or have specific funding priorities aligned with your business. Nonprofit organizations: Nonprofit organizations often provide grants to support businesses within certain industries, but may focus on funding businesses operating in underserved communities.

Alternatives to business grants

Business grants tend to be competitive since many eligible businesses may apply for the grant. If you can’t receive a grant or can’t wait to receive funding, you may need to look into alternatives, though these may involve repaying the funding. Alternatives include:

Bank business loans: Bank business loans require repayment with interest. You may also need strong credit and revenue to qualify for these loans. But they can help you build business credit, which is something business grants cannot do.

Bank business loans require repayment with interest. You may also need strong credit and revenue to qualify for these loans. But they can help you build business credit, which is something business grants cannot do. SBA loans: If you prefer an option with lower interest rates, longer repayment terms and access to more significant loan amounts, an SBA loan might be the better fit. SBA loans are designed to be accessible to business owners who don’t qualify for traditional financing.

If you prefer an option with lower interest rates, longer repayment terms and access to more significant loan amounts, an SBA loan might be the better fit. SBA loans are designed to be accessible to business owners who don’t qualify for traditional financing. Business credit cards: Business credit cards offer flexibility, immediate access to funds up to a certain limit and potential rewards for making purchases. You also get a grace period in which you won’t get charged interest as long as you pay the card in full each month. Business credit cards are a great alternative financing option for managing day-to-day expenses.

Business credit cards offer flexibility, immediate access to funds up to a certain limit and potential rewards for making purchases. You also get a grace period in which you won’t get charged interest as long as you pay the card in full each month. Business credit cards are a great alternative financing option for managing day-to-day expenses. Crowdfunding: Consider using crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter or Indiegogo to raise funds for your business by presenting your project or idea to a broader audience. Note that these funds may also be taxable since the IRS considers them to be a sale if there’s an exchange of goods or rewards.

The bottom line

Business grants are an opportunity for entrepreneurs to access free money. However, since grants are usually subject to taxation, you want to plan accordingly and put away some of the grant money for taxes. You’ll also need to include the grant money as taxable income when you pay your business’s estimated taxes. If you are unsure whether your grant is taxable, don’t be afraid to seek professional advice or consider an alternative funding option.

Frequently asked questions