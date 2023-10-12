Kristina Byas

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Small business loans
  • Personal finance
Education EDUCATION
  • B.A. in English, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee

 

Kristina Byas is a Milwaukee-based writer and contributor at Bankrate. Equipped with a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a passion for personal finance, Kristina has made it her mission to empower individuals and families to take control of their financial well-being.

Over the years, she has lent her insights and knowledge to numerous financial publications, where her articles have helped readers navigate the intricacies of building and maintaining wealth.

Find Kristina Byas beyond Bankrate

  • LendingTree
  • Magnify Money
  • Student Loan Hero
  • The Simple Dollar
  • Cnet
  • MyMove
  • Reviews.com

