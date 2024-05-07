At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Average business line of credit interest rates range from 8 percent to 60 percent

Longer repayment terms can increase overall costs

Business lines of credit can come with fees, such as origination fees, draw fees for withdrawing funds or monthly service fees

A business line of credit is like a credit card: You can borrow up to a set spending limit and only have to pay interest on the amount you use. This is a flexible option that can help business owners cover day-to-day costs.

Like any business loan, there are costs to consider when taking out a business line of credit, including interest rates and fees, which can vary from lender to lender. To better understand business line of credit costs, here’s a look at the common rates and fees.

Business line of credit cost: Interest rates

Interest rates are expressed as a percentage and represent the amount a lender will charge you for your business line of credit, not including fees. For secured and unsecured types of business lines of credit, interest rates typically range from 8 percent to 60 percent APR or higher.

Established businesses with great credit and a track record of turning a profit are considered less risky and tend to get the best rates. If you have bad credit, expect to pay more, though you may be able to lessen the costs by providing collateral.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight According to the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Lending Survey , average interest rates for fixed-rate business lines of credit in Q4 2023 were 7.67 percent to 8.38 percent. Variable-rate lines of credit average 8.93 percent to 9.13 percent in interest.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay in interest, use a business loan calculator, which can show you how much you’ll pay each month and how much interest it will cost you. You can insert this cost into your business budget to see if you can manage the line of credit repayments. For example, here’s a look at how much a $100,000 loan with a 20 percent interest rate will cost if it takes you two years to pay off.

Loan amount $100,000 Loan term (months) 24 months Interest rate 20.0% Total cost $158,963.30 Total interest paid $58,963.30

APR

The annual percentage rate (APR) is a percentage that shows the total cost you’ll pay for the business line of credit each year, including interest and fees. APR rates are higher than interest rates alone since they show you a complete picture of what you’ll owe.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight

Business credit cards may come with higher interest rates compared to the starting rates for business lines of credit. But a business credit card is one of the only types of financing that gives you a chance to avoid paying interest charges

Factor rates

Factor rates are another way to determine the business line of credit cost. Instead of a percentage, factor rates use a decimal. Most lenders charge fixed factor rates between 1.1 and 1.5. And like interest rates, the lowest rates are typically reserved for established and successful businesses with good or excellent credit scores.

To determine the total amount you owe on a loan using factor rates, multiply the loan amount by the factor rate. For example, a $100,000 loan with a factor rate of 1.4 will cost you $140,000, but that doesn’t include any fees.

How to convert factor rates to APR

When looking for a business line of credit, it helps to be able to have an accurate picture of the total costs. That’s why converting a factor rate to an interest rate is a good idea. Here’s how you do it using a $100,000 loan with a factor rate of 1.4 and a two-year repayment period:

Step 1: Find the overall loan amount.

First, multiply the loan amount by the factor rate to get the overall loan amount.

Example: $100,000 x 1.4 = $140,000

Step 2: Find the total interest costs

The total interest cost will be the difference between the original funding amount and the overall loan amount.

Example: $140,000 – $100,000 = $40,000

Step 3: Convert cost to a percentage

Next, divide the interest cost by the original funding amount to see the percentage cost.

Example: $40,000 / $100,000 = 0.4

Step 4: Find the annual interest rate.

Next, multiply the percentage cost by 365 to see what the interest rate is over the period of a year.

Example: 0.4 x 365 = 146

Then, divide your answer by the repayment period.

Example: 146 / 730 = 0.2 or 20%

Keep in mind this isn’t a true APR since it doesn’t factor in fees. But converting a factor rate to an annual interest rate can make it easier to compare business line of credit costs among different lenders.

Steps to convert factor rate to APR Example Step 1: Find the overall loan amount $100,000 x 1.4 = $140,00 Step 2: Find the total interest costs $140,000 – $100,000 = $40,000 Step 3: Convert cost to a percentage $40,000 / $100,000 = 0.4 Step 4: Find the annual interest rate 0.4 x 365 = 146 Step 4 (continued) 146 / 730 = 0.20 or 20% Estimated annual interest rate 20%

Lightbulb Bankrate insight

Once you’ve converted your factor rate to an annual interest rate, use a business loan calculator to see how much a loan with a similar APR would cost. You may be surprised to see that it could be cheaper than a loan with a factor rate. For more information, check out our guide on converting factor rates to annual interest rates

Business line of credit cost: Repayment terms

The amount of time it takes you to pay off a loan can also play a role in the overall cost of the line of credit. Most business lines of credit offer repayment terms of six to 24 months with monthly or weekly repayments.

Business lines of credit with interest rates cost more the longer you hold on to debt. That’s because interest continues to get added to unpaid balances until your debt is completely paid off. Pay your balance off early, and you can save money.

A longer repayment period can make the weekly or monthly payments more manageable. Sometimes, a lender may offer prepayment discounts, which could help you save money. But shorter repayment periods may not be in your best interest if they don’t.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight If you get a line of credit with a factor rate, you likely won’t save money on early repayment. The factor rate gets charged upfront, requiring you to pay the entire fee regardless of when you pay off the loan — unless your lender offers a prepayment discount.

Business line of credit cost: Fees

In addition to interest, business loan fees also drive up the cost of a business line of credit. Depending on the lender, a few different fees may be assessed. Here’s a look at some of the common fees you may find:

Origination fee. Fee charged for opening your business line of credit.

Fee charged for opening your business line of credit. Annual fee. Fee charged each year your business line of credit remains open.

Fee charged each year your business line of credit remains open. Maintenance fee: Monthly or annual fee charged to keep your business line of credit open.

Monthly or annual fee charged to keep your business line of credit open. Draw fee. Fee charged each time you draw on your credit line.

Fee charged each time you draw on your credit line. Prepayment penalty. A fee charged if you try to pay off a loan early. Not all lenders charge one, so if you plan to pay a loan off early, make sure your lender doesn’t assess this fee.

Bottom line

A business line of credit is ideal for businesses looking to address short-term issues with cash flow and cover ongoing expenses like payroll, inventory and supplies. But when interest and fees are tacked on, the cost of borrowing may be much higher than expected.

If you are considering a business line of credit, comparing the total cost of each option can help you save money. You can also compare costs with other small business loans to see which options offer the best interest rates and terms.

Frequently asked questions