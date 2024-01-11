At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Business line of credit rates range from 8 percent all the way up to 60 percent or higher, depending on the lender and the borrower's creditworthiness

The best rates are offered to established business owners with good-to-excellent credit

Business lines of credit may come with additional fees, such as annual fees, origination fees, draw fees and maintenance fees

A business line of credit can have an APR that ranges from 8 percent all the way up to 60 percent or higher. Since lenders aren’t required to display their rates, it’s not possible to pinpoint an average business line of credit interest rate.

What is known is that the best business lines of credit offer the lowest rates to established small business owners with good-to-excellent credit. You’ll deal with higher interest rates and fees if you’re a business startup or an owner with poor credit. You also have to shop around more carefully to get the most affordable line of credit.

Here’s a look at some of the current business line of credit rates and tips to help you find the right line of credit.

Current business line of credit rates

As with any financing, terms and interest rates on business lines of credit may vary between lenders and change based on market conditions. Here are current interest rates from some of the most popular business line of credit lenders.

Rates accurate as of 1/10/2024

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Loan amounts for business lines of credit can vary. While some lenders may offer maximum loan amounts in the millions of dollars, your credit score and time in business could make you only eligible for loan amounts of $100,000 or less.

What is the interest rate on a business line of credit?

The interest rate on your line of credit represents how much your lender is charging for the borrowed amount. Unlike a loan, a business line of credit works like a credit card. It’s a revolving loan, which means that you can borrow from the credit line repeatedly. If you don’t have any outstanding loans, you may have a zero balance with the line of credit.

The lender sets a credit limit, the maximum you’re able to borrow from the lender. You’re only charged interest for the money you currently owe against the line but not for the entire amount of available credit.

For instance, if you borrow $5,000 from your $50,000 available credit limit, the interest charges only apply to the outstanding $5,000.

You’ll want to compare a few different lines of credit since the terms you’re offered may vary significantly based on the lender. These factors are also relevant:

Credit scores. Your business credit score and personal credit score may affect your interest rate. The better your scores, the lower your rate is likely to be.

Your business credit score and personal credit score may affect your interest rate. The better your scores, the lower your rate is likely to be. Time in business. Lenders may offer a larger credit limit with better terms to established businesses. Some lenders require you to be in business for at least two years, while other lenders are more lenient.

Lenders may offer a larger credit limit with better terms to established businesses. Some lenders require you to be in business for at least two years, while other lenders are more lenient. Business income. A lender is also likely to consider your business revenue, cash flow, balance sheet and other financial health indicators when they assess the risk associated with lending to you. If you’re low risk, you may be rewarded with a low interest rate, such as a 6 percent or 8 percent APR (annual percentage rate).

Types of interest rates charged

Unlike consumer lenders, business lenders charge interest rates in different ways, making it difficult to compare borrowing costs side by side. But you can understand the types of interest being charged to help you make a more informed decision.

Factor rates

Some lenders offer business lines of credit using factor rates, which are expressed as a decimal instead of a percentage. For example, if you take out a loan for $50,000 with a factor rate of 1.2, the loan’s interest would cost $10,000 ($50,000 x 1.2 = $60,000). That figure doesn’t include any other fees.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Check out our guide on factor rates for a better understanding, including how to convert factor rates to an annual interest rate. You can more easily compare lines of credit with different lenders and understand your loan’s true cost.

Interest rates vs. weekly or monthly fees

Most lenders show business loan interest rates in the form of an annual percentage rate (APR). The APR gives you a complete picture of borrowing costs over the course of the year, including interest and fees. Some lenders also show simple interest, which doesn’t include fees in the calculation.

Other lenders charge weekly or monthly fees on outstanding balances instead of interest rates. This also doesn’t give you a complete picture of how much you’ll truly pay.

While these fees look far lower than the APRs, they could cost you more in total interest. You can look at the total loan cost in the loan agreement to compare it against other business loans.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Another option to consider is an SBA line of credit. The SBA offers revolving and non-revolving lines of credit with the benefit of set interest rates. As of January 2024, the starting interest rate for an SBA line of credit starts at 11.50 percent.

Business line of credit fees

The interest rate doesn’t represent the only costs of using a line of credit. Other fees you might run across:

Annual fee : The annual fee is a flat fee, usually under $200, that your business may be charged each year to keep your line of credit open.

: The annual fee is a flat fee, usually under $200, that your business may be charged each year to keep your line of credit open. Origination fee : If your line of credit charges an origination fee, it is usually a percentage of the loan amount. The fee is charged at the time that a new line of credit is opened.

: If your line of credit charges an origination fee, it is usually a percentage of the loan amount. The fee is charged at the time that a new line of credit is opened. Draw fee : You may also be charged a fee every time you make a withdrawal from the line of credit. This fee often equals up to three percent of the amount withdrawn.

: You may also be charged a fee every time you make a withdrawal from the line of credit. This fee often equals up to three percent of the amount withdrawn. Maintenance fee: A lender may charge a maintenance fee to keep the line of credit open. It is charged even when an account goes unused.

How to get the best interest rates on a business line of credit

Here are some tips to help you get a business line of credit with affordable rates and low fees.

Shop around . Banks, credit unions and online lenders offer business lines of credit. But to find the best interest rate, you’ll have to compare business lines of credit from at least three lenders. Look for the lowest rates that you’re eligible for based on your credit history, annual business revenue, years in business and other business factors.

. Banks, credit unions and online lenders offer business lines of credit. But to find the best interest rate, you’ll have to compare business lines of credit from at least three lenders. Look for the lowest rates that you’re eligible for based on your credit history, annual business revenue, years in business and other business factors. Build your credit scores . The higher your credit score, the better your interest rates. You can build business credit by making payments on time and keeping your total debt amount low.

. The higher your credit score, the better your interest rates. You can build business credit by making payments on time and keeping your total debt amount low. Consider a secured line of credit. While not as appealing as unsecured lines of credit, lenders are more willing to offer favorable terms if you can put up an asset as collateral. The asset acts as security for the loan and reassures the lender that they will not come away empty-handed if you default on the loan.

Alternatives to business lines of credit

A business line of credit is far from the only way to get an injection of cash into your business. The following are some of the most common types of business loans and financing.

Bottom line

A business line of credit is a flexible financing option that can help small business owners gain access to much-needed cash to support the business’s growth. You draw funds to cover business expenses and only pay interest on the amount you use.

Keep in mind that the repayment terms are typically short, such as 12 or 18 months, and maximum loan amounts may be lower than other business loans. So, they generally work best as a short-term solution. Be sure to compare multiple small business loans to get the best rates and loan features available for your business.

