TD Bank Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Allison Martin
Pippin Wilbers

Updated May 08, 2024

At a glance

3.5
Bankrate Score
Accessibility
Affordability
Customer experience
Transparency
Flexibility
Overview

TD Bank offers lending solutions to help you start or grow your business. Business loans are currently available in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Lender Details

    Loan amount

    $10,000-$5 million

    Interest rate

    9.24% APR

    Term lengths

    3-25 years

    Min. annual revenue

    Not stated

    Min. time in business

    N/A

Who TD Bank is best for

TD Bank small business loans are ideal for established companies and startups. There’s no minimum time in business requirement, and you can choose from multiple flexible commercial loan solutions. Borrowers seeking a more personalized lending experience may also find TD Bank attractive. You can visit physical branches to receive face-to-face assistance from a loan officer.

Who TD Bank may not be best for

A TD Bank business loan may not be ideal if you’re seeking a streamlined online lending experience. You can apply for select loan products under $250,000 online. Still, the documentation requirements are generally heftier than with online lenders. You may also be required to meet with a loan officer to discuss your funding request in greater detail.

 

TD Bank: in the details

Loan amount
$10,000-$5 million
Interest rate
9.24% APR
Term lengths
3-25 years
Fastest funding
1 business day
Min. annual revenue
Not stated
Min. time in business
N/A

TD Bank pros and cons

PROS

    Funding accessible to startups

    Generous loan limits

    Rapid approvals

CONS

    Not available in all 50 states

    Loan origination fees

    Some loans require in-person application

Business loan types offered

TD Bank offers business term loans, lines of credit, commercial mortgages and SBA loans. 

Additionally, the bank offers USDA loans of up to $25 million for businesses in rural communities, healthcare practice financing and numerous commercial equipment financing solutions. Beyond loans, TD Bank has checking accounts and credit cards meant for small businesses.

If you set up automatic payments from a TD Bank business checking account, you may be eligible for an interest rate discount.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $10,000 to $1 million
  • Terms: 3 to 5 years
  • APR: Not disclosed

TD Bank term loan overview

The term loan from TD Bank is suitable for business owners seeking working capital to expand operations. You can also use it to buy a commercial vehicle or equipment. It comes with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payment.
 
The loan proceeds are dispersed in a lump sum and repaid through automatic deductions from your checking account. Collateral is required for approval. 
 
TD Bank charges an origination fee, and additional third-party expenses may apply.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: $25,000 to $500,000
  • Terms: Revolving
  • Interest rate from: 9.24% APR

TD Bank business line of credit overview

The business line of credit is also a secured product that requires collateral to get approved — usually a blanket lien on your business’s assets. You can borrow and re-use funds as needed and only pay interest on the amount you withdraw. The rate you’ll receive is variable. 

To qualify for a TD Bank line of credit, you’ll need a TD business checking account with a balance of at least $40,000, and you must allow payments to be automatically deducted from that account.

TD Bank charges an origination fee, and additional third-party expenses may apply.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $1 million
  • Terms: 5 years (up to 20-year amortization)
  • APR: Not disclosed

TD Bank commercial mortgage loan overview

A commercial mortgage can be used to acquire real estate for your company or refinance an existing loan. It comes with a fixed interest rate determined by your credit rating and relationship with the lender. The loan is secured by the property you acquire or refinance.

TD Bank charges an origination fee on commercial mortgages.

Loan quick facts

  • Amounts: Up to $5 million
  • Terms: Up to 25 years
  • APR: Not disclosed

TD Bank SBA loan overview

TD Bank also offers flexible loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loan products cater to business owners who aren’t a good fit for a conventional commercial loan and seek an affordable financing solution. SBA 7(a), 504 and Express loans are available. TD Bank charges a packaging fee on SBA loans; you’ll also need to make a down payment.

Do you qualify? 

To be eligible for a TD Bank small business loan, your business must operate in one of the 15 states they serve or Washington, D.C. Collateral is also required if you’re applying for a term loan or business line of credit. But if you’re seeking an SBA loan, you’ll need to have the funds available to make the minimum down payment.

TD Bank does not specify industry or spending limitations for its business loan products. There’s no set time in business requirement; instead, according to a company representative, "All businesses regardless of establishment date are considered."

What we like and what we don’t like

TD Bank features a variety of business loan options and other benefits worth considering. 

What we like

  • Funding accessible by startups: TD Bank's business loans do not have a minimum time in business requirement for small business loans. 
  • Generous loan limits: You could be eligible for up to $5 million in funding on SBA 7(a) loans.
  • Rapid approvals: Some borrowers receive lending decisions as soon as one business day for loans under $250,000 or three days for most other business loans. 

What we don't like 

  • Not available in all 50 states: TD Bank only offers business loans in 15 states and Washington, D.C. 
  • Loan origination fees: You’ll pay an origination fee on term loans, commercial mortgages and lines of credit. SBA loans are subject to a packaging fee. 
  • Some loans require in-person application: You can apply online for loans under $250,000, but for higher amounts, you’ll have to print a physical application and bring it into a TD Bank location.

How TD Bank compares to other lenders

TD Bank is an ideal choice for new companies that want access to flexible lending options. They also offer a more personalized experience with in-person application options. But this lender is only available in a limited number of states. And it’s always in your best interest to shop around and compare your options to find the best low interest business loan.

TD Bank vs. Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest banks in the United States and may be an appealing alternative to small business loans from TD Bank.

Bank of America tends to target established companies more than TD Bank and usually works best for companies that already bank with Bank of America. It offers both secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans, SBA loans, as well as specialized loans like equipment loans, giving borrowers more options than TD offers.

Where TD beats the competition is in its availability to newer companies. TD Bank has no time in business requirement, while Bank of America lends mostly to established businezses with at least two years in business. 

TD Bank vs. Live Oak

Live Oak’s starting loan amounts begin at $150,000, which isn’t helpful for businesses seeking smaller loan amounts. But it has a larger footprint than TD Bank, providing loans in all 50 states. 

Like TD Bank, Live Oak is a lender that specializes in SBA loans and USDA rural development loans and is an SBA Preferred lender. But Live Oak consistently ranks as one of the top SBA lenders in the nation, according to the SBA weekly lending report. So if you’re in the market for a government-secured loan, Live Oak may be more appealing than TD Bank.

How to apply for a loan with TD Bank

The application process varies by loan product. You can apply online for a line of credit or loan under $250,000. If you’re looking to borrow more or apply for a commercial real estate loan or SBA loan, you’ll need to make an appointment to visit a TD Bank branch. 

TD Bank offers small business customer support from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also log in through the mobile app to reach a live agent or visit a local branch during business hours for assistance.

TD Bank frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates TD Bank

Overall Score 3.8
Accessibility 3.6 TD Bank offers a range of loan amounts and fast approval times, though some requirements aren’t disclosed.
Affordability 4.2 Interest rate ranges for most TD Bank loan products are unclear, but it gets points for its autopay discount.
Transparency 3.6 TD Bank discloses some, but not all, rates and requirements for their products.
Customer experience 3.7 Customers can apply online for some loan products, and TD Bank offers a highly rated app.
Flexibility 4.0 TD Bank offers many funding solutions and the option to change your payment due date.

