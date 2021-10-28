Best low-interest business loans in February 2024

Types of low-interest business loan

There are many different types of low-interest business loans, each with pros and cons. Some may have stricter requirements, while others may have faster funding. It’s important to consider your company’s needs before you select a type of loan.

SBA loans

SBA loans are loans insured by the U.S. Small Business Administration. These have the distinct benefit of large loan amounts. You can borrow upwards of $5 million and pay it back over the course of 25 years.

The SBA 7(a) loan program is the most common. It includes several types of loans, including:

Standard 7(a) loan

SBA Express loan

Export working Capital loan

CAPLines lines of credit

Other SBA loan programs include 504 loans and the Community Advantage Program, which offers small business loans in underserved markets.

Lenders can determine their own SBA loan rates, but can’t exceed the maximum interest rate limits set by the SBA for most of its loan programs. SBA 7(a) loan rates are based on the prime rate plus a percentage known as a markup rate. Currently, SBA variable rates range from 11.00 percent to 15.00 percent, while fixed rates range from 13.50 percent to 16.50 percent.

The drawback of these loans is that they can take a very long time to get approved and funded — anywhere from 30 to 90 days. They might also be more expensive than some other low-interest loans.

Term loans

Term loans provide a lump sum of funds upfront that must be repaid over the course of months or years, along with interest and fees. You can get these loans from almost any bank, credit union or online lender.

Term loans tend to have the lowest rates and fees and higher loan amounts compared to other types of loans, especially compared to high-risk financing options like merchant cash advances.

Business lines of credit

A business line of credit gives you flexible access to a pool of cash when you need it. They are useful if your borrowing needs are unpredictable, and the additional liquidity will help your company.

Keep in mind that business line of credit interest rates can vary. Banks and credit unions may offer the best rates but typically only lend to business owners with good or excellent credit. Online lenders are far more accessible but come with higher rates and fees.

Some lenders use factor rates to determine the cost of loans, including lines of credit available to borrowers with poor credit scores. Factor rates are expressed as a decimal instead of a percentage, and they look much smaller compared to percentages found with interest rates and APRs. To see how costly they can be, always convert factor rates to an APR.

Equipment financing

Equipment loans are specialized loans you use to buy business-related equipment. These loans are secured by the equipment you’re purchasing, which lenders can seize if you fail to make payments. This makes them less risky compared to unsecured loans. And since the purchased equipment acts as collateral, equipment loans are appealing to business owners who can’t qualify for unsecured business loans and don’t own any assets to offer as collateral.

Microloans

Microloans are very small loans, typically $50,000 or less. These often come from nonprofits or government entities like the SBA and have very limited eligibility requirements and low interest rates. Even startups and business owners with credit scores of 500 or lower may qualify for low-interest microloans.