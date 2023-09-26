SBA Small Business Loans: 2024 Review

Bankrate Rating = 4.8/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Overview
SBA small business loans are issued by private lenders like banks, CDFIs and nonprofit community lenders. But they’re partially guaranteed by the federal government, helping to provide low-interest loans and lines of credit to many types of small business owners who struggle to qualify for traditional loans.
Lender Details
Loan amount
Varies; Up to $5.5 million
Interest rate
Varies; from 7.05%-16.50%
Term lengths
Varies; up to 25 years
Min. annual revenue
Varies by lender
Min. time in business
Varies by lender