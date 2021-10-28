Best home improvement loans in January 2024

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Hannah Smith
Reviewed by
Mark Kantrowitz

Jan 16, 2024

How to compare home improvement loan lenders

It's always best to get quotes from a few lenders before applying for a loan so you can determine which can give you the best offer. When comparing lenders, keep an eye on these factors.

  • Approval requirements: Every lender has its own threshold for approving potential borrowers, considering things like your income, credit score and debt-to-income ratio. If you have below-average credit, look for lenders that utilize other approval criteria; some will take into account things like your area of study or job history.
  • Interest rates: The lowest advertised rate is never guaranteed, so compare your actual quotes. When comparing interest rates, also make sure to incorporate any fees or penalties; origination fees or application fees can significantly add to the overall cost of your loan.
  • Loan amounts: The scope of your home project or repair will determine how much you need to borrow. If you are remodeling your kitchen, you will likely need a larger loan than if you were just replacing an appliance.
  • Repayment options: A good home improvement loan lender usually offers multiple repayment terms so you can choose the one that makes the most sense for your situation. 
  • Unique features: Keep an eye out for lenders with any unique perks (or restrictions). Be sure to check that any lender you're considering will allow you to use your loan for the purpose you're intending.
  • Customer service: It's also wise to investigate a company's customer service options, particularly if you prefer in-person service to online. If you need more information, you can always look up reviews about the company or check out its Better Business Bureau profile.

Compare home improvement loan rates from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
Achieve Quick approval 7.99%-35.99% $5,000-$50,000 2-5 years 620
Citi Multiple discounts 10.49%-19.49% $2,000-$30,000 1-5 years 720
Best Egg Consumers with limited credit history 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 600
LendingClub Emergency home repairs 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 3-5 years 600
LightStream Long-term financing 8.49%-21.74%* (with AutoPay) $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 695
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 2-7 years 600
Upstart Consumers with below-average credit 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 3 or 5 years No requirement
Prosper Online-only experience 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2-5 years 600
Discover Good credit and fast funding 7.99%-24.99% $2,500-$40,000 3-7 years 660

How we made our picks for best home improvement loans

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
Clock Wait
47
years in business
Credit Card Search
30+
lenders reviewed
Loan
20
loan features weighed
Rates
665
data points collected

What to know about home improvement loans

What is a home improvement loan?

A home improvement loan is usually an unsecured personal loan used to pay for home repairs and remodeling projects. Home improvement loans can range from $1,000 to $100,000 and typically have a fixed interest rate and a fixed monthly payment.

When you're approved for a home improvement loan, you receive all funds up front, which you can then use for your project. As soon as funds are disbursed, you'll enter the repayment term, which can last anywhere from one to seven years. During this time, you'll make regular fixed payments on the loan, paying back the principal plus interest.

Types of home improvement loans and their uses

Home improvement loans come in different shapes and forms, these are some of the most common ones.

Pros and cons of home improvement loans

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Most home improvement loans are unsecured, so you won’t lose your home if you default on your loan.
  • You’re approved the same day or a few days after.
  • Since home improvement loans come with fixed interest rates, you can enjoy predictable payments.
  • They can boost your credit score by adding to your credit mix and payment history.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • You may be on the hook for fees such as origination fees and late fees. This can increase the overall cost of your loan.
  • Some home improvement loans have high APRs, which may cost you thousands of dollars in interest.
  • If you borrow more than you can afford, you risk steering yourself into a cycle of debt.

Where to get home improvement loans 

You can get home improvement loans from the same institutions as you would a personal loan. This includes most banks, online lenders, credit unions and peer-to-peer lenders

If you have good credit and a solid repayment history, then start with your bank to see what rate you're offered. Plus, banks often give pre-existing customers exclusive benefits for borrowing with them again, like extended grace periods or interest rate reductions. If the rates aren't ideal, turn to an online lender. 

Online lenders offer lower interest rates than other lending options. The offers may also be easier to compare since the process and application are completed online. The applications are typically completed within minutes, but this depends on the lender. However, if your credit isn't where you want it to be, then starting with a peer-to-peer lender may be better for you. 

Peer-to-peer lenders may offer lower rates than online lenders and are most likely to approve borrowers with low credit. It's less likely that you'd get approved for a bank or credit union loan with shaky credit or low history, although some may make an exception. As a last resort, you can look to online lenders. While some offer loans for bad credit, the interest rates and fees are often high. 

Home improvement loans vs. home equity refinancing 

Home improvement loans and home equity refinancing may sound similar, but there are a few differences to be aware of before jumping into the process. 

Home improvement loans

  • Approval is largely based on credit score and health. 
  • Collateral isn't always necessary. 
  • Borrowing amounts are determined by your credit and what the lender decides.
  • Doesn't offer tax benefits for the funds used on home improvement-related purchases.

Home equity loans

  • Approval is based on your property value and the amount of equity you have in your home.
  • Your home or property will be used as collateral. 
  • Borrowing amounts are determined by how much home equity you've built up. 
  • Does offer tax benefits (an interest deduction) on funds used to improve your home.

Alternatives to home improvement loans

If you’ve determined that a personal loan isn’t the best option for you, look into these alternatives instead.

Frequently asked questions about home improvement loans