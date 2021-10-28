LightStream: Bankrate 2024 Awards Winner for Best Home Improvement Loan
4.7
Bankrate Rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
*Your loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length, and your credit profile. Excellent credit is required to qualify for lowest rates. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are .50% points higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Payment example: Monthly payments for a $10,000 loan at 9.99% APR with a term of 3 years would result in 36 monthly payments of $322.62. © 2023 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist, LightStream, and the LightStream logo are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Lending services provided by Truist Bank.
Pros
- High maximum loan amount
- Low APRs
- No fees
Cons
- Good to excellent credit required
- High minimum loan amount
- No due date flexibility
Overview
LightStream is an online lender that's a branch of the commercial bank, Truist. It caters to borrowers with good to excellent credit and touts a fast and easy online application process that can be completed through the website or on the mobile app.
WHO IT'S FOR
Borrowers with excellent credit who can qualify for the lender’s lowest rates.
WHY WE LIKE IT
LightStream’s unsecured personal loans are big enough for major home projects and come with competitive rates for qualified borrowers. Besides that, the lender offers terms as long as 12 years for home improvement loans.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Autopay discount of 0.50%
- Low-cost loans with no fees
- Mobile app
Time to receive funds:
- None
Same-day funding available if loan is approved by 2:30 p.m. ET.Requirements:
- Borrowers must have good to excellent credit.