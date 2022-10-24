Advertiser Disclosure
Today's national FHA mortgage interest rate trends
For today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 30-year FHA mortgage interest rate is 6.05%, flat compared to last week’s of 6.05%. The national average 30-year FHA refinance interest rate is 6.09%, down compared to last week’s of 6.11%.
Whether you're buying or refinancing, Bankrate often has offers well below the national average to help you finance your home for less. Compare interest rates rates here, then click "Next" to get started in finding your personalized quotes.
We’ve determined the national averages for mortgage and refinance interest rates from our most recent survey of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders. Our own mortgage and refinance interest rates are calculated at the close of the business day, and include annual percentage rates and/or annual percentage yields. The interest rate averages tend to be volatile, and are intended to help consumers identify day-to-day movement.
Current FHA loan rates
The table below brings together a comprehensive national survey of mortgage lenders to help you know what are the most competitive FHA loan rates. This interest rate table is updated daily to give you the most current rates when choosing an FHA mortgage home loan.
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year FHA Rate
|6.05%
|6.73%
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.00%
|7.02%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.33%
|6.36%
|5/1 ARM Rate
|6.36%
|6.36%
|30-Year VA Rate
|6.22%
|6.33%
Rates as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 AM
What is an FHA loan?
FHA loans are government-backed mortgages for single-family and multifamily homes. They’re offered through FHA-approved lenders and insured through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).
FHA loans are more accessible than conventional loans in that they have a lower credit score requirement: at least a 580 if you can put 3.5 percent down as a down payment, or 500 if you can put 10 percent down. Because of this, FHA loans are popular among first-time homebuyers, borrowers on tighter budgets and those who have lower credit scores.
FHA loan requirements
- FHA loan limits: $498,257 for a single-family home; higher in costlier counties and for multifamily homes
- Minimum credit score: 580 with a 3.5% down payment, or 500 with a 10% down payment
- Maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: Up to 50%
- Mortgage insurance premiums (MIP): 1.75% of your loan principal upfront; monthly premiums thereafter based on amount you borrow, down payment and loan term and type
- Financial and work history: Proof of consistent employment and income
Read more about FHA loan requirements.
FHA mortgage insurance
FHA loans require borrowers who put down less than 20 percent to pay mortgage insurance premiums (MIP). Mortgage insurance costs add a meaningful amount to your monthly payment, so keep these costs in mind when you’re budgeting for a home.
There are two types of premiums: the upfront mortgage insurance premium (1.75 percent of the base loan amount) and an annual mortgage insurance premium (0.15 percent to 0.75 percent, depending on the loan term, loan amount and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio). The annual premium is owed for the loan’s lifetime if your down payment is less than 10 percent; if you put down at least 10 percent, however, the premiums can be removed after 11 years.
FHA loan limits
Each year, the FHA updates its lending limits, or the maximum amount the agency will insure for a given area and type of property. These limits are influenced by mortgage market-makers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s conforming loan limits. For 2024, the national ceiling is $498,257 for a single-family home, and up to $1,149,825 in high-cost areas.
Pros and cons of FHA loans
Pros of FHA loans
- Low down payment requirement
- Friendly to first-time homebuyers (includes those who have not owned a home for at least three years)
- Financing for mobile homes and factory-built homes
- May accommodate people who own the land where the home will be located and those who live in a mobile home park
- Can lock in a low rate without a large down payment
Cons of FHA loans
- Borrower required to pay two types of mortgage insurance: an upfront mortgage insurance premium (MIP) and an annual premium
- Require that the house meet certain standards, which decreases buying options
FHA loan FAQ
