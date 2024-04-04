At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways FHA loans come with closing costs, typically 2 percent to 6 percent of a home's purchase price. These costs are above and beyond the FHA loan 3.5 percent down payment requirement.

FHA closing costs include an upfront mortgage insurance premium (MIP), lender and third-party fees and prepaid expenses.

If you don't have the cash to pay FHA closing costs, you can finance these fees with your mortgage. This saves you from having to bring a check to closing, but also means you'll pay interest on these charges.

What are FHA closing costs?

The closing costs on FHA loans encompass several fees charged by the mortgage lender and others involved in the lending process. On your closing day, you need to be ready to pay both your FHA loan down payment and these closing costs. The costs typically run 2 percent to 6 percent of the home’s purchase price.

When you apply for an FHA loan, your lender will give you a loan estimate, which includes a preliminary tally of closing costs. Three days before your closing date, you’ll get a closing disclosure with a final accounting of closing costs, along with a detailed breakdown of those FHA loan fees.

What’s included in FHA loan closing costs?

The costs you’ll pay at closing fall under four main categories:

Upfront mortgage insurance premium

Lender fees

Third-party fees

Prepaid expenses

While the upfront premium comes at a standard rate (more on that below), the other FHA closing costs often vary. For instance, one lender might charge a 1 percent origination fee, while another lender won’t charge one at all.

Upfront mortgage insurance premium (MIP)

One requirement when taking out an FHA mortgage: mortgage insurance premiums (MIP). This includes an upfront premium paid at closing, equal to 1.75 percent of the loan principal.

You’ll also pay annual MIP, which is rolled into your monthly mortgage payments for the life of the loan. The amount you’ll pay depends on your loan amount, loan term and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

Lender fees

Not all mortgage lenders charge the same fees, and some lenders don’t charge fees at all. Depending on which FHA lender you work with, you might be able to negotiate some fees. These fees include, but aren’t limited to:

Origination fee, typically 0.5 percent to 1 percent of the loan amount

Processing or underwriting fee

Application fee

Credit check fee

Document preparation fee

Rate lock or rate lock extension fee

Points to reduce your interest rate, usually 1 percent of the loan principal apiece

You might find your lender offers a lower interest rate but higher fees. Some of these fees might be reflected in the annual percentage rate (APR), so be sure to compare this figure when weighing FHA loan closing costs.

Third-party fees

In addition to your lender, there are other providers involved in the home purchase process, and they charge fees as well. Among them, these usually include the appraisal and title search and insurance fees.

The loan estimate shows you which third-party costs are fixed and which ones you can shop around for. For those that fall under the latter category, you can potentially save money if you find a lower-cost provider.

Prepaid expenses

Prepaid items are costs related to your home or mortgage that you’ll pay in advance. Although technically different from FHA mortgage closing costs, you’ll still need to cover these at closing:

Homeowners insurance, property tax and HOA fee escrow deposits

Per-diem interest

How much are FHA closing costs?

FHA closing costs vary widely by lender and location. Typically, a borrower can expect to pay between 3 percent and 6 percent of the home’s purchase price in closing costs. On a $400,000 home, for example, you’d need to budget $12,000 to $24,000 to cover your closing costs.

How to reduce FHA closing costs

Whether you’re looking to reduce the sting of immediate expenses or hoping to lower the lifetime cost of your loan, consider these tips to lower your FHA closing costs:

Finance your upfront mortgage insurance premium

If you’re worried about having enough cash at the closing table, you might consider rolling your upfront mortgage insurance premium into your loan amount. You’ll have to pay slightly higher monthly payments and more interest with this option, but it’ll reduce some of your upfront costs.

Compare mortgage lender fees

FHA lenders don’t all charge the same fees. When you shop around for a mortgage lender, ask about fees to get a sense of what different lenders charge. This can also help you spot fees that seem out of the ordinary.

Explore FHA closing cost assistance programs

Every state runs a housing finance agency that often connects borrowers — especially first-time homebuyers — with down payment and closing cost assistance.

Ask the seller to pay some closing costs

With an FHA loan, the seller is allowed to pay some of the buyer’s closing costs, up to 6 percent of the home’s sale price. Not every seller agrees to this, however, especially if there are other offers on the table. If you’re working with a Realtor, they can help you figure out the best approach to this strategy.

Get a gift

FHA loans allow buyers to accept financial gifts from a family member, close friend, employer, labor union or charity. If you receive this financial support, you’ll need to provide your lender with a gift letter. This letter needs to include the giver’s contact information, the gift amount and a disclaimer that you won’t need to repay them.

FAQ about closing costs on FHA loans