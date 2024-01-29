At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Down payment assistance programs provide prospective homebuyers with loans or grants that they can use toward the down payment for a house.

Most down payment assistance programs are designed for first-time homebuyers.

Not everyone has the financial means to make a down payment on a home. With the median existing-home price around $400,000, a prospective buyer would need between $12,000 and $80,000 for a 3 to 20 percent down payment on a home. The good news is, there are programs that can help aspiring homeowners with that down payment. Here’s how to get down payment assistance.

What is a down payment assistance (DPA) program?

Down payment assistance programs are loans and grants designed to provide prospective homebuyers with money to help them pay for a down payment on a home purchase. Some programs also help with closing costs, which are the fees and charges you pay when you finalize your mortgage. These total about 2 to 5 percent of the loan principal (and more when you factor in the escrow for insurance and taxes). For instance, on a $200,000 loan, the closing costs could be around $4,000. If all of your ready money has gone to saving for a down payment, you might need help paying for closing costs.

There are thousands of these types of assistance programs nationwide. While a few programs exist at the federal level and even with some individual lenders, most down payment help is offered at the local level through state, county and city government programs, and come in the form of a loan, grant or matched savings.

40% The percentage of U.S. adults and would-be homebuyers who cite being unable to afford a down payment and closing costs as reasons for not owning a home. Source: Bankrate Financial Security Survey April 2023

Down payment assistance eligibility requirements

The vast majority of down payment assistance is offered to first-time homebuyers. However, “first-timer” can mean not just an actual newbie but also someone who has not owned a home in the last three years. Many cities and counties have other housing programs available, but down payment assistance is typically reserved for people meeting these criteria.

Many programs also restrict owners of rental or investment properties from participating, so the home should be your primary residence, and it should be a single-family home. Some programs might allow a duplex or small multi-family property (four or fewer units) if you will be one of the occupants.

Types of down payment assistance loans and programs

Grants

Grants are a type of down payment assistance that provides a one-time cash sum, often in the form of a no-interest second loan. You can use the money to cover all, or part of, a down payment or closing costs. The funds don’t have to be repaid and are typically geared toward those who are low- or moderate-income borrowers. There are even some grant programs available to those who have previously purchased a home. Grant funds are typically available through banks and state and local governments.

Forgivable loans

Forgivable loans are technically loans, but effectively grants — because you might never have to pay them off. That’s what the “forgivable” part means: Generally, forgivable loan debt is erased after a certain time so long as you still own the home and are up-to-date on your mortgage payments. If you move before the specified time associated with the loan, it’s likely that you’ll need to pay back a portion of the funds. Often these loans are available through state housing finance agencies.

Low-interest loans

This type of home down payment assistance functions like a second mortgage: It’s an additional lien against your home, albeit at lower-than-market-rate terms. You’ll need to repay low-interest loans, typically over a few years. You must repay this loan in addition to your regular mortgage, which means you’ll have more monthly payments to make. A variety of mortgage lenders might offer these loans.

Deferred-payment loans

Deferred-payment loans generally don’t charge interest, which means you are only responsible for repaying the amount you borrow (the principal). However, deferred payment loans are not forgiven. You’ll need to repay them in full when you sell your home or refinance your mortgage. This type of lending is often offered via state and local homebuyer assistance programs.

Individual Development Accounts (IDAs)

Also called a matched-savings account, an IDA is a special savings account through which the account holder’s contributions are matched by either private or public money. This kind of matched savings program typically comes with income caps and employment requirements, and participants usually need to complete free financial literacy training. IDAs are generally offered locally at the state level or through private nonprofits. You can use the money for the down payment and closing costs.

Lender-specific down payment assistance programs

Some mortgage lenders offer their own down payment assistance. For example, in many states, Chase offers from $2,500 to $5,000 that can go toward closing costs and down payment needs. While this program is just for first-time homebuyers, it does have other stipulations: You’ll need to get a 30-year fixed-rate loan and live in the home as your primary residence. You’ll also need to attend a homebuyer education course to receive the full amount.

How to get down payment assistance

Most payment assistance programs are local, though there may be a few statewide ones too. Some of the places to check out for down payment assistance include:

State housing finance authority: Many state housing finance authorities (HFAs) offer homebuying assistance and education.

Many state housing finance authorities (HFAs) offer homebuying assistance and education. City and county government programs: As a means to boost homeownership, many counties and cities offer down payment assistance programs for first-time homebuyers. Check your municipality’s website for more, or speak to your loan officer to get more details about local DPA programs in your region.

As a means to boost homeownership, many counties and cities offer down payment assistance programs for first-time homebuyers. Check your municipality’s website for more, or speak to your loan officer to get more details about local DPA programs in your region. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD): Check HUD’s website for local homebuying programs by state. Every state also has HUD-approved counselors who will simplify the finer points of homebuying and help you find financial assistance.

Check HUD’s website for local homebuying programs by state. Every state also has HUD-approved counselors who will simplify the finer points of homebuying and help you find financial assistance. Down Payment Resource: Down Payment Resource, a private company, provides various resources for homebuyers, real estate agents and lenders, including an eligibility and lookup tool via its platform.

How long does it take to get down payment assistance?

Since programs are usually administered at the local level, the time it takes for them to disburse funds can vary widely. It’s best to start your research and applications as soon in the homebuying process as possible to give yourself as much time as you can. Your lender will work directly with the assistance program to secure the necessary funds.

What mortgages can down payment assistance be applied to?

You can apply down payment assistance funds to many different types of mortgages. Some of the most well-known mortgage investors accept the use of down payment assistance programs. That includes Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the FHA and the VA. However some government-backed mortgage programs may also offer their down payment assistance, so it’s also a good idea to check with the lender you’re working with.

Individual lenders may have their own requirements and restrictions regarding how down payment assistance is accounted for and applied to your loan. If you’re planning to take advantage of these types of programs, reach out to the prospective lenders first to ensure down payment assistance funding is allowed and how to use such within the lender’s rules.

Benefits and drawbacks of down payment assistance programs

Benefits Quicker path to homeownership: When you’re struggling to gather enough money for a down payment yourself, these programs can help you become a homeowner faster.

When you’re struggling to gather enough money for a down payment yourself, these programs can help you become a homeowner faster. Savings on upfront costs: Assistance programs can also save you money on some of the upfront expenses associated with buying a home, including closing costs, which some assistance programs also cover.

Assistance programs can also save you money on some of the upfront expenses associated with buying a home, including closing costs, which some assistance programs also cover. Improved mortgage terms: You may also be able to obtain more favorable mortgage terms when using down payment assistance. This would be the case if the down payment assistance allows you to put 20 percent down on your home purchase, eliminating the need to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI). Lenders require homebuyers to pay PMI if the down payment is less than 20 percent. Drawbacks Increased long-term costs: In some cases, the cost of a home could be higher over the long run if the down payment assistance is provided in the form of an interest-bearing loan that needs to be repaid.

In some cases, the cost of a home could be higher over the long run if the down payment assistance is provided in the form of an interest-bearing loan that needs to be repaid. Lengthy application process: The process of qualifying for down payment assistance can also be time-consuming, as you’ll need to research all of the programs available and submit individual applications to each one.

The process of qualifying for down payment assistance can also be time-consuming, as you’ll need to research all of the programs available and submit individual applications to each one. Occupancy requirements: It’s also not unusual for some assistance programs to require that you occupy the home for a minimum number of years to have the assistance fully forgiven, which may not be ideal if the need to move arises.

Down payment assistance FAQ