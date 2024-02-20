At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways The down payment is the initial cash payment the buyer makes during a real estate transaction and represents a percentage of the total purchase price of the home.

Down payments can range between 3 percent and 20 percent of the purchase price, depending on the loan type. Some loan programs don’t require a down payment at all.

Making a larger down payment upfront reduces your monthly mortgage payments and saves you money on interest in the long run.

Most homebuyers getting a mortgage have to pay a portion of the property’s purchase price upfront. This amount is called a down payment. Exactly how much you’ll need to put down on a house depends on several factors beyond the home’s price. Here’s what to know.

What is a down payment on a house?

A down payment on a house is the initial cash payment the buyer makes during a real estate transaction. The down payment represents a percentage of the total purchase price of the home — not the full cost. If you’re required to make a down payment, you might choose to put down between 3 percent and 20 percent of the home’s total purchase price, depending on your savings and what type of loan you qualify for.

How do down payments work?

A down payment is part of the homebuying process and a requirement for most mortgages.

Here’s an example of how a down payment on a house works: If you buy a home for $350,000, a 10 percent down payment would be $35,000. You’d then obtain a mortgage for the remaining balance of $315,000 that you’ll pay back over the life of the loan.

The percentage of the purchase price you finance is known as the loan-to-value ratio, or LTV ratio. Using the above example, here’s how that looks:

When you put $10,500 down (3 percent) on a $350,000 home, your LTV ratio is 97 percent.

When you put $70,000 down (20 percent) on a $350,000 home, your LTV ratio is 80 percent.

You’ll make your mortgage down payment at closing. These funds are deposited into an escrow account managed by a real estate attorney or settlement officer. This third party distributes the funds to the seller once the deal is finalized. The seller ultimately receives the down payment.

Down payment example

A bigger down payment can make it easier for you to get approved for a mortgage and allow you to buy more house for the same monthly payment, or even less. You might also get a lower rate and lower mortgage insurance premiums (if any).

Here’s a breakdown of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.5 percent interest rate for a $375,000 home, using data from Bankrate’s mortgage calculator and mortgage insurance estimates from Freddie Mac’s PMI calculator:

Home price Down payment Monthly principal and interest Monthly PMI Total monthly payment $375,000 $11,250 (5%) $2,299 $342 $2,641 $375,000 $37,500 (10%) $2,133 $219 $2,352 $375,000 $56,250 (15%) $2,014 $89 $2,103 $375,000 $75,000 (20%) $1,896 $0 $1,896

Note this example does not factor in the potential interest rate savings associated with a larger down payment. For instance, a 20 percent down payment may qualify you for a lower interest rate compared to the rate offered with a 10 percent down payment.

Mortgage Keep this in mind, as well: There is a trade-off between your down payment and credit rating . Bigger down payments can offset (to some extent) a lower credit score; higher credit scores can offset (to some extent) a lower down payment. It’s a balancing act.

For many first-time buyers, the down payment is the biggest obstacle to homeownership. That’s why they often turn to loans with smaller minimum down payments. These loans, though, require borrowers to purchase some form of mortgage insurance.

However, mortgage insurance is not necessarily a bad thing if it gets you into a home and starts you on the road to building equity. Consider this: If you were to save $250 a month, it would take you 25 years to accumulate the $75,000 needed for a 20 percent down payment on a $375,000 home. That’s a long time to keep renting just to save up the money. Plus, by the time that 25-year period is up, that $375,000 house is going to cost a lot more.

How to choose the best down payment amount

Paying a large down payment on a house comes with plenty of perks, but it’s not necessarily the best decision for every homebuyer. Consider these pros and cons:

Pros of a bigger down payment

Smaller monthly payments: Making a bigger down payment upfront translates to smaller mortgage payments each month. Consider the difference between 3 percent down and 20 percent down on a $400,000 home. With a 30-year loan at a fixed 6 percent interest rate, Bankrate’s down payment calculator shows that the bigger down payment translates to a monthly mortgage payment savings of around $400.

Making a bigger down payment upfront translates to smaller mortgage payments each month. Consider the difference between 3 percent down and 20 percent down on a $400,000 home. With a 30-year loan at a fixed 6 percent interest rate, Bankrate’s down payment calculator shows that the bigger down payment translates to a monthly mortgage payment savings of around $400. Lower lifetime interest charges : Those smaller monthly payments add up to significant savings in the long run. In that $400,000 home example, a 20 percent down payment would save more than $78,000 over the course of a 30-year mortgage.

: Those smaller monthly payments add up to significant savings in the long run. In that $400,000 home example, a 20 percent down payment would save more than $78,000 over the course of a 30-year mortgage. Potentially better terms : Lenders like to see larger down payments. By putting more of your own money into the transaction, you’re borrowing less of theirs, which can put you in the running for the lowest rates possible.

: Lenders like to see larger down payments. By putting more of your own money into the transaction, you’re borrowing less of theirs, which can put you in the running for the lowest rates possible. Ability to skip PMI: If your down payment is 20 percent on a conventional loan, you won’t have to deal with the additional monthly fee of mortgage insurance.

Cons of a bigger down payment

Potential to stretch your savings too thin : If you’re draining nearly all your savings to make a bigger down payment, you’re putting yourself in a precarious position as a new homeowner when an emergency cost or home repair inevitably pops up.

: If you’re draining nearly all your savings to make a bigger down payment, you’re putting yourself in a precarious position as a new homeowner when an emergency cost or home repair inevitably pops up. The need for more time to save: You might be tempted to keep saving up money to make a bigger down payment, but that strategy can backfire. While you’re trying to cut every expense, home prices might still be rising at a pace you can’t keep up with.

Tips to save for a down payment

If you’ve been thinking of buying a house, you’re probably aware that you need to save a substantial amount of money for the down payment. Here are some tips for saving for a down payment:

Budget : Budgeting is essential for directing money toward your savings goals. Take a look at your monthly income and identify areas where you can reduce spending or temporarily halt spending while you’re saving. Take advantage of any extra money by funneling it into your savings account.

: Budgeting is essential for directing money toward your savings goals. Take a look at your monthly income and identify areas where you can reduce spending or temporarily halt spending while you’re saving. Take advantage of any extra money by funneling it into your savings account. Don’t wait for a windfall : The key to saving for a down payment is to get started as soon as possible, even if you aren’t yet sure when you plan to buy a home.

: The key to saving for a down payment is to get started as soon as possible, even if you aren’t yet sure when you plan to buy a home. Be strategic about where you put your savings : It’s a good idea to keep your money somewhere that provides a return, like a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit.

: It’s a good idea to keep your money somewhere that provides a return, like a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit. Explore assistance programs: Look into your options for mortgage down payment assistance, such as applying for grants, low-interest loans or deferred-payment loans.

FAQ about down payments