At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key statistics The median down payment on a home in the U.S. is $51,250. (ATTOM)

41% percent of current homeowners saved specifically for the down payment and closing costs on their first home, while 14% used a financial gift from family or friends. (Bankrate)

The typical first-time homebuyer down payment is 8%. Repeat buyers put down more: 19%. (National Association of Realtors)

You might have heard you’ll need a 20 percent down payment to buy a home. While there’s a reason that standard exists, 20 percent isn’t a requirement, and many borrowers put down less with a low- or no-down payment mortgage. Here’s an overview of the numbers.

What is the average down payment on a house?

$51,250 Median down payment on a home in the U.S. Source: ATTOM

The median down payment on a home in the U.S. was $51,250 as of December 2023, according to real estate data provider ATTOM, an 8.6 percent increase year-over-year.

Repeat homebuyers tend to put more money down than first-time homebuyers: 19 percent versus 8 percent, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s because repeat buyers often use the sale proceeds of their former home as a down payment on the next.

In step with the housing market, the typical down payment has changed over time based on home prices, mortgage rates and other factors. Looking back to 2005, the lowest median down payment between now and then was a mere $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2006.

Average down payment by state

Just as home prices vary widely across the U.S., down payment amounts vary by location. The higher down payments tend to be concentrated in higher-cost states like California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington.

Average down payment by generation

In general, the younger a buyer is, the more likely they are to make a smaller down payment.

Age group Median down payment percentage Source: National Association of Realtors Homebuyers aged 24-32 8% Homebuyers aged 33-42 11% Homebuyers aged 43-57 10% Homebuyers aged 58-67 20% Homebuyers aged 68-76 21% Homebuyers aged 77-97 27%

How much should you put down on a house for each loan type?

The minimum amount you’ll need for a down payment depends on the cost of the home and what type of mortgage you get. The minimum requirements range from no down payment at all to 3.5 percent. Here’s an overview:

Many borrowers put down more than the minimum, either through savings, gifts or down payment assistance. In fact, 14 percent of current homeowners used a financial gift from family and friends for a down payment for their first home, while another 14 percent used an assistance loan or program for first-time buyers, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

The more you put down, the less you’ll need to borrow and the less you’ll pay in interest. You’re also more likely to get a better interest rate on your mortgage.

A bigger down payment also translates to more equity in the home to start — a tappable asset, as well as a potential safeguard against any declines in home values.

If you’re getting a conventional or FHA loan and can put down at least 20 percent, you’ll also avoid the requirement to buy mortgage insurance, an extra expense on top of your monthly mortgage payment.

That said, there is a case to be made for a smaller down payment, even if it means paying mortgage insurance.

Mortgage Should you wait to save a larger down payment? If you’ve been renting for a while and have limited savings, pulling together at least the minimum down payment might be preferable to continuing to rent, especially if your housing needs have changed. Buying a home sooner rather than later also moves you quicker into wealth-building territory.

Down payment examples

We’ve done the math to help you estimate your down payment at various price points.

Home price 3% down 3.5% down 10% down 20% down $200,000 $6,000 $7,000 $20,000 $40,000 $300,000 $9,000 $10,500 $30,000 $60,000 $400,000 $12,000 $14,000 $40,000 $80,000 $500,000 $15,000 $17,500 $50,000 $100,000 $600,000 $18,000 $21,000 $60,000 $120,000 $700,000 $21,000 $24,500 $70,000 $140,000 $800,000 $24,000 $28,000 $80,000 $160,000 $900,000 $27,000 $31,500 $90,000 $180,000 $1 million $30,000 $35,000 $100,000 $200,000

FAQ