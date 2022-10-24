What is a conventional mortgage?

A conventional mortgage is a home loan that isn’t insured by a government agency. Rather, it is a completely private instrument, its terms and parameters set by the bank, credit union or whatever financial institution is offering it. Virtually every type of mortgage lender offers conventional loans, and they are ideal for borrowers with a strong credit profile, stable income and minimal debt.

Conventional loans can come with a fixed or adjustable rate, and they can be conforming, meaning they fall within the loan limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), or non-conforming in that they exceed these limits. In 2024, the conforming loan limit is $766,550 in most areas, and $1,149,825 in pricier markets.

How are conventional mortgage rates determined?

Lenders typically base fixed-interest mortgage rates on two factors – 10-year Treasury rates and demand by investors in mortgage-backed instruments. (Even so, mortgage rate movements are notoriously difficult to predict.) Adjustable-rate mortgages, meanwhile, are based on the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR). When you borrow, a variety of factors affect the rate you pay. Lenders include such things as your credit score, your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

Be sure to shop around to find the best rate – comparing three offers can save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.