Maryland Mortgage and Refinance Rates

How to find the best mortgage rate in Maryland for you

When you shop for a mortgage, your credit score and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio matter. The better your credit and the lower your DTI ratio, the better interest rate you’ll get. Likewise, if you can put up more money for a down payment, you’ll get a more favorable rate.



Begin by comparing offers from mortgage lenders in Maryland. Consider whether you’ll qualify for a first-time homebuyer loan, which often comes with a more affordable rate. The eligibility criteria for this type of loan usually involves income and home purchase price limits, so you’ll need to take where you’re buying into account as you explore your options.