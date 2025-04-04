VA Loans
Find all the information you need to help you through the VA home loan process. Learn how to get a VA loan and the benefits of this type of mortgage for veterans.
VA Loan Basics
Refinance into a VA home loan
If you qualify, a VA refinance can be a great way to snag a low rate.
How to find a VA lender
Many offer, but few are chosen: How to evaluate a VA lender’s service record.
VA loan pros and cons
There’s a flip side to every form of financing, and VA loans are no exception.
Latest VA Loan Articles
Guide to first-time homebuyer loans and programs
A comprehensive guide to grants and other tools that can make your homeownership dreams come true.9 min read Jun 02, 2025
What is an assumable mortgage?
It could be a smart move if interest rates are high. But will the lender allow it?5 min read Jun 02, 2025
What is an energy-efficient mortgage (EEM)?
You can get an EEM through many of the same lenders that offer mortgages.6 min read May 16, 2025
Is doing a VA cash-out refinance a good idea? Here’s what to know
Just because these generous loans let you tap all of your home equity doesn’t mean you should.7 min read May 05, 2025
What are reserves for a mortgage?
They’re a financial cushion to meet your monthly payments. But what makes them mandatory?5 min read May 02, 2025
Can active military get a VA loan?
Though far from home, you can still get an affordable VA home loan.5 min read Apr 25, 2025
VA loan spouse requirements
Hitched to a member of a military? You can benefit from these generous mortgages too.5 min read Apr 21, 2025
What is a VA streamline refinance, also known as a VA IRRRL?
A fast and easy way to cut the interest payments on your VA home mortgage.7 min read Apr 15, 2025
Are government loans easier to get?
Here’s why you can’t believe the hype.8 min read Apr 08, 2025
5 types of mortgage loans for homebuyers
A comprehensive list to help you find the right financing tool for your dream home.8 min read Apr 04, 2025