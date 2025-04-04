 Skip to Main Content

VA Loans

Find all the information you need to help you through the VA home loan process. Learn how to get a VA loan and the benefits of this type of mortgage for veterans.

VA Loan Basics

Refinance into a VA home loan

If you qualify, a VA refinance can be a great way to snag a low rate.

6 min read

How to find a VA lender

Many offer, but few are chosen: How to evaluate a VA lender’s service record.

4 min read

VA loan pros and cons

There’s a flip side to every form of financing, and VA loans are no exception.

8 min read

Mortgages with no down payment

Some options if you want a house but your savings are small.

5 min read

Latest VA Loan Articles

