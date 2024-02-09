At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways VA loans are mortgages guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, available to eligible veterans, active-duty service members and surviving spouses.

VA loans can be used to purchase a primary residence, refinance a current mortgage or cover renovation costs.

VA loans offer several benefits, including no required down payment, no private mortgage insurance (PMI) and competitive interest rates.

A VA loan is a great option for you if you’re a qualifying active-duty military personnel or veteran. They often have more relaxed financial requirements than conventional loans, requiring no down payment or private mortgage insurance. They also typically have lower interest rates than FHA and conventional loans.

Here’s a breakdown of what VA loans are, how they work and how you can get one.

What is a VA loan?

A VA loan is a loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). That’s not to say the VA provides these loans. Instead, mortgage lenders offer VA loans, knowing that the government guarantees them. This makes lenders more confident in lending, often offering a VA loan with a lower interest rate than a conventional mortgage.

The VA doesn’t officially set a credit score requirement for these loans. Instead, it leaves this up to the lender, with lenders requiring anywhere from a 580 to 640 minimum score. VA loans don’t require a down payment, which can make homeownership more attainable for those who qualify because you’ll need less money upfront.

How does a VA loan work?

Getting a VA loan is similar to securing a conventional loan.

Basically, you fill out paperwork from the VA that verifies your eligibility for the program. You also receive what’s known as your entitlement, which is the dollar amount guaranteed on each VA loan. While VA loans technically have no loan limit, lenders might be willing to loan up to four times the amount of your entitlement.

You can get a VA loan with no money down and, unlike other loans, you won’t have to pay for mortgage insurance. That’s because the government guarantees your loan. However, you’ll need to pay a funding fee, which costs a certain percentage of the loan total. This fee keeps the program functioning so future veterans and service members can use it.

Who qualifies for a VA loan?

The VA sets service requirements for active-duty military personnel and veterans to qualify for a VA loan. You can check the full eligibility requirements on the VA’s website, but the basics are:

You’re currently on active military duty, or you’re a veteran who was honorably discharged and met the minimum service requirements.

You served at least 90 consecutive active days during wartime or at least 181 consecutive days of active service during peacetime.

Or, you served for more than six years in the National Guard or Selective Reserve.

If your spouse died in the line of duty, you may qualify for a VA loan.

The first step in applying for a VA loan is getting a VA Certificate of Eligibility (COE). This certificate shows the lender that you meet the VA loan requirements for eligibility.

How to apply for a VA loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

You can get a VA loan Certificate of Eligibility by applying through your eBenefits portal online or applying through your lender.

To apply, you need to provide some data based on your current status. Veterans need to provide a DD Form 214, and active-duty service members need a signed statement of service. A statement of service should include:

Full name

Date of birth

Social Security number

The date you started duty

Any lost time

Name of the command providing the information

Different requirements may apply for National Guard or Reserve members, as well as surviving spouses. You can find more information through the VA’s benefits website, or by speaking to a qualified lender.

Other VA loan requirements

You should also keep these VA loan requirements and rules in mind:

VA loan limit: As of 2020, if you have full entitlement, there is no limit on the size of your loan. However, your lender may impose its own terms, and your entitlement will still be pegged to conforming mortgage limits.

As of 2020, if you have full entitlement, there is no limit on the size of your loan. However, your lender may impose its own terms, and your entitlement will still be pegged to conforming mortgage limits. You do have a home loan limit if you have remaining entitlement: You have an active VA loan you’re still paying back; or you paid a previous VA loan in full and still own the home; or you refinanced your VA loan into a non-VA loan and still own the home; or you had a compromise claim (or short sale) on a previous VA loan and didn’t repay it in full; or you had a deed in lieu of foreclosure on a previous VA loan; or you had a foreclosure on a previous VA loan and didn’t repay it in full.

You have an active VA loan you’re still paying back; or you paid a previous VA loan in full and still own the home; or you refinanced your VA loan into a non-VA loan and still own the home; or you had a compromise claim (or short sale) on a previous VA loan and didn’t repay it in full; or you had a deed in lieu of foreclosure on a previous VA loan; or you had a foreclosure on a previous VA loan and didn’t repay it in full. If you have remaining entitlement, your VA home loan limit is based on the county loan limit where you live . This means that if you default on your loan, the VA will pay your lender up to 25 percent of the county loan limit minus the amount of your entitlement you’ve already used. Check your county loan limit here.

This means that if you default on your loan, the VA will pay your lender up to 25 percent of the county loan limit minus the amount of your entitlement you’ve already used. Check your county loan limit here. Property type: Investment properties and vacation homes cannot be purchased using VA loan proceeds. Furthermore, you must occupy the home and use it as your primary residence.

Investment properties and vacation homes cannot be purchased using VA loan proceeds. Furthermore, you must occupy the home and use it as your primary residence. Credit score: The VA does not specify a minimum credit score requirement. However, borrowers might have a hard time getting approved by a lender if they don’t have at least a 620 FICO Score.

The VA does not specify a minimum credit score requirement. However, borrowers might have a hard time getting approved by a lender if they don’t have at least a 620 FICO Score. Income: Borrowers need to show they have the income to make the mortgage payments. It’s equally important to not have a huge debt load since the lender will assess your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), or the percentage of your monthly income that’s spent on debt payments.

Borrowers need to show they have the income to make the mortgage payments. It’s equally important to not have a huge debt load since the lender will assess your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), or the percentage of your monthly income that’s spent on debt payments. Assets and down payment: There is no down payment requirement for VA loans, but the lender may have overlays (or specific criteria) that mandate a down payment in place for borrowers with lower credit scores.

There is no down payment requirement for VA loans, but the lender may have overlays (or specific criteria) that mandate a down payment in place for borrowers with lower credit scores. Reserve funds: Many lenders require borrowers to have an adequate amount of reserves — generally two to three months of mortgage payments — before clearing you to close on your loan.

It’s also possible to use home loan benefits after bankruptcy, as long as sufficient time has passed, typically two years after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy or 12 months after Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

VA home loan pros and cons

For those who are eligible, VA loans have many benefits, but they also have drawbacks to consider.

Pros of a VA loan

Some of the key advantages of VA loans include:

Lower borrowing costs: VA loans can be cheaper than their conventional mortgage counterparts.

VA loans can be cheaper than their conventional mortgage counterparts. No down payment: VA loans allow you to purchase a home with zero down payment, making homeownership more accessible for those who may struggle to save a large lump sum. You need at least 3 percent down for a conventional mortgage.

VA loans allow you to purchase a home with zero down payment, making homeownership more accessible for those who may struggle to save a large lump sum. You need at least 3 percent down for a conventional mortgage. No mortgage insurance: Unlike many other types of mortgages, VA loans do not require you to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI), potentially saving you hundreds of dollars per month.

Unlike many other types of mortgages, VA loans do not require you to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI), potentially saving you hundreds of dollars per month. Competitive interest rates: Because the government guarantees these loans, lenders are able to offer lower interest rates than you’d typically find with conventional loans.

Because the government guarantees these loans, lenders are able to offer lower interest rates than you’d typically find with conventional loans. Capped lender fees: The VA limits lender fees (like loan origination fees) to 1 percent of the loan amount. This can result in lower closing costs than other loan types.

Cons of a VA loan

Despite the many benefits, VA loans also have a few downsides to consider:

VA funding fee : VA loans come with a funding fee that can vary depending on your military category, down payment amount and whether you’ve previously used a VA loan. You can finance this fee into the loan amount, adding to the total cost of the loan, or you can pay it upfront at closing.

VA loans come with a funding fee that can vary depending on your military category, down payment amount and whether you’ve previously used a VA loan. You can finance this fee into the loan amount, adding to the total cost of the loan, or you can pay it upfront at closing. Limited to primary residences: You can only use VA loans to purchase a primary residence, not vacation homes or investment properties. However, you can buy up to a four-unit property with a VA loan as long as one unit is your primary residence.

You can only use VA loans to purchase a primary residence, not vacation homes or investment properties. However, you can buy up to a four-unit property with a VA loan as long as one unit is your primary residence. Not all properties qualify: Not every property will meet the VA’s minimum property requirements (MPRs), which can limit your potential housing options.

Not every property will meet the VA’s minimum property requirements (MPRs), which can limit your potential housing options. Longer closing process: The VA loan process can take slightly longer than other loan types due to extra steps such as the VA appraisal.

How to apply for a VA loan

After you’ve obtained your COE and are ready to apply, there are a few steps you need to take:

Gather your financial paperwork. Look for lenders that offer VA loans. Get approved for a VA loan through at least three lenders. Compare each lender’s offer and choose the best option. Shop for a home and submit an offer. Have a seller accept your offer and get a signed purchase agreement with the seller. Get a VA home appraisal and inspection. Work with the lender through the underwriting process, promptly responding to questions and requests for documentation.

If you’re struggling with your VA loan, there’s extra help available. The VA can help you negotiate with your lender if you can’t make payments. With the help of the VA, it’s possible to avoid foreclosure through loan modification or other repayment plans. Call 877-827-3702 if you need help.

VA loan FAQ