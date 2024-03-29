At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways A VA construction loan could be a viable option if you're an active-duty service member or veteran looking to build a single-family home.

VA construction loans generally don't require a down payment or mortgage insurance, and the credit guidelines are a bit more relaxed than those of traditional construction loans.

Borrowers must work with a VA-approved lender and builder, and the project is subject to department inspections. Alternatives to VA construction loans include traditional construction loans or government-backed loans, but they may have stricter requirements.

If you’re an active or veteran member of the military and want to build a new home, you might be eligible for no-down payment financing backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Here’s what you need to know about building a home with a VA construction loan.

What is a VA construction loan?

A VA construction loan is a short-term loan to cover the cost of building a home, similar to other kinds of construction loans. In contrast to regular mortgages, you don’t receive a lump sum with this sort of financing. Instead, you take it through a series of fund “draws” as different stages of the construction process are completed. The money can be used to finance the land or lot purchase as well as the actual building of the home, plus the loan funding fee. However, you can’t finance any other closing costs, such as the appraisal fee.

VA loans generally don’t require down payments, and that applies to these construction loans as well. However, in certain circumstances, you may have to put up some cash (see “How to get a VA construction loan” below).

Types of VA construction loans

There are two common VA construction loan options to choose from:

Construction-to-permanent or one-time/single close loan: You take out a construction loan to cover the cost of the project; the loan then converts to a “regular” mortgage, and you start making repayments. With this kind of arrangement, you’ll only have to do the paperwork and pay for closing costs once.

You take out a construction loan to cover the cost of the project; the loan then converts to a “regular” mortgage, and you start making repayments. With this kind of arrangement, you’ll only have to do the paperwork and pay for closing costs once. Construction-only or two-time close loan:Your initial loan pays for the construction, and comes due once the project is complete. You then take out a regular mortgage, which you use to repay it. This means you’ll go through two loan closings, and need to qualify for the second loan as you did for the first. But you might get a better deal on this mortgage, especially if interest rates have dropped in the time between construction and completion.

VA construction loan requirements

To qualify for a VA construction loan, there are several requirements you must meet, including working with a VA-approved lender. The other eligibility criteria include:

Certificate of eligibility (COE)— This comes from the VA. You can file for this certificate online or submit VA Form 26-1880 to your local VA office.

(COE)— This comes from the VA. You can file for this certificate online or submit VA Form 26-1880 to your local VA office. Credit score – There’s no minimum set by the VA, but most lenders require a credit score of at least 620.

– There’s no minimum set by the VA, but most lenders require a credit score of at least 620. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio – You’ll need to have a DTI of 41 percent or less to get most VA loans, although there are circumstances where that requirement is waived (if you have tax-free income, for example).

– You’ll need to have a DTI of 41 percent or less to get most VA loans, although there are circumstances where that requirement is waived (if you have tax-free income, for example). Affordability. In addition, using a formula based on your home’s location, the size of your household and other factors, you’ll need to show that you can handle your loan payments with your residual income.

In addition, using a formula based on your home’s location, the size of your household and other factors, you’ll need to show that you can handle your loan payments with your residual income. Funding fee – VA loans don’t charge mortgage insurance for minimal down payments, but they do carry one-time funding fees. These range from 1.25 percent to 3.3 percent, based on the size of your down payment and how many times you’ve used a VA loan.

– VA loans don’t charge mortgage insurance for minimal down payments, but they do carry one-time funding fees. These range from 1.25 percent to 3.3 percent, based on the size of your down payment and how many times you’ve used a VA loan. Builder approval – In addition to using a VA-approved lender, you’ll also need to use a VA-approved builder. Your builder needs to either already be registered with the VA or get their approval by registering with the department.

In addition to using a VA-approved lender, you’ll also need to use a VA-approved builder. Your builder needs to either already be registered with the VA or get their approval by registering with the department. Construction plans – You’ll need to submit your construction plans to the lender, including blueprints and the materials needed for the project, and get an appraisal to determine the value of the home you plan to build. Additionally, you’ll need a VA property certification before you can move forward.

– You’ll need to submit your construction plans to the lender, including blueprints and the materials needed for the project, and get an appraisal to determine the value of the home you plan to build. Additionally, you’ll need a VA property certification before you can move forward. Warranty – You’ll need at least a one-year warranty from the builder or an insured 10-year protection plan.

If these conditions are met and you’re approved for a construction loan, know that a VA inspector will be paying attention to the project every step of the way. As each major phase of the build comes to an end, the inspector will review the work and then approve further draws to cover costs.

How to get a VA construction loan

Not many mortgage lenders offer VA construction loans, so it might be challenging to find one to fund your project. When you do find one, your loan officer can help you obtain your COE and determine how much loan you qualify for.

Generally, the process works like this:

Get your Certificate of Eligibility: Your COE serves as evidence you’re eligible for the VA loan benefit. You can obtain this through your lender, the VA portal or by mail. Work with a VA-registered builder: You can only work with contractors approved by the VA. Your builder can help you organize the construction plans and other documentation for your lender. Find a VA-approved lender: There are several major VA lenders that work with borrowers nationwide, but your bank or credit union might also offer what you need. Shop around. Get preapproved: Your loan officer can help you determine whether you need a one- or two-time close loan. For a preapproval, you’ll need to meet all of the VA and lender’s requirements around credit and finances. Do an appraisal: Your lender will order an appraisal of the soon-to-be-built property (that is, they’ll evaluate the lot and the home design). If the appraisal comes in lower than the project’s cost, you’ll need to make up the difference. Approve the construction draws: As construction progresses, it’s subject to periodic inspections. After passing one, your lender will have you approve a release of funds, which go directly to the builder, for the next stage of the project. Pass the VA inspection: Once the project is complete, you’ll need to have an inspection to ensure it meets VA standards.

VA construction loan pros and cons

Pros of VA construction loans Might not need a down payment

Potential to have the funding fee waived for certain veterans, such as those with service-connected disabilities

No mortgage insurance

Can roll closing costs into the loan

More relaxed credit and income criteria Cons of VA construction loans Builder and lender must be VA-approved

Some appraisals can take longer

Interest rates and closing costs can be higher than on conventional mortgages

Funding fee charge

Less choice among builders or lenders

Alternatives to a VA construction loan

If you’re having difficulty finding a VA construction loan lender, or if you don’t qualify for a VA construction loan, you have at least two other financing options:

Traditional construction loan – One option is to get a traditional construction loan during the build and then a VA loan to finance the home.

– One option is to get a traditional construction loan during the build and then a VA loan to finance the home. Government-backed construction loan – Another option is to get another government-backed construction loan, such as an FHA construction loan or a USDA construction loan if you’re in a rural area.

Keep in mind, however, that these might have different requirements or more rigid underwriting compared to a VA construction loan.

