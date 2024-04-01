What is the VA funding fee?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Most VA loan borrowers pay a VA funding fee. The fee is equal to a percentage of the loan amount, and can be paid upfront at closing or bundled into the loan.

The funding fee costs less if it's your first time getting a VA loan or you're doing a VA streamline refinance.

The funding fee makes it possible for mortgage lenders to offer VA loans without needing a down payment from the borrower.

The VA loan program allows U.S. service members and veterans to buy a home with no down payment. The trade off: You’ll pay a VA funding fee, a percentage of the mortgage. Here’s why VA lenders charge this fee, how much yours will cost and more.

What is the VA funding fee?

With few exceptions, most VA loan borrowers pay a VA funding fee. This fee is a one-time charge that enables borrowers to take out a VA loan without needing to make a down payment.

How does this work? Although VA loans are offered by many types of lenders, they’re guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This guarantee protects lenders from loss if the borrower were to default and stop paying back the loan. The funding fee helps mitigate this risk — without it, taxpayers would ultimately be on the hook for defaults.

The cost of the VA funding fee is a percentage of your mortgage, which varies by borrower based on:

Whether you’re buying a home or refinancing

Whether it’s the first time you’ve obtained a VA loan

Whether you’re making a down payment (and, if so, how much)

How does the VA funding fee differ from mortgage insurance?

The VA funding fee only applies to VA loans. In contrast, mortgage insurance applies to borrowers taking out a conventional or FHA loan with less than 20 percent down. Both the funding fee and mortgage insurance help protect the lender, and the costs for each are based on various factors, including the amount of the mortgage. However, the funding fee is a one-time charge, whereas with mortgage insurance, borrowers pay ongoing premiums.

Learn more: Our guides to private mortgage insurance (PMI) and FHA mortgage insurance

How much is the VA funding fee?

Here’s how much you’ll pay for the VA funding fee, whether you’re buying a home as active-duty military, a veteran or a member of the Reserve or National Guard. The same fee structure applies if you’re taking out a VA construction loan.

Down payment First use After first use Less than 5% 2.15% 3.3% 5%-9.99% 1.5% 1.5% 10% or more 1.25% 1.25%

There’s at least one exception to the after-first use fee: If you used your previous entitlement for a manufactured home, you might only have to pay the VA funding fee at the first use rate.

Congress calculates the VA funding fee scale based on the costs of running the VA loan program. The latest fee structure took effect on April 7, 2023. With that change, if you put less than 5 percent down, the VA funding fee for first use cases fell from 2.3 percent to 2.15 percent. The subsequent use funding fee went from 3.6 percent to 3.3 percent. The fees could change again in the future.

VA funding fee for refinancing

You can also use the VA loan program to refinance your mortgage. The funding fees are:

VA funding fee exemptions

While most VA loan borrowers need to pay the funding fee, there are a few exceptions. You won’t have to pay this fee if you’re:

Disabled and receiving VA compensation for a disability connected to your service

Receiving military retirement or active-duty pay in lieu of compensation for a service-connected disability

On active duty and you’ve been awarded the Purple Heart

Eligible to receive compensation as the result of a pre-discharge

A surviving military spouse whose partner died from a service-related disability, or died in service and you’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation

How to pay the VA funding fee

You can pay the VA funding fee in one of two ways:

Upfront in cash with the rest of your closing costs By rolling the fee into your mortgage, paying it over time with interest

If you can afford to pay the fee at closing, you’ll save money on interest.

Note that some VA lenders might cover the funding fee for you. USAA, for example, covers the cost of the funding fee for IRRRLs.

VA funding fee refunds

If you already paid a VA funding fee in the past, you might be able to recoup that if you wind up receiving compensation for a disability related to your service. This is a unique situation, so contact a VA loan expert to review your case. You can talk to a VA loan officer by calling 877-827-3702, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

FAQ