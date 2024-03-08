Laurie Richards

About the author

Laurie is an editor on Bankrate’s Home Lending team. She previously worked as a copy editor in the higher education space, including at BestColleges and Affordable Colleges Online. Prior to that, she worked in marketing and public relations at Binghamton University while earning her master's degree. She regularly writes a blog, Better By The Beat, to educate and empower the chronic illness community.

As an editor, Laurie’s universal goal is to create content that helps people cultivate and lead their best lives. When she's not editing for Bankrate, she enjoys reading, writing stories, blogging and exploring the beautiful outdoors of New York State.

Laurie wants you to know

Recently, my husband and I left behind the apartment life and bought our first house. One of my biggest tips for first-time homebuyers is to shop around and compare offers from at least three mortgage lenders. By doing so, we were able to lock in a lower rate with a local credit union offering a special deal, despite the high-rate environment. It's also helpful to draft a list of questions for each lender so you can easily compare your options and nail down the best fit for you. The homebuying process can seem overwhelming at times, but it's all worth it in the end when you get the keys to your new home!