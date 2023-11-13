Tax guidance and resources

Looking for advice on lowering your federal or state taxes? You’ve come to the right place. Plus, get news and advice related to tax brackets, property taxes, estate taxes and more.

Taxes Basics

How are mutual funds taxed?

Mutual fund taxes can be complicated. Here’s what you need to know.

Top tax tips for investors

Pay particular attention to these areas and you may find some new ways to save on what you owe.

Capital gains tax on real estate

Real estate sales may be subject to capital gains taxes. Here’s how to keep as much profit in your pocket as possible.

Long-term capital gains tax basics

Certain windfalls are considered capital gains. Here’s how to determine what you’ll owe.

Is credit card interest tax-deductible?

Need to report cryptocurrency on your taxes? Here’s how to use Form 8949 to do it

Donor-advised funds: A popular tax-advantaged way to give to charity

How are mutual funds taxed? 4 ways to minimize your tax bill

Wash-sale rule: What to avoid when selling your losing investments

