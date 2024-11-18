When are taxes due? Tax deadlines for 2024-2025

When is Tax Day 2024 and 2025?

The deadline to file tax returns this year — reporting income earned in 2023 — was April 15, 2024. Taxpayers who filed an extension had until Oct. 15, 2024, to file their returns.

If you weren’t able to meet those deadlines, then now is a good time to explore your tax-filing options . There could be a tax refund waiting for you. Or, if you owe money, you’ll be getting on the right side of the IRS, which can save you money in interest payments and possible penalties.

The deadline for filing your tax return for 2024 is April 15, 2025. The IRS will begin accepting 2024 tax returns towards the end of January.

When is the last day to file taxes?

Technically, the last day to file taxes this year was April 15, or Oct. 15 if you filed an extension. But if you missed those deadlines, you still have options:

If you’re expecting a refund, file your tax return now to claim it. Generally, taxpayers have three years from the due date of the return to claim a tax refund.

If you owe a tax bill, your best bet is taking steps now to file your return and start making payments toward that debt, because interest and penalties are accruing. The IRS offers a variety of payment options, including payment plans if you can’t pay in full right away.

Can I file an extension?

Most taxpayers can file an extension using Form 4868 , the Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File. You need to file the form by the due date of your tax return, which this year was April 15, 2024 (for 2023 returns due in 2024).

If you know you’re going to need more time to file your 2024 return next year, then you can request an extension by submitting Form 4868. The deadline to request an extension on your 2024 tax return is April 15, 2025. At the time you file Form 4868, you must also pay the estimated income tax you owe to avoid interest and possible penalties.

Generally, taxpayers are granted an automatic six-month extension to file. You won’t be notified unless your request is denied.

Taxpayers who live outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico can get an automatic two-month extension (this extension also applies to payment of taxes owed ). Also, if you’re living outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico, you can get another four months, provided you request that extra time by the new due date you were assigned with your original two-month extension.

When are taxes due if I file an extension?

If you filed Form 4868 earlier this year and received the automatic six-month extension, you had until Oct. 15, 2024 to submit your 2023 tax return. If you missed this deadline, the next best step is to get your tax return filed as soon as possible, so you can either claim your tax refund or, if you owe money, you can get started on making payments.

Looking ahead, if you file Form 4868 by April 15, 2025, and receive the automatic six-month extension, you will have until Oct. 15, 2025, to submit your 2024 tax return. Remember that your tax bill is still due on April 15, even if you get an extension to file your return.

If you already know that you’ll need an extension, plan on filing Form 4868 sooner rather than later. That way, if anything goes wrong with your application, you’ll have plenty of time to fix any errors and resubmit it ahead of the April 15 deadline. This also ensures you have time to estimate your tax liability so that you can pay what you owe, as well as time to get your documents together for your extended deadline in October.

When are estimated taxes due in 2024 and 2025?

Those who pay estimated taxes , including self-employed people and independent contractors, have a slightly different filing schedule than everyone else. If your paycheck doesn’t have income taxes taken out before the money gets to you, then you’re probably required to pay estimated taxes.

Estimated taxes are due four times a year and must be submitted with Form 1040-ES. The 2024 and 2025 deadlines for paying estimated taxes are as follows: Estimated taxes due for 2024: For income received: April 15, 2024 Jan. 1 – March 31, 2024 June 17, 2024 April 1 – May 31, 2024 Sept. 16, 2024 June 1 – Aug. 31, 2024 Jan. 15, 2025 Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2024 Estimated taxes due for 2025: For income received: April 15, 2025 Jan. 1 – March 31, 2025 June 16, 2025 April 1 – May 31, 2025 Sept. 15, 2025 June 1 – Aug. 31, 2025 Jan. 15, 2026 Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2025

If you’re an employee who earns tips, you’re required to report all your monthly tip earnings to your employer by the 10th of the following month. Your employer is responsible for sending those numbers to the IRS, as well as for adjusting how much money comes out of your paycheck to satisfy your tax withholding on tips.

