Kemberley Washington is a certified public accountant (CPA) and tax journalist. She started her career as a Revenue Agent and Criminal Investigator with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, she began writing and teaching about taxes and personal finance to help her community during a devastating time.

Her articles were well received and opened the door to many media opportunities, including Yahoo Finance, Bankrate.com, Jet Magazine, Black Enterprise, Fox Business, Forbes, and more. She also appears on many news stations, including NBC's WDSU and Good Morning America 3.

She authored several books, including "It All Starts with a Budget," "The Ten Commandments to Financial Healing," and "21 Days of Powerful Breakthroughs." Some of her books are featured on the YouVersion Bible App.

But her work goes beyond her tax articles. As a tax journalist, Kem has been instrumental in creating helpful tax content to help consumers make informed decisions.