10 best long-term investments in January 2024

Essential rules for long-term investing

Long-term investing can be your path to a secure future. But it’s important to keep these rules in mind along the way.

Understand the risks of your investments

In investing, to get a higher return, you generally have to take on more risk. So very safe investments such as CDs tend to have low yields, while medium-risk assets such as bonds have somewhat higher yields and high-risk stocks have still-higher returns. Investors who want to generate a higher return will usually need to take on higher risk.

While stocks as a whole have a strong record – the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has returned 10 percent over long periods – stocks are well-known for their volatility. It’s not unusual for a stock to gyrate 50 percent within a single year, either up or down. (Some of the best short-term investments are much safer.)

Pick a strategy you can stick with

Can you withstand a higher level of risk to get a higher return? It’s key to know your risk tolerance and whether you’ll panic when your investments fall. At all costs you want to avoid selling an investment when it’s down, if it still has the potential to rise. It can be demoralizing to sell an investment, only to watch it continue to rise even higher.

Make sure you understand your investment strategy, which will give you a better chance of sticking with it when it falls out of favor. No investment approach works 100 percent of the time, that’s why it’s key to focus on the long term and stick to your plan.

Know your time horizon

One way you can actually lower your risk is by committing to holding your investments longer. The longer holding period gives you more time to ride out the ups and downs of the market.

While the S&P 500 index has a great track record, those returns came over time, and over any short period, the index could be down substantially. So investors who put money into the market should be able to keep it there for at least three to five years, and the longer, the better. If you can’t do that, short-term investments such as a high-yield savings account may be a better option.

So you can use time as a huge ally in your investing. Also valuable for those who commit to invest for the long term, you don’t have to spend all your time watching your investments and fretting about short-term moves. You can set up a long-term plan and then put it (mostly) on autopilot.

Make sure your investments are diversified

As mentioned above, no investing strategy works all of the time. That’s why it’s so important to be diversified as an investor.

Index funds are a great low-cost way to achieve diversification easily. They allow you to invest in a large number of companies that are grouped based on things like size or geography. By owning a few of these sorts of funds, you can build a diversified portfolio in no time.

It might seem exciting to put all your money in a stock or two, but a diversified portfolio will come with less risk and should still earn solid returns over the long term.