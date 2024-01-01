About the author

Brian Beers is the managing editor for the Wealth team at Bankrate. He oversees editorial coverage of banking, investing, the economy and all things money. Previously, he was the director of editorial production for CNBC Digital where he received an Emmy-nomination for the long-form digital feature "Boom, Bust and Blame: The Inside Story of America's Economic Crisis."

Brian is driven to help people learn more about their money and investments knowing that it could end up positively impacting them in a real-life financial decision someday.

His work has been published on CNBC, Investopedia, MagnifyMoney, NBC Sports, The Drive and Yahoo. He also spent a number of years as the lead digital producer of SportsBiz with Darren Rovell.

Brian holds a B.S. in finance from Syracuse University and lives in New York with his family.