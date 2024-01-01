Stock market holidays in 2024: US markets are closed on these days
When is the stock market closed? Here’s a list of days when the major exchanges observe holidays.
Brian Beers is the managing editor for the Wealth team at Bankrate. He oversees editorial coverage of banking, investing, the economy and all things money. Previously, he was the director of editorial production for CNBC Digital where he received an Emmy-nomination for the long-form digital feature "Boom, Bust and Blame: The Inside Story of America's Economic Crisis."
Brian is driven to help people learn more about their money and investments knowing that it could end up positively impacting them in a real-life financial decision someday.
His work has been published on CNBC, Investopedia, MagnifyMoney, NBC Sports, The Drive and Yahoo. He also spent a number of years as the lead digital producer of SportsBiz with Darren Rovell.
Brian holds a B.S. in finance from Syracuse University and lives in New York with his family.
When is the stock market closed? Here’s a list of days when the major exchanges observe holidays.
If you're not worried about funds and simply want an affordable and flexible platform for stocks and options, TradeStation has you covered with a low-cost structure and great tools.
While many people think of investing as trying to make a short-term score in the stock market, it’s long-term investing where investors can really build wealth. Here are some of the top long-term investments.
Here’s where to turn when you’re searching for a safe place to stash cash for the short term.
Here’s everything you need to know about the bank’s CDs.
Read our experts' review on American First Credit Union's features and product offerings. Bankrate reviews and compares hundreds of banks to help find the right fit for you.
Read our experts' review on Amerant Bank's features and product offerings. Bankrate reviews and compares hundreds of banks to help find the right fit for you.
Here are some of the secrets to successfully investing in dividend stocks.
Read our experts' review on Citibank's features and product offerings. Bankrate reviews and compares hundreds of banks to help find the right fit for you.
Navy Federal offers a basic savings option and two types of money market savings accounts.