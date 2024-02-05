Stock market holidays in 2024: US markets are closed on these days
Stock market holidays are non-weekend business days when the two major U.S. stock exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, are closed for the day. These days often closely follow federal holiday schedules and include major holidays like Independence Day and Thanksgiving.
Regular operating hours for both exchanges are Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET. Markets do not operate during the weekend.
Sometimes, if a holiday falls on a weekend, stock markets will close on the Friday prior to the holiday, as is often the case with Good Friday and Easter. Other times, a holiday will be observed on a Monday after it occurs.
With the new year finally here, check out the updated holiday calendar for the stock and bond markets.
Market holidays 2024: When is the stock market closed?
Below is the schedule for 2024 stock market holidays when the NYSE, Nasdaq and bond markets are closed:
- Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 — New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 — Presidents’ Day
- Friday, March 29, 2024 — Good Friday
- Monday, May 27, 2024 — Memorial Day
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024 — Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Thursday, July 4, 2024 — Independence Day
- Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 — Labor Day
- Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 — Thanksgiving Day
- Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 — Christmas Day
Additional bond market holidays
- Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 — Columbus Day
- Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 — Veterans Day
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets (SIFMA) provides this holiday schedule as a recommendation for bond markets and is subject to change. (Here’s a list of days when banks are closed for the holidays, too.)
Early market closures
The stock market generally follows its holiday schedule without any additional early closures, with the exception of the day before Independence Day, Black Friday and Christmas Eve, when the Nasdaq and NYSE close at 1 p.m. ET.
- July 3, 2024 — Day before Independence Day
- Nov. 29, 2024 — Day after Thanksgiving
- Dec. 24, 2024 — Christmas Eve
Bond market early closures
Bond markets, however, have some early and additional closures throughout the year. Bond markets close early, at 2 p.m. ET, on the following days:
- March 28, 2024 — Day before Good Friday
- May 24, 2024 — Friday before Memorial Day
- July 3, 2024 — Day before Independence Day
- Nov. 29, 2024 — Day after Thanksgiving
- Dec. 24, 2024 — Christmas Eve
- Dec. 31, 2024 — New Year’s Eve
