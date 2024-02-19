At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways Federal bank holidays are days when the Federal Reserve System – the organization that regulates the nation’s banking system – is closed. These holidays can impact your bank’s fund availability and potentially delay any planned deposits or bill payments.

Although banks aren't required to close on Federal Reserve holidays, they often do. However, transactions made on these holidays, including online banking and ATM services, won't be processed until the next business day.

Planning your banking activities around Federal Reserve holidays is advisable. If a bank is open on a holiday, transactions will be processed in the same way as on a weekend, meaning any transactions made won't be completed until the Federal Reserve reopens the next business day.

Bank holidays 2024

In 2024, the Federal Reserve will observe 11 federal holidays, just as it does each year. These holidays can impact your banking activities, such as deposit availability and bill payment scheduling.

Here are the Federal Reserve System bank holidays for 2024:

Bank holidays 2024 Note: The federal government refers to Presidents Day as Washington’s Birthday.



Source:Federal Reserve New Year’s Day Jan. 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Presidents’ Day Feb. 19 Memorial Day May 27 Juneteenth National Independence Day June 19 Independence Day July 4 Labor Day Sept. 2 Columbus Day Oct. 14 Veterans Day Nov. 11 Thanksgiving Nov. 28 Christmas Dec. 25

Most banks close on federal holidays

While there’s no legal mandate for banks to shut down on Federal Reserve holidays, they often do. If, for example, the holiday falls on a Saturday, the Federal Reserve Bank and its branches keep their doors open on the prior Friday, though the Board of Governors takes the day off. If the holiday comes around on a Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices, including the Board of Governors, take a break on the subsequent Monday. Individual states might recognize extra holidays or operate on different hours, so it’s always a good idea to check with your local bank branch. Remember, while banks can choose to be open on holidays, transactions won’t be processed until the next business day.

Can banks open on a Federal Reserve holiday?

When a bank decides to operate on a Federal Reserve holiday, transactions are typically handled as they would be over the weekend. This implies that tasks such as authorizing wire transfer documents or depositing checks won’t be completed until the subsequent business day when the Federal Reserve is back in operation. Transactions via the automated clearing house (ACH) network won’t be processed on a bank holiday. Online banking features will still be accessible, enabling customers to carry out transactions, but the actual processing of these transactions will be postponed until after the holiday.

Banks are usually open on the holidays below (unless it falls on a Sunday).

Holidays when banks are generally open Mardi Gras Feb. 13 St. Patrick’s Day March 17 Halloween Oct. 31

It’s possible that banks might close early on Election Day, such as in 2020. Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Online accessibility on Federal Reserve bank holidays

Even though physical bank locations and off-site customer support may not be operational on Federal Reserve holidays, the world of digital banking never sleeps. Customers can still take advantage of online banking, mobile banking apps, and even make deposits via their phone’s remote deposit capture. These transactions will be processed, but may not be fully completed until the following business day. Plus, it’s possible to open all kinds of bank accounts online, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs), even on Federal Reserve holidays.

Bill pay around Federal Reserve holidays

It’s worth planning ahead for automated bill payments that are scheduled for, or around, a Federal Reserve holiday as they won’t be processed until the following business day. This means that any money from a check deposit might not be accessible until after the holiday, and any bill payment could potentially be delayed if the processing date coincides with a holiday. To prevent any inconvenience, it’s recommended that customers plan their banking needs processed at least a day ahead of Federal Reserve holidays and to get time-sensitive transactions completed prior to the holiday.

Bottom line

Federal Reserve holidays can impact your banking activities, so it’s important to plan ahead and be aware of when they occur. While most banks choose to close on these holidays, online banking services are still available. However, transactions may not be processed until the next business day. To avoid any delays or inconveniences, it’s recommended to plan your banking tasks around these holidays and complete time-sensitive transactions beforehand. Stay informed and stay on top of your financial management, even on Federal Reserve holidays.