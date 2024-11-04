Election Day 2024: Is your bank closing early today?

Stakes are high as many Americans head to the polls on Election Day. But some people may be wondering whether bank branches are closed or have reduced hours.

The short answer: Your bank probably won’t be closed. However, even though today isn’t an official Federal Reserve banking holiday, your bank might be closing early. So, it may be worthwhile to confirm with your local branch that it’s going to be open normal hours.

Are banks closed on Election Day?

Here’s a look at some popular banks and whether they’re closing early, deciding on a branch-by-branch basis or sticking to normal hours on Election Day.

In 2020, Chase, Citizens Bank and PNC all closed early on Election Day. Most Truist locations had normal business hours in 2020, but some closed early.

But all four of those banks, and all of the banks Bankrate surveyed, have normal business hours on Nov. 5 this year.

“With the advent of early voting and mail in ballots, there’s less urgency around Election Day itself,” says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst.

The following banks are ones Bankrate surveyed that will be open regular hours on Election Day:

Election Day is a holiday in some states

Election Day isn’t a Federal Reserve holiday. Even in the states that do recognize it as a holiday, your bank will probably be open today. But it’s a good idea to check with your local branch before you go.

Election Day is a state holiday in the following states:

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kentucky

Montana

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

West Virginia

Ways to bank without going to the branch

Sometimes the need for a bank visit might come up unexpected. Here’s a few ways to take care of your banking without going to the branch:

Mobile deposit: Consider depositing a check with your bank’s mobile app. Deposits may be processed differently and how quickly your funds become available may vary.

Consider depositing a check with your bank’s mobile app. Deposits may be processed differently and how quickly your funds become available may vary. Pay someone through the bank’s app: Instead of going to get cash, you might be able to pay someone via Zelle or through another method with your bank. Make sure you understand when the recipient will receive the money before finalizing the transaction.

Instead of going to get cash, you might be able to pay someone via Zelle or through another method with your bank. Make sure you understand when the recipient will receive the money before finalizing the transaction. Use an ATM: Most ATMs should be available even if banks close early. If you want to play it safe, consider withdrawing money earlier in the day — if needed — just in case. Since the average combined ATM fee is $4.77, according to Bankrate’s 2024 checking account and ATM fee study, try and use an in-network ATM.

Bottom line

Sometimes banks or credit unions are closed on days that aren’t Federal Reserve holidays. For instance, your bank might close early on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Or your bank could be open on a Federal Reserve holiday, such as Veterans Day.

Anytime there’s a holiday, or a day that seems like it could be a holiday, check your bank’s website, its app or give it a call to be sure it’s open. And if it’s closed, consider alternatives to going to the bank.