Comerica Bank Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Comerica Bank is best for those who live in Michigan, Arizona, California, Florida or Texas and can meet the requirements to waive monthly fees on its accounts.
Highlights
- Low Min Deposit
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Comerica Bank offers a full suite of deposit products. While there are many types of accounts available, they tend to have low yields and high monthly fees. However, there are ways to waive the monthly fees on each account.
The bank’s website is fairly easy to navigate and offers a transparent breakdown of fees and rates. However, reviews for its mobile banking app are on the low side.
Pros
-
There are many types of accounts offered.
-
Savings and money market accounts come with an ATM card.
-
A wide variety of CD terms is available.
Cons
-
Deposit accounts come with high monthly fees, though they can be waived.
-
Annual percentage yields (APYs) on all accounts are far below average.
-
Branch access is limited to five states.
-
The bank’s mobile app is rated poorly.
Comerica banking products
FEATURES
Comerica savings overview
Some unique features of the savings account are its ATM card and fraud detection tools. Account owners can make up to six free withdrawals per month, then it costs $5 to make a withdrawal. The account earns interest on all balances. However, the yield is bare minimum.
Pros
-
Though there is a monthly fee, it can be waived in several ways.
-
The Statement Savings account comes with an ATM card and six free withdrawals.
Cons
-
A balance of $500 is needed to waive the monthly fee if you don’t meet other requirements.
-
The savings yield is much lower than what other institutions are offering.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.ComericaAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$26 for first overdraft each year; then $34 per item
|Account maintenance fees (if requirements not met)
|$5.50 for savings; $12 for money market; $13 for checking
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|$5
About Comerica Bank
First opened as Detroit Savings Fund Institute in 1849, Comerica Bank initially served only Detroit residents. It has since merged with several other institutions and now has over 400 branches across Michigan, Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.
Comerica Bank provides a wide variety of products and services, including deposit accounts for consumers and small businesses, credit cards, loans and insurance.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customer service can be reached over the phone on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. There’s also 24/7 self-service banking available, which is done through an automated voice system. Customers can use this service to perform basic banking tasks such as checking their account balance, transferring funds and reporting a missing debit card.
Poorly rated app. Comerica Bank’s mobile app has average to below-average ratings on Google Play and low ratings on the Apple app store. Some user reviews note that the app crashes frequently.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate