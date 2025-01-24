Skip to Main Content

Best cash-out refinance lenders of 2025

Jeff Ostrowski Laurie Richards
Written by
Jeff Ostrowski,
Edited by
Laurie Richards
Published on January 24, 2025 | 1 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Images by Getty Images; Illustration by Hunter Newton/Bankrate

A cash-out refinance can help you reduce higher-interest debt, fund a home renovation, pay for college or make progress toward any other financial goal. Here are our picks for the best cash-out refinance lenders in 2025.

Best cash-out  refinance lenders

Lender Credit requirements Bankrate Score
Chase 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans 4.9
Bank of America 620 for conventional loans 4.8
Better 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 620 for VA loans 4.8
Navy Federal Credit Union Undisclosed 4.8
PenFed Credit Union 650 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans 4.8
PNC Bank 620 for conventional loans, 620 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans, 640 for USDA loans 4.8
SoFi 620 for conventional loans, 600 for FHA loans, 600 for VA loans 4.8


Chase Bank logo

Chase

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans; 640 for VA and FHA loans; 680 for jumbo loans
    • Where to find: Branch locations and online


Bank of America

Bank of America

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
    • Where to find: Branch location or online


Better logo

Better

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 580 for FHA loans; 620 for VA and conventional loans
    • Where to find: Online


Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, VA, refinancing
    • Credit requirements: Undisclosed
    • Where to find: Branch location or online


PenFed Credit Union logo

PenFed Credit Union

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for FHA loans; 650 for conventional loans; 700 for jumbo loans
    • Where to find: Branch location or online


PNC Bank logo

PNC Bank

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 620 for FHA, conventional, and jumbo loans; 640 for USDA loans
    • Where to find: Branch location or online


SoFi logo

SoFi

Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states except Hawaii (no refinances in New York)
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
    • Credit requirements: 600 for VA and FHA loans; 620 for conventional loans
    • Where to find: Online

How does cash-out refinancing work?

Cash-out mortgage refinancing is an option for homeowners who have built significant equity in their homes to replace high-interest debt, make home improvements or front another large expense. It works by replacing your current mortgage with a new, larger loan whose balance includes the money you took out of your home equity. With your new loan, you’ll get a new interest rate.

Star Icon

Keep in mind: Most lenders require a homeowner to retain 20 percent equity in their home when doing a cash-out refinance.

Pros and cons of cash-out refinancing

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Access to a large sum to put toward other financial goals
  • Might get you a lower interest rate than current loan if rates have dipped
  • Potential to improve credit if using funds to consolidate high-interest debt
  • Lower borrowing costs compared to a personal loan or credit card if you get a lower interest rate
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Need to pay closing costs
  • Loss of existing equity in the property at closing, increasing overall debt load
  • Foreclosure risk if you can’t repay the new loan amount
  • Potential for a higher interest rate than your current mortgage if rates have increased
Learn more: Cash out refinancing: What it is and how it works

Frequently asked questions about cash-out refinancing

Written by
Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Icon
Principal Writer, Home Lending
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.