Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2024
With so many mortgage lenders out there, it can be challenging to know where to start, especially if you’re a first-time homebuyer. Bankrate looked closely at several key criteria to help narrow down the top mortgage lenders for first-timers, including first-time buyer and low-down payment loans and down payment assistance, as well as other aspects that can help you navigate the homebuying process. Here is our guide to the best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2024.
Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers
|PenFed Credit Union
|650 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.7
|Veterans United Home Loans
|620 for conventional and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.9
|U.S. Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 740 for jumbo loans
|5% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.8
|Old National Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 640 for FHA loans, 680 for VA loans
|Undisclosed
|4.6
|Wells Fargo
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.8
|Better
|620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.6
|Mr. Cooper
|620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 600 for VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.6
|Rocket Mortgage
|620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 580 for FHA and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 10%-15% for jumbo loans, 3.5 for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.6
PenFed Credit Union
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 650 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Veterans United Home Loans
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
U.S. Bank
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 740 for jumbo loans
- Down payment minimum: 5% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Old National Bank
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 640 for FHA loans, 680 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: Undisclosed
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Wells Fargo
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
Better
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
Mr. Cooper
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 600 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
Rocket Mortgage
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 580 for FHA and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 10%-15% for jumbo loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
How to find the best mortgage lender as a first-time homebuyer
There are several different kinds of mortgage lenders you might come across in your search for a loan, including banks, credit unions and independent and non-depository institutions. You might also encounter mortgage brokers, who can help you uncover loan offers from a variety of lenders.
As you look for a lender, consider your goals and what you might value in your experience getting a mortgage. What kind of loan are you looking for? How long do you plan to stay in the area? Would you feel better with 24/7 support? Do you need homebuyer education? All of these questions and more can help you narrow down your choices.
Once you have a short list, shop around and compare mortgage offers before committing to one. Lenders include the APR (annual percentage rate) and interest rate on an offer, but you’ll really want to consider the APR, which reflects the actual cost of the mortgage. In general, the lower the APR, the cheaper the loan will be.
Next steps for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home is a big step, and it’s especially challenging in a housing market characterized by record-high prices and a major affordability squeeze. First of all, figure out roughly how you’re going to pay for a home.
If you’re sure you’re going to have to finance, do some research to decide on the type of mortgage you want. Options include:
- a conventional loan (originated, financed and backed by a private lender)
- an FHA loan
- another sort of government loan (USDA or VA loan)
That decision can help lead you to a lender who specializes in that sort of mortgage.
Even before you house-hunt, you might want to lender-hunt – and to apply for mortgage preapproval with two or three. A mortgage preapproval is a written statement of how much money a lender is willing to let you borrow for a home. Once you’re armed with one, you can start shopping for homes in earnest. In fact, many sellers only consider offers from pre-approved folks, as it proves they have funding in place: They’re “good for it,” in other words.
FAQ
