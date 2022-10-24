Compare 30-year mortgage rates today
Compare personalized rates in your area to find a lender
Top offers on Bankrate vs. the national average interest rate
Hover for more
For the week of January 12th, top offers on Bankrate are X% lower than the national average. On a $340,000 30-year loan, this translates to $XXX in annual savings.
Today's national 30-year mortgage interest rate trendsOn Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%, falling 11 basis points since the same time last week. If you're in the market for a mortgage refinance, today's national 30-year fixed refinance interest rate is 7.16%, down 13 basis points over the last seven days.
Here's how it works:
Enter your details
Answer some questions about your homebuying or refinancing needs to help us find the right lenders for you.
Compare top rates
See competitive mortgage rates from lenders that match your criteria and compare your offers side-by-side.
Choose a lender
After selecting your top options, connect with lenders online or on the phone. Then choose a lender, finalize your details, and lock in your rate.
Enter your details
Answer some questions about your homebuying or refinancing needs to help us find the right lenders for you.
Compare top rates
See competitive mortgage rates from lenders that match your criteria and compare your offers side-by-side.
Choose a lender
After selecting your top options, connect with lenders online or on the phone. Then choose a lender, finalize your details, and lock in your rate.
Compare 30-year mortgage rates today
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.02%. The average 30-year fixed refinance APR is 7.18%, according to Bankrate's latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.02%. The average 30-year fixed refinance APR is 7.18%, according to Bankrate's latest survey of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money.
Weekly national mortgage interest rate trends
Current mortgage rates
|30 year fixed
|7.06%
|15 year fixed
|6.43%
|10 year fixed
|6.32%
|5/1 ARM
|6.41%
Today's national 30-year mortgage interest rate trendsOn Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%, falling 11 basis points since the same time last week. If you're in the market for a mortgage refinance, today's national 30-year fixed refinance interest rate is 7.16%, down 13 basis points over the last seven days.
Mortgage industry insights
Mortgage rates dip, but still-strong economy gets in the way of further declines
The average rate on 30-year fixed mortgages dipped to 6.94 percent this week, down from 6.96 percent last week, according to Bankrate’s weekly national survey of large lenders.
Mortgage rates fell sharply in mid-December as the Federal Reserve wrapped up its final meeting of 2023 with no rate hike. The Fed did signal several rate cuts in 2024, and mortgage rates responded by free-falling from 7.21 percent to 6.88 percent in a single week.
However, any more sharp declines in mortgage rates seem unlikely, in large part because the Fed is again talking about keeping rates higher for longer. Two recent data points have slowed the momentum. On Jan. 5, the Labor Department reported higher-than-expected jobs numbers. Then, on Jan. 11, the official inflation figure showed an uptick. Those readings are cooling expectations for a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting.
”Little is happening to move rates,” says Dick Lepre, loan agent at CrossCountry Mortgage.
While the Fed doesn't directly set fixed mortgage rates, its monetary policies do influence their direction.
A growing number of housing economists say mortgage rates could stay below 7 percent in the coming months. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, keep in mind that 6.94 percent is just an average — some lenders advertise below-average rates on Bankrate.
Location plays a role, too. In some areas of the U.S., rates are below 6.75 percent.
Many homebuyers have been sidelined by higher rates, along with the ever-present issue of low inventory. Inflation, the economy and Fed policy will remain the main factors driving mortgage rates in the coming months.
Learn more: Weekly mortgage rate trend analysis
Current mortgage and refinance interest rates
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.00%
|7.02%
|20-Year Fixed Rate
|6.98%
|7.01%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.33%
|6.36%
|10-Year Fixed Rate
|6.08%
|6.10%
|5-1 ARM
|6.36%
|7.60%
|10-1 ARM
|7.01%
|7.67%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.05%
|6.73%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.22%
|6.33%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.05%
|7.06%
Rates as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:30 AM
How to compare 30-year fixed mortgage rates
If you compare loan offers from a few mortgage lenders, you’ll have a better chance of landing a competitive rate. Here's how:
- Decide whether a 30-year mortgage rate is right for you: The 30-year term is the most popular option, but it’s far from the only one. Depending on the lender you work with, you might be able to apply for fixed-rate loans amortized over anywhere from eight to 29 years. Another option: an adjustable-rate mortgage. Weigh your needs and situation to make sure 30 years is the right term for you.
- Get preapproved: Get rate quotes from at least three mortgage lenders, ideally on the same day so you have an accurate basis for comparison. Lenders determine your interest rate based on your credit score, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and other factors, including the size of your down payment. Putting your best foot forward with those variables will help you land the best deal.
- Compare the interest rate and APR: The interest rate and annual percentage rate (APR) reflect the cost of the loan. The interest rate and annual percentage rate (APR) reflect the cost you’ll incur for the loan. The interest rate is the cost to borrow the funds, while the APR includes the interest rate and other costs such as the origination fee and any points. When comparing rate offers, the APR is a more complete picture of the all-in cost.
- Consider the lender’s ratings and your experience: Aside from the numbers, evaluate other factors such as convenience and the lender’s responsiveness. Take a look at what other borrowers have had to say about the lender, too.
It’s important to shop around for a mortgage to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Bankrate’s mortgage amortization calculator shows how even a 0.1 percent difference on your rate can translate to thousands of dollars you could pay over the life of the loan.
Some lenders still cater to borrowers that don’t meet these criteria, offering competitive rates even if your credit or finances aren’t up to par. That’s another reason why it pays to shop around.
Comparing mortgage rates can also pay off especially in a volatile economic climate. With rates higher than they were in recent years and constantly changing, it’s often helpful to understand overall rate trends before locking in your own. You can learn more about mortgage lenders and their various options on Bankrate’s lender review hub.
Lender compare
Compare mortgage lenders side by side
Mortgage rates and fees can vary widely across lenders. To help you find the right one for your needs, use this tool to compare lenders based on a variety of factors. Bankrate has reviewed and partners with these lenders, and the two lenders shown first have the highest combined Bankrate Score and customer ratings. You can use the drop downs to explore beyond these lenders and find the best option for you.
Garden State Home Loans
NMLS: 473163
|
State License: MB-473163
3.6
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
5.0
Homefinity
NMLS: 2289
|
State License: 4965
4.5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
4.9
Pros and cons of a 30-year mortgage
Pros of a 30-year mortgage
- Lower monthly payment: Repaying a mortgage over 30 years means you’ll have lower, more affordable payments spread out over time compared to shorter-term loans like 15-year mortgages.
- Stability: Having a consistent principal and interest payment helps you better map out your housing expenses for the long term. (Your overall monthly housing expenses can change, however, if your homeowners insurance and property taxes go up or down.) Of course, this is only true if your mortgage has a fixed rate. An adjustable-rate mortgage won’t give you this same benefit for the whole life of the loan.
- Buy more house: With lower payments, you might be able to qualify for a larger loan amount and afford a more expensive home.
- More financial flexibility: Lower monthly payments can provide more cushion in your budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.
Cons of a 30-year mortgage
- More total interest paid: Stretching out repayment over 30 years means you’ll wind up paying more in interest overall than you would with a shorter-term loan.
- Higher mortgage rates: Lenders usually charge higher interest rates for 30-year loans because they’re taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer amount of time.
- Becoming house poor: Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should overstretch your budget. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses.
- Slower equity growth: It will take longer to build equity in your home because most of your initial mortgage payments will go towards interest rather than paying down your principal amount.
30-year mortgage FAQ
Refinancing your current 30-year mortgage
With mortgage rates at their highest point in more than two decades, most borrowers won’t find savings in a refinance. In general, it’s only a good idea to refinance your 30-year fixed mortgage into a new loan if you can get a lower interest rate, lower your monthly payment or improve your financial situation in another way.
Still, if you want to refinance now, consider refinancing your 30-year mortgage into a shorter loan, which would help you save on interest. Keep in mind, though, you’ll likely have a higher monthly payment.
If you’re on the fence about refinancing, think about the closing costs. When you refinance a 30-year mortgage, you’ll need to pay for the lender’s fees, an appraisal and other costs. While these aren’t as high as the costs you paid when you bought the home, they ultimately impact your savings. If refinancing won’t save you money or benefit your finances overall, then it’s likely not the best move right now.
Written by: Jeff Ostrowski, mortgage reporter for Bankrate
Jeff Ostrowski writes about the U.S. housing market for Bankrate. He has appeared on CNBC and numerous radio and television outlets to discuss his reporting about real estate trends.
Reviewed by: Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate
Greg McBride, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Analyst, for Bankrate.com. He leads a team responsible for researching financial products, providing analysis, and advice on personal finance to a vast consumer audience.
Mortgage rates in other states
- United States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington DC
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming