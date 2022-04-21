Home Improvement
Home improvements don’t have to break your budget. Learn more about typical home improvement costs and how to use loans to help finance renovations.
Latest Articles
How to pay for home improvements
Sometimes financing is the only way to afford important home renovations.11 min read Jan 31, 2024
Best home improvement loans with bad credit
These lenders offer home improvement loans even for borrowers with bad credit.3 min read Jan 12, 2024
How much does it cost to install tile?
Four key things influence the price tag of a new tile floor.5 min read Dec 01, 2023
How to finance a tiny home
As the cost of housing in America continues to skyrocket, downsizing to a micro-living space has become an increasingly popular trend. While tiny houses might have more appeal than traditional homes in [...]7 min read Dec 01, 2023
What you need to know about financing a swimming pool
Pool loans can help you finance the pool of your dreams — without the headache.7 min read Dec 01, 2023
Home improvement grants and scholarships for older Americans
Multiple resources are available to help people find ways to improve their homes.3 min read Sep 21, 2023
How much hardwood flooring costs & how to save
Getting hardwood flooring costs $6 to $12 a square foot, but there are ways to save.5 min read Sep 12, 2023
What’s the difference between a home renovation and a remodel?
Learn the difference between renovating your home and remodeling it.4 min read Sep 12, 2023
How much does a home addition cost?
They can be in the six figures, but do a home addition right and it’ll be like having a brand new home.6 min read Sep 12, 2023
DIY home improvements on a budget
If you go the DIY route, you can change the look of your home on a budget.5 min read Apr 21, 2022