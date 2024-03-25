At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways If you're financing a smaller home improvement project, then a personal loan may be better than taking out a HELOC or a HELOAN.

Personal loan interest rates are at record-highs, but if you have good credit you could score a lower rate.

Most personal loans are unsecured, meaning you don't need to back the loan balance with collateral.

If you’re like most Americans, it’s likely that the cost of your dream home improvement project or that much needed renovation has fallen on the back burner due to cost alone. However, homeowners have financing options that can make the costs more manageable, including personal loans.

While your first instinct may be to tap your home equity with a home equity loan or line of credit, a personal loan could be a better choice in some cases.

Those with good credit, homeowners who don’t have 20 percent equity in their home and borrowers who would rather not put their property up as collateral are a few examples of who could benefit from a personal loan to finance home renovations.

What is a home improvement loan?

Home improvement loans are personal loans that can be used to finance related expenses. Even if you don’t see a lender offering loans specific home improvement loans, many will let you select home improvements as your loan purpose when you apply for a personal loan.

Like all personal loans, home improvement loans generally have fixed interest rates and a fixed repayment timeline. You’ll receive the funds upfront and soon after you’re approved, and your monthly payment will be consistent for the duration of your loan. They’re also unsecured, making them less risky than home equity loans or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which use your home as collateral.

Some lenders offer different terms or rates for personal loans used for home improvement. For example, LightStream’s loans feature a starting APR of 7.99 percent (with AutoPay). But if you’re planning to use the loan proceeds for a home improvement project, the starting APR increases to 8.49 percent, depending on your loan term.

Is using a personal loan for home improvements a good idea?

To judge whether getting a personal loan for home improvements makes financial sense, you’ll want to consider the size and cost of your project and the amount of equity you have in the home.

You’ll also want to weigh your comfort level with secured vs. unsecured borrowing. Finally, consider the following factors: personal loan interest rates, your credit health and score, predictable versus flexible dollar amounts and potential tax benefits.

Using a personal loan for home improvement can be a great option for small or mid-sized projects, like new windows or a room makeover.

However, before applying for a personal loan to finance your next project, knowing the benefits and potential downsides is important.



Pros You won’t risk losing your home. With a personal loan, you’re not borrowing against the value of your home. If you can’t repay your home equity loan or HELOC, your lender can eventually foreclose because your home secures these loans. While lenders offering unsecured home improvement loans can still place a lien against your home if you don’t pay them, the lien usually makes selling or refinancing more difficult. It won’t get you kicked to the curb like a foreclosure unless the creditor gets a writ of execution from a judge to force the sale of your property, which isn’t likely.

With a personal loan, you’re not borrowing against the value of your home. If you can’t repay your home equity loan or HELOC, your lender can eventually foreclose because your home secures these loans. While lenders offering unsecured home improvement loans can still place a lien against your home if you don’t pay them, the lien usually makes selling or refinancing more difficult. It won’t get you kicked to the curb like a foreclosure unless the creditor gets a writ of execution from a judge to force the sale of your property, which isn’t likely. It’s easier to keep borrowing in check. Unlike a HELOC, which allows you to keep borrowing throughout the 10-year draw period, a personal loan amount is fixed when approved. Most also have lower minimums than HELOCs and home equity loans, often requiring you to borrow at least $10,000. This makes personal loans a good option for lower-cost home upgrades.

Unlike a HELOC, which allows you to keep borrowing throughout the 10-year draw period, a personal loan amount is fixed when approved. Most also have lower minimums than HELOCs and home equity loans, often requiring you to borrow at least $10,000. This makes personal loans a good option for lower-cost home upgrades. You’ll get a more predictable monthly payment. The fixed interest rate on a personal loan also means your monthly payment will stay the same, making it easier to work into your spending plan each month over the life of the loan.

The fixed interest rate on a personal loan also means your monthly payment will stay the same, making it easier to work into your spending plan each month over the life of the loan. You’ll pay fewer fees. Personal loans sometimes have origination fees, but they don’t have all the closing costs that come with home equity loans and HELOCs. When comparing the price of a home equity loan and a personal loan, it’s important to factor in these upfront costs.

Personal loans sometimes have origination fees, but they don’t have all the closing costs that come with home equity loans and HELOCs. When comparing the price of a home equity loan and a personal loan, it’s important to factor in these upfront costs. You could get your funds faster. Applying for a personal loan is generally a seamless process that can be completed online in minutes. Many online lenders also offer same or next-day funding, which means you can get started on home improvements immediately. Cons Creditworthiness is the biggest factor in qualifying. Home equity loans may be easier to qualify for if you have a poor credit score because you’re using your home as collateral. Personal loans, on the other hand, typically place a heavier emphasis on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and income.

Home equity loans may be easier to qualify for if you have a poor credit score because you’re using your home as collateral. Personal loans, on the other hand, typically place a heavier emphasis on your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and income. You’ll pay higher rates. Because most personal loans are unsecured, they typically charge higher interest rates than home equity loans and HELOCs. The rate may be unaffordable if your credit isn’t in good shape.

Because most personal loans are unsecured, they typically charge higher interest rates than home equity loans and HELOCs. The rate may be unaffordable if your credit isn’t in good shape. You won’t have any payment flexibility. Personal loans have a fixed repayment timeline and interest rates, meaning you’ll be locked into the same payment every month. If you opt for a HELOC, you’ll have slightly more flexibility since most require only interest payments during the draw period.

Personal loans have a fixed repayment timeline and interest rates, meaning you’ll be locked into the same payment every month. If you opt for a HELOC, you’ll have slightly more flexibility since most require only interest payments during the draw period. You’ll get a shorter repayment period. Compared to home equity loans, which often come with loan terms of up to 30 years, personal loans give you far less time to repay what you owe. Personal loan terms are generally limited to seven years.

Compared to home equity loans, which often come with loan terms of up to 30 years, personal loans give you far less time to repay what you owe. Personal loan terms are generally limited to seven years. You can’t deduct interest on your tax returns. One of the biggest advantages of using a home equity loan or HELOC for home improvements is that you can deduct the interest paid if you itemize and use the funds to buy, build or substantially improve your home. There are no tax benefits to using a personal loan for home improvements.

If you think that a personal loan is the way to go for your next project, the next step is to shop around to find lenders with competitive terms.

How to get the best home improvement loan rates

If you’re considering using a personal loan for home improvement, it’s crucial to save as much money as possible. Paying attention to the lending market may help.

In an attempt to slow rising inflation, many lenders have been hiking rates so unless you have stellar credit, it’s likely that you may be offered a higher rate than you expect.

For most, personal loan interest rates range from about 10 percent to 32 percent, with an average rate of around 10.73 to 12.50 percent for those with excellent credit. Here are some ways to ensure that you get the best rate you qualify for:

Improve your credit: If your credit isn’t where you want it to be and the home improvement project isn’t urgent, take some time to improve your credit score. To begin, check your credit score and get a copy of your credit reports to figure out which areas you can address. This may include catching up on late payments, paying credit card debt or disputing inaccurate credit report information.

Get prequalified: Many personal loan companies allow you to get prequalified with a soft credit check before applying. This process will provide you with some predicted offers based on your creditworthiness, so it’s a good way to compare your rates from multiple lenders.

Skip the origination fee: While origination fees are common with personal lenders, they’re not ubiquitous. Look for lenders that don’t charge an origination fee as you shop around. This can save you hundreds of dollars from the get-go.

Opt for a shorter repayment term: The longer you take to repay your loan, the higher the interest rate will be. What’s more, dragging out payments for a longer period gives the loan more time to accumulate interest. If you can afford a shorter repayment term for your personal loan, it can save you a lot of money.

How to get a home improvement loan

While the application process varies by lender, you typically take the following steps to apply for a home improvement loan:

Figure out how much you need. Calculate the cost of your home improvement project so you know what loan amount to request. Prepare documentation. Documentation requirements vary by lender, but you’ll likely need to provide your Social Security number (SSN), pay stubs, tax returns and bank statements. Shop around. To get the best deal, compare rates, terms and fees from as many lenders as possible. Submit a loan application. After you’ve found a lender that best matches your needs, submit a loan application online or in person. Review and sign your loan agreement. If you’re approved, a lender will send you a loan agreement. Review it carefully to see if you agree with the terms before signing.

Alternatives to personal loans for home improvement

If you’re on the fence about a personal loan, here are a few other options to consider:

Home equity loan: Like a personal loan, a home equity loan disburses one lump sum you repay in fixed monthly payments. You put up your home as collateral, driving the interest rate down. But if you default, you could lose your home. Also, closing costs are typically high.

HELOC: A HELOC is a secured loan and a revolving line of credit, meaning you draw money as needed. Interest rates are often low but typically variable, so they fluctuate over time. As with home equity loans, the biggest downsides are that you could lose your home if you can’t pay what you owe and that closing costs can be expensive.

Cash-out refinancing: Refinancing replaces your current mortgage with a new mortgage and interest rate. Using a cash-out refinance, you would take out a new mortgage for more than you owe on your house and use the difference to fund your home improvement project. But closing costs can be steep, and it may not make sense if interest rates are higher than what you’re paying on your current mortgage loan.

Title I property improvement loan: This government loan is guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and designed specifically for home improvements, renovations and repairs. Limits are typically lower than those of home equity options and personal loans, and you may need to provide collateral depending on your loan amount. But if you’re a low-to-moderate-income homeowner, this may be the best approach.

Credit cards: On the surface, getting a new credit card may not seem like a good idea for funding home improvements because of their high interest rates. But if you have good credit, you may qualify for a card that offers a 0 percent introductory APR for 18 months or more.

Final considerations

There’s no single best way to fund a home improvement project, and the right financing option for you will be the one that best fits your preferences and priorities. Using a personal loan for home improvements may make sense if you need a smaller loan amount, want to minimize borrowing risks and prefer predictable payments.

You’ll also need to consider the higher interest rate, loss of tax benefits and other factors before settling your loan. Take some time to compare all of your options before you decide. If you determine that a personal is right for you, shop around to find a lender that offers prequalification, competitive rates and has a positive customer service reputation.