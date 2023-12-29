Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA, is a well-rounded financial professional with over 20 years of experience in investments, corporate finance and accounting, and personal and small-business financial consulting.
His investment experience includes oversight of a $4 billion portfolio for an insurance group. Varied finance work includes the development of multiyear financial forecasts and KPI dashboards, credit analyses, and the evaluation of capital budgeting proposals.
Earlier in his career, Thomas managed various accounting and financial planning functions and led many transformational initiatives, including a general ledger conversion, a financial reporting system implementation, the establishment of a centralized procurement office and the execution of due diligence reviews and integrations for several multi-million-dollar merger and acquisition deals.
Beyond the corporate setting, he has assisted individuals and businesses of all sizes with accounting, budgeting, financial planning and investing matters. He has also lent his financial expertise to a few well-known websites and tutored students via a few virtual forums.
Thomas holds a Master of Business Administration from Franklin University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Bowling Green State University. He is a chartered financial analyst charterholder and a certified public accountant.