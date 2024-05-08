Best business CD rates for May 2024
It’s not always easy finding competitive yields if you own a business. A business CD can be a great way to earn a fixed annual percentage yield (APY) on longer term money.
This page will provide you with some of the top yields available for your business.
What is a business CD?
A business CD is a CD that only a business can open. It’s probably easier to find a competitive yield on a personal CD than a business CD because some online banks that are federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) don’t have business CDs.
Bankrate’s picks for the top business one-year CDs
- First Internet Bank: 5.31 percent APY
- America First Credit Union: 5.25 percent APY
- Live Oak Bank: 5.00 percent APY
- Suncoast Credit Union: 5.00 percent APY
- EverBank: 4.75 percent APY
- First Tech Federal Credit Union: 4.00 percent APY
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are based on a $25,000 balance and as of May 6. They may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) banks or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions in its listings. Relationships CDs weren’t considered in this list.
A closer look at the top one-year business CDs
First Internet Bank, 5.31 percent APY
Overview: First Internet Bank has been around since the late ’90s. It offers eight business CDs ranging from three months to five years.
Perks: First Internet Bank’s business CD accounts offer competitive CD rates.
What to watch out for: Its CDs that have a term of two years or longer have an early withdrawal penalty of 360 days of interest.
America First Credit Union, 5.25 percent APY
Overview: You only need $500 to open one of its business CDs. You should be able to find any business CD term you’re looking for at America First Credit Union.
Perks: America First Credit Union offers a full range of bump-up CDs and a flexible CD.
What to watch out for: Each member of America First Credit Union can only have a total of $100,000 in all of their flexible CDs at the credit union.
Live Oak Bank, 5.00 percent APY
Overview: Live Oak Bank offers terms of CDs ranging from three months to five years. It also has a business savings account that earns a competitive yield.
Perks: Live Oak Bank offers an insured cash sweep up to $10 million worth of deposits with the bank.
What to watch out for: You need at least $2,500 to open a Live Oak Bank business CD. Also, Live Oak Bank business CDs have an early withdrawal penalty of 90 days of interest on the principal amount you withdraw for its three month through 18 month CDs. And on CDs with a term two years or longer you’ll pay 180 days of interest on the principal amount that you withdraw.
Suncoast Credit Union, 5.00 percent APY
Overview: Suncoast Credit Union was started in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union. Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in Florida and in early 2022 it surpassed one million members.
Perks: You only need $500 to open a Suncoast Credit Union business CD.
What to watch out for: You need at least $100,000 to earn the most competitive yield on a CD at Suncoast Credit Union.
EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank), 4.75 percent APY
Overview: TIAA became EverBank on Aug. 1, 2023.
Perks: EverBank has a 3-month CD for businesses.
What to watch out for: The bank’s business CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty of .25 of the amount of interest you would have earned on the principal balance during the CD’s term.
First Tech Federal Credit Union: 4.00 percent APY
Overview: First Tech Federal Credit Union has five terms of regular business CDs. They range from a six-month CD to a five-year CD.
Perks: First Tech Federal Credit Union has a 13-month bump up CD.
What to watch out for: You have to meet the First Tech Federal Credit Union membership requirements to open a CD at this credit union. Membership can be obtained by joining the Financial Fitness Association or the Computer History Museum. Also, you can become a member if someone in your household or family is a member. And you can become a member if you live or work in Lane County in Oregon or if a family member – or you – work for the state of Oregon or a company listed on First Tech’s website.
What to look for in a business CD
- Rates
- You want to try to find a competitive yield for your money. As a brick-and-mortar business it’s worth checking the bank down the street to see if it has a competitive yield. (And it might have a competitive yield through a relationship rate.) But often online banks have the most competitive CD yields.
- Fees
- The early withdrawal fee is going to be the main fee to know before opening a business CD. This way you know what the worst-case scenario is if you have to break a CD term early.
- Branch access
- In a lot of cases, you might not need to have a CD – or CDs – at the bank down the street. But businesses that accept cash are generally going to need a brick-and-mortar bank – and a checking account – that’s convenient to you.
- When you’ll need the money
- You’ll probably want to consider a business savings account instead of a business CD if you don’t know the time horizon for this money or if you think you’ll need to use it soon. This will save you from incurring an early withdrawal penalty.
Methodology for Bankrate’s best business CDs
