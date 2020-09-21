Suncoast Credit Union Review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Suncoast Credit Union is best for Floridians seeking out accounts with few fees at a community-focused institution.
Highlights
- Highly Rated App
- No Monthly Fees
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Suncoast Credit Union is Florida’s largest credit union. It offers savings accounts, a checking account, regular and jumbo CDs, a money market account and other banking options to its members.
Pros
-
Suncoast members have access to tens of thousands of in-network ATMs, including those in the CO-OP and Publix Presto! networks.
-
Suncoast offers competitive yields on CDs and some tiers of its money market account.
-
The credit union serves its community through various outreach programs and fundraisers.
Cons
-
Those outside of the 39 Florida counties it serves might not be eligible for membership.
-
Higher yields for some products can be found at other banks or credit unions.
Suncoast Credit Union banking products
FEATURES
Suncoast Credit Union savings overview
Establishing a Regular Share Membership savings account is required to become a member of the credit union, assuming other membership requirements are met. A minimum deposit of $5 is needed to open the account and maintain membership in the credit union.
The Special Share savings account is a separate savings account designed to serve as a supplement to the Regular Share account and be utilized for specific savings goals, such as a vacation. It comes with no monthly fee.
Pros
-
Only $5 is needed to open a Regular Share Membership savings account.
-
A $5 balance is all that’s required to keep the account open and maintain credit union membership.
-
Members can take advantage of a separate, free Special Share savings account for specific savings goals.
Cons
-
Higher yielding savings accounts are available elsewhere.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Suncoast Credit UnionAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged
|Overdraft fee
|$29
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$29
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$0
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$1.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|$0
Customer experience
Customer support
Branch availability: Suncoast has 75 branches and offers tens of thousands of in-network ATMs.
Customer service: Suncoast can be reached by phone Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Digital experience
Suncoast offers mobile banking through a well-rated app available on the Apple store and Google Play.
How Suncoast Credit Union compares to other banks
Suncoast Credit Union vs. VyStar Credit Union
Suncoast Credit Union and VyStar Credit Union both serve thousands of members in Florida, and VyStar also has members in select counties in Georgia. Both credit unions offer a full range of deposit accounts. While both credit unions pay lackluster rates on their savings accounts, both offer yields on CDs that are above national averages.
Both Suncoast and VyStar offer checking accounts with no monthly service fees. Suncoast belongs to the Co-op ATM network, however, so it provides its members with more fee-free ATMs.
About Suncoast Credit Union
Suncoast Credit Union is Florida’s largest credit union and ranks tenth among U.S. credit unions with just over 1 million members. It has 75 branches and offers tens of thousands of in-network ATMs.
Suncoast Credit Union was chartered in 1978. Its main office is in Tampa, Florida, and it serves 39 counties in the state. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in one of those counties can become a member of the credit union. In addition to its financial products, Suncoast also participates in community outreach programs, including providing financial literacy workshops and partnering with local youth organizations.
Suncoast Credit Union FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate