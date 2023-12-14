Best CD Rates For January 2024 - Up to 5.55%
Find the best CD rates by comparing national and local rates. Bankrate compares thousands of financial institutions to make it easy for you to apply for the best certificate of deposit rate.
Take time to make sure you understand where your money is being spent each day, week and month. This is how you'll find savings opportunities.— Matthew Goldberg
Matthew Goldberg is a consumer banking reporter at Bankrate. He uses his banking and financial services experience to help readers with personal finance.
Nearly his entire career has either been as a reporter or working in financial services, in banking and insurance. He’s been in financial services for more than 13 years. His banking career includes being a banker in New York City. His reporting career includes working as a staff reporter at two daily newspapers. He earned his first newspaper bylines in 1998.
His writing has been honored by both the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association and the Illinois Press Association. His writing has also been featured online on MSN, the Miami Herald, the Houston Chronicle, the Omaha World-Herald, The Kansas City Star, the Arizona Daily Star, and appeared in Sports Illustrated On Campus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Buffalo News and other publications.
Matthew’s been interviewed on television news across the U.S. His radio experience includes being a weekly panelist on the SportsWriter’s show on WGEM AM ESPN 1440 in Quincy, Illinois. He was also an occasional co-host and call-in guest on WGEM SportsCenter. He’s also been a guest on other stations throughout the country.
Matthew is currently a member of the Board of Governors at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW), which is the world's largest and oldest organization of business and financial journalists.
He chairs the organization's training member engagement committee and the organization's investment task force. He also is on the SABEW finance committee. He has previously served on conference planning committees and has been a Best in Business contest judge for the organization.
Matthew earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University and an MBA at William Paterson University.
