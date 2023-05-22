At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

The momentum in the U.S. housing market has shifted sharply to the Southeast, a trend underscored by the results of Bankrate’s new Housing Heat Index. Our research shows metro areas in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina atop the list of the country’s strongest seller’s markets.

While many parts of the U.S. are experiencing price declines, home values have held steady in the Southeast. The region’s comparatively affordable prices are attractive to buyers moving in from more expensive parts of the country.

To create the Housing Heat Index, Bankrate analyzed 212 metro areas, examining appreciation of home values, employment levels, job growth, population trends, homes listed for sale and typical selling times.

As the momentum in the housing market shifts from the West Coast and the Mountain West, the Southeast dominated the rankings: Fully 18 of the 20 hottest markets are located in the region. Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, sums up the Sun Belt boom this way: “It’s all about job growth and affordability.”

The coldest markets in Bankrate’s survey, in contrast, are West Coast markets that experienced large run-ups in prices and Rust Belt regions struggling with job growth. No matter whether you’re in a hot market or a cold one, working with a local real estate agent is key for buyers and sellers.

Key takeaways Markets in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina are the strongest for sellers.

Home values are decreasing across much of the U.S., but there has been little change in the Southeast.

Other factors important to homeowners are appreciation, job growth, local population growth and unemployment rates.

‘An A-plus community’

Coming in at the top of Bankrate’s Housing Heat Index is Gainesville, Georgia, a metro area of 207,000 people located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The area experienced annual home price appreciation of 21.1 percent, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, ranking the fourth-highest in the nation.

Key terms Home appreciation Home appreciation is the increase of your home’s value over time.

Even after the surge in prices, the median price of homes sold in Gainesville in April was $375,000, according to Realtor.com. That’s a bit below the national median of $388,800 — although homes with views of picturesque Lake Lanier fetch much more.

“All around, we have an A-plus community,” says Tommy Howard, president and CEO of the Norton Agency, a real estate brokerage in Gainesville. “We’re good for retirees. We’re good for young families. We’re still relatively affordable, so we see a lot of folks from California and New York gravitate toward us.”

In another strong point for the Gainesville metro area, its unemployment rate as of February was just 2.6 percent. Health care is a major economic driver for the area, said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce (Gainesville is the seat of Hall County).

The area has been attracting professionals who are moving out of the Atlanta metro area in search of a slower pace of life. “We are seeing many people who are choosing to move here because they can work from home three, four, five days a week,” Evans says.

Hottest metro areas

Among metro areas of all sizes, these were the five hottest:

Gainesville, GA: Gainesville ranked high in home appreciation, coming in fourth overall. It also performed above average in job growth (17th), population growth (22nd) and unemployment (tied for 24th). Gainesville showed signs of coolness on only one metric: It ranked 172nd in active listings. Knoxville, TN: The northernmost metropolitan area atop the rankings, Knoxville came in sixth in home price appreciation and 35th in population growth. And it scored in the top 100 on every other data point. Cape Coral–Fort Myers, FL: This booming market in Southwest Florida ranked fifth in price appreciation and eighth in population growth. Its one weak spot was active listings — it ranked 207th on that front, a showing that pulled down the area’s overall ranking. Fort Myers also ranked on Bankrate’s list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, FL: This Gulf Coast market mirrors the trends just south in Fort Myers (and also appears on the Best Places to Live list). The Sarasota metro area ranks second nationally in price appreciation and 12th in population growth — but 206th in active listings. Charlotte, NC: The only major metro area to crack the Top 5, Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia came in 15th in appreciation, 41st in population growth and tied for 44th in median days on market. Its only below-average score was 120th in active listings.

Take lower-cost and lower-tax areas that continue to add population, add in limited inventory of homes for sale, and you have the recipe for housing market strength. — Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst

Coldest metro areas

These markets came in at the opposite end of the spectrum:

Pittsburgh, PA: Steel City real estate is in a buyer’s market. The metro area ranked 183rd in appreciation, 177th in employment and tied for 148th in job growth. Cedar Rapids, IA: This metro area ranked 200th in home value appreciation, dragged down by unfavorable demographics (Cedar Rapids came in 180th in population growth) and tepid economics (tied for 148th in job growth). Medford, OR: This metro area near the California border ranked 210th in appreciation and tied for 188th in employment. Shreveport–Bossier City, LA: In a rare poor showing by a metro area in the Southeast, Shreveport was below average in every category in Bankrate’s index. It ranked 204th in population growth and 198th in appreciation. Chico, CA: With a population of just over 208,000, the Chico metro area posted low rankings in all six metrics: 206th in median days on market, 205th in price appreciation, 203rd in population growth, 188th in employment (tied), 169th in job growth (tied) and 123rd in active listings.

Hottest large metro areas

Among the top 50 metropolitan areas — those with a population of 2.3 million or more — the hottest areas are:

Charlotte, NC: Among large metro areas, the Queen City and its suburbs placed fourth in appreciation and seventh in population growth. Nashville, TN: This metro area remains hot, ranking fifth in appreciation and seventh in job growth. The only sign of a buyer’s market is in active listings: Nashville ranked 47th among the top 50 markets. Tampa, FL: The Tampa Bay region ranked second in appreciation and third in unemployment rate. The only weak spot was a 44th-place showing in inventory. Dallas–Fort Worth, TX: The Metroplex ranked third in job growth and sixth in population growth, but its overall score was pulled down by middle-of-the-pack rankings elsewhere. Orlando, FL: The home of Walt Disney World had top-five finishes in appreciation, unemployment and job growth, but its inventory and marketing times ranked toward the bottom of the top 50.

Coldest large metro areas

The bottom five large metropolitan areas:

Portland, OR: This metro area’s home prices were buoyed by new arrivals from California for a long time. But Portland ranked 49th in price appreciation for the period covered by Bankrate’s index. Cleveland, OH: Economic woes continue for Northern Ohio. Cleveland tied for 48th in unemployment and ranked 41st in job growth. Detroit, MI: The decades-long decline of manufacturing jobs continues to weigh on Detroit’s housing market. The metro area was 43rd in appreciation and 41st in population growth. New Orleans, LA: While most of the Southeast is booming, the Crescent City’s economy and housing market are struggling. The New Orleans metro area ranks in the bottom half of every category in Bankrate’s index. Pittsburgh, PA: This metro’s unemployment rate of 4.9 percent tied for 48th among the top 50 metro areas. It came in 49th in days on market and 45th in appreciation.

FAQs



What is the national unemployment rate? Caret Down

The nationwide unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent as of April 2023, according to the

The nationwide unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent as of April 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . By contrast, the unemployment rate in our top Housing Heat Index market, Gainesville, Georgia, is just 2.6 percent.

What is the median home price? Caret Down

According to April data from the National Association of Realtors, the

According to April data from the National Association of Realtors, the median home sale price in the U.S. is $388,800. The April median in Gainesville is slightly below that at $375,000.

What is the average appreciation rate of a house? Caret Down

Through the end of 2022, the average annual home price appreciation in the U.S. was 8.41 percent,

Through the end of 2022, the average annual home price appreciation in the U.S. was 8.41 percent, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency . That’s just an average — some hot markets in the Southeast experienced 20 percent appreciation, while cold markets experienced declines. Appreciation can swing widely: During the Great Recession, home values dropped as much as 10 percent nationally in one year, while during the recent boom, average annual appreciation neared 19 percent.

Which region of the country has the coldest market? Caret Down

The West Coast had some of the nation’s coldest housing markets, according to our Housing Heat Index. That’s mostly because The West Coast had some of the nation’s coldest housing markets, according to our Housing Heat Index. That’s mostly because prices in the West , which had been soaring for decades, are finally retreating a bit. Meanwhile, Rust Belt regions such as Pittsburgh and Detroit have cold housing markets, a situation typically caused by a combination of weak job growth and tepid population growth.