Key takeaways Days on market is the number of days a property has been listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

The number of days on market can indicate the desirability of the property — properties with more days on the market have likely been seen by many uninterested buyers.

Looking at the average days on market of an area can also indicate whether it is a buyers’ or sellers’ market.

Looking at the days on market (DOM) for a home can tell you a lot. Properties that sit on the market longer than the average DOM in the area are more likely to have issues or be outdated.

Nationally, the average DOM has gone down since the beginning of 2025, indicating the market is shifting more in favor of sellers. In May 2025, the average length of time a property stayed on the market was 51 days, according to Realtor.com data via the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. You can use DOM data to help make informed decisions about an individual property or specific markets.

What does “days on market” mean?

Days on market refers to the number of days a home has been on the market, i.e., officially for sale. However, it technically measures only how long the home has been listed for sale by a particular agent, explains Jennifer Green, a Realtor with Gromadzki Real Estate in South Florida.

The total time a home has been for sale, regardless of agent, is known as “cumulative days on market.” On many websites, buyers can view this cumulative listing history of the property if the seller previously used a different agent or listed the property as for sale by owner , Green points out.

Factors that affect days on market

There are many things that impact how many days a home stays on the market. For example, a home that is priced too high will likely stay on the market longer, because fewer buyers will be interested. The same is true for homes in poor states of repair or in undesirable locations. Well-priced homes in great locations and good condition, however, typically don’t stay on the market very long.

How days on market reflects current market conditions

Days on market is one of the best indicators of whether you’re in a buyer’s market or a seller’s market . “If most properties in an area are on the market for a short period, that means you’re in a seller’s market. Demand is high, inventory is low and buyers must move quickly to make their decision,” Green says.

On the other hand, if the time on market is longer, that can indicate a buyer’s market. When houses take longer to sell, it can be a reflection of lower demand. Buyers in these conditions can be a bit choosier — and sellers might need to be more accommodating, including recognizing that their home might not be worth what they think it is.

Days on market for sellers

If you’re on the listing side of things, days on market can help inform your selling strategy.

“Generally speaking, if your home has been on the market for too long compared to other listings in your area, you may need to make a price reduction or offer concessions,” Green says.

Should you relist?

If your home hasn’t sold as fast as you would like, you may be considering relisting it, which would reset that count. However, Green says, this generally isn’t the route to take unless you’re doing significant renovations to attract more buyers.

“In some instances, it makes sense to relist with a new agent or new brokerage that’s well-versed in the area you’re in,” Green says. “But in others, it doesn’t. The home may be overpriced. It may need to be staged. It may need to be marketed differently. There are so many variables to consider. Before you relist the property with another Realtor, try speaking to the brokerage to see how you can make the home more marketable.”

It’s also good to have an idea of what the typical DOM is for your area. This is something your agent will know as well, and it’s important because the number of days can vary widely from one market to another. For example, according to May 2025 Redfin data, the average number of days on market for Austin is 48; in Atlanta, it’s 47; and in San Diego, it’s just 20.

Days on market for buyers

For buyers, days on market can be useful for a few reasons. If a home is brand-new to the market, you could be one of the first people to see it and be able to get an offer in early. Conversely, if a home has been sitting on the market for a long time, that can indicate that other buyers have seen it and not been interested.

Opportunities with homes that have high DOM

There are plenty of reasons that a home might not sell right away, though, and buying a home that’s been on the market for a long time or relisted isn’t necessarily a bad thing. These properties can present an opportunity for the buyer.

For example, the seller might be more willing to cut you a deal and sell below asking. This is especially true if they’ve already moved and the home is vacant — at that point, they are likely paying two mortgages and could be particularly motivated.

“You may have room to negotiate if the home’s been sitting,” Green says. “But it could also simply mean you’re dealing with an unmotivated seller.” Or one who is stubbornly unwilling to lower their price.

However, just because a seller is willing to negotiate doesn’t mean buying the property is a good idea. Look for signs that the property may be more work than it’s worth — costly repairs such as an old roof, hidden damage to the home or outdated features that will soon need fixing may cost you a lot of money later on.

Opportunities in relisted homes

If a home has been relisted, see if you can find out why the sellers relisted. (Your agent can reach out to their agent in this case.) If they removed the home from the market to fix problems or make upgrades to make the home more appealing, that might be a good thing for you.

Next steps

Whether you’re buying a house or selling, the average days on market in your area should play a large role in your decisions. For sellers, if your home is languishing on the market, it might be time to consider dropping the price. For buyers, if a home you’re interested in has been listed for a long time, take note — the price may soon be lowered.

Either way, be sure to enlist the help of a local real estate agent who knows your market well. An experienced pro will be able to guide you through the process and provide expert advice about days on market and any other aspects of real estate.

FAQs

Is 30 days on the market too long? Caret Down Icon Every individual market has a different average number of days on market, so “too long” is relative. For example, according to May 2025 Redfin data, homes in Los Angeles typically spend 45 days on the market, while in San Diego, that number is just 20. The national average number of days on market is 51, according to Realtor.com data.

How is days on market calculated? Caret Down Icon Days on market is defined as the number of days a home has been officially listed for sale. The DOM calculation starts on the day it’s listed and ends on the day a purchase contract is signed. The signed contract effectively removes the home from the market, resulting in a final DOM count.

What is the average days on market in the U.S.? Caret Down Icon According to May 2025 data from Realtor.com, the national average DOM is 51. However, that number can vary widely by individual market.

Additional reporting by TJ Porter