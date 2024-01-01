Bankrate bank reviews

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team reviews each bank on customer service, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts (MMAs) and certificates of deposits (CDs.) Sort banks by overall rating, or individual category and find the right bank for you.

All company reviews

4.8
Bankrate Score
Ally Bank is a one-stop shop for online-only banking customers from coast to coast. It offers a competitive yield on its savings account, money market account and its CDs. It is a part of a large fee-free ATM network and its checking account reimburses $10 worth of out-of-network ATM fees each statement period.
Read full review
4.6
Bankrate Score
Capital One Bank is among the 10 largest U.S. banks by assets. While it offers branches in seven Eastern and two Southern states, customers can access accounts online from just about anywhere. The bank offers high rates on its savings and CD accounts, and a free checking account that pays interest. There are no balance minimums or monthly fees, and you won’t need to worry about overdraft fees either.
Read full review
4.8
Bankrate Score
TIAA Bank is now EverBank. It is an online institution offering deposit accounts with competitive rates and low minimum balances. Customers have access to thousands of fee-free ATMs. While the bank maintains branches, only a limited number are available, mainly in Florida.
Read full review
4.8
Bankrate Score
Quontic Bank is an online bank headquartered in New York known for innovation and paying competitive rates.
Read full review
4.6
Bankrate Score
Discover Bank is an online institution within a financial services company offering various banking products, including deposit accounts, credit cards, personal loans and student loans. Discover’s online savings account comes with a competitive rate and no monthly fees. The bank also offers a highly rated cash-back checking account.
Read full review
4.6
Bankrate Score
American Express National Bank is an online bank that offers savings and checking accounts with competitive yields, as well as some CDs that pay above-average rates. The checking account earns rewards for purchases, although it’s only available to those who have had an American Express card for at least three months.
Read full review
4.6
Bankrate Score
LendingClub Bank is an FDIC-insured online bank known as Radius Bank until it was acquired by LendingClub in February 2021. Consumers looking for an online bank that offers competitive yields, low fees and ample ATM access might consider LendingClub Bank a solid option.
Read full review
4.6
Bankrate Score
Alliant Credit Union offers deposit accounts with competitive APYs and minimal fees. This Chicago-based credit union is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and offers a highly rated mobile app as well as access to a wide network of surcharge-free ATMs.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
Citibank is among the world’s largest financial institutions, with well over $1 trillion in assets. It offers a comprehensive selection of banking products. These include its High-Yield Savings account, its Basic Banking Package checking accounts, its CDs and its credit cards. It is also the largest bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Obtaining competitive yields on savings accounts at Citi will depend on where you live and whether you’re eligible for its High-Yield Savings account. Citi has more than 2,300 Citi ATMs and 65,000 fee-free ATMs. The bank also has more than 600 branches.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
IGObanking, an online division of Flushing Bank, offers a range of deposit products to consumers nationwide.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Varo is a digital bank that prides itself on its technology and offers checking and savings accounts with unique online features.
Read full review
4.4
Bankrate Score
Rising Bank is a newer online division of Midwest BankCentre, a St. Louis-based community bank that’s been around for more than a century. As it’s an online-only bank, you won’t find physical branches to visit, but you can withdraw money through Rising Bank’s network of ATMs scattered across the U.S. The bank offers competitive yields for its CDs, savings and checking accounts, but you’ll need to be comfortable doing your banking completely online.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
FNBO Direct is FNBO's online bank. It offers a checking account and a savings account nationwide, both of which offer a competitive APY. As an online-only bank, FNBO Direct doesn’t have physical branches you can visit, so you’ll need to be comfortable solely using ATMs to withdraw money. Moreover, the checking account doesn’t offer a checkbook; it’s a completely paperless experience, which may be a deal-breaker for some.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
Bank5 Connect offers a savings account, checking account and CDs with above-average yields and low minimum balance requirements.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
Quorum Federal Credit Union offers online accounts to members nationwide. While it doesn’t maintain branches of its own, members can bank in person at more than 5,000 branches run by partnering credit unions. Quorum’s deposit account yields are well above the national average, yet higher rates of return can be found at various other financial institutions.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
CIT Bank is an online institution that offers competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) on its Savings Connect savings account. It also offers a checking account, a money market account and CDs. CIT Bank offers a competitive yield with its Savings Connect account. It also offers an assortment of CDs to choose from. But some of these CDs, such as the one-year term, weren’t paying a competitive yield during Bankrate’s review.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in New York state, is a full-service banking institution. All of its deposit accounts are insured up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
SoFi Bank offers a competitive yield for checking and savings customers who have a qualifying direct deposit with SoFi. But customers will need to open both a checking and savings account to bank with SoFi and will have to use direct deposit to earn the top APY.
Read full review
4.5
Bankrate Score
Salem Five Direct is best for savers who are comfortable banking online and who are seeking a competitive rate. The bank offers a wide range of CDs in addition to savings and checking accounts.
Read full review
4.4
Bankrate Score
BankDirect is an online-only bank that features competitive rates on some products and is available to customers in all 50 states.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
BankPurely is a financial institution created for environmentally conscious consumers.
Read full review
4.4
Bankrate Score
American Airlines Federal Credit Union offers a range of banking and lending products for its airline industry members.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Transportation Alliance Bank is mostly an online bank that offers deposit accounts for individuals and businesses, as well as commercial loans.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Synchrony Bank is an online bank that issues credit cards and offers several products that pay some of the best rates. But if you’re looking for a checking account at an online bank, you’ll want to consider other options such as Ally Bank or Capital One.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Connexus Credit Union members have access to more than 5,000 branches across the country, and accounts can also be opened online. Members can choose from a full range of accounts including certificates of deposit (CDs), free and interest-bearing checking, as well as savings and money market accounts. While some rates are well above national averages, yields for the savings account and some money market tiers are not competitive.
Read full review
4.4
Bankrate Score
First Internet Bank of Indiana has been around since 1998. It is an online bank that serves all 50 states. Depending on the account, you can find competitive yields at this bank.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Spring Bank is a regional bank with two locations in New York. In addition to offering a variety of banking products, it also works closely with many small businesses and local communities.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Boeing Employees’ Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. It offers members a variety of checking and savings products along with many online banking features. Its accounts come with no monthly fees and other fees are lower than average, though its APYs aren’t the most competitive. Members also get extra benefits, such as ATM refunds and higher rates, when they qualify for the Member Advantage feature.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Suncoast Credit Union is Florida’s largest credit union. It offers savings accounts, a checking account, regular and jumbo CDs, a money market account and other banking options to its members.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Sallie Mae Bank offers competitive APYs on its savings accounts, but it doesn’t offer a checking account.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
Forbright Bank offers a full range of personal bank accounts as well as credit cards and loans. The one-year CD earns one of the best rates around, and the two savings accounts earn high yields on some balances. While CDs can be opened online, all other deposit accounts need to be opened at a branch.
Read full review
4.3
Bankrate Score
CIBC Bank USA offers a range of personal banking products and a high-yield savings account. While it does have 24 branch locations, mostly in the Midwestern U.S., it’s mainly known for online banking.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Morgan Stanley Private Bank offers a savings account that earns a high APY, as well as free and interest-bearing checking accounts. Those who wish to open a money market account or certificates of deposit (CDs) will need to look elsewhere, however.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Ridgewood Savings Bank offers the personal attention of a community bank combined with an impressive lineup of digital banking tools and services. Customers have access to competitive savings rates and an extensive network of 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide in the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks. While there are competitive yields on the bank’s savings account and CDs, the yield offered on its money market account is low.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Patelco Credit Union is a full-service credit union serving members in Northern California. From investing and insurance to credit cards and savings, Patelco offers all the products you’d want to consolidate your banking in one place. Patelco offers stellar APYs on most of its share certificates and provides fee-free checking and money market accounts. But the yields for its savings account are extremely low, dimming the appeal of bringing all of your banking under Patelco’s roof.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is one of America’s best credit unions and one of the largest in the state of Texas.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
NBKC offers competitive rates on deposit accounts for business and personal customers.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Texas Capital Bank is a commercial bank based in Dallas that offers consumer deposit products, credit cards and personal loans. A regional institution, Texas Capital offers competitive APYs on their CDs and savings accounts, though its money market and checking accounts are a tad lackluster, offering paltry interest rates compared to top-performing banks. While the bank is primarily headquartered in Texas, customers can get access to their money without fees using Allpoint ATMs scattered across the country.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
FinWise Bank is a Utah-based bank that offers affordable checking and savings accounts and CDs, though only the latter offers competitive APYs. Customers can’t open accounts online, so this regional bank is best suited for those in the Sandy, Utah area, which you must visit to open an account. That noted, FinWise is part of the large MoneyPass network, giving you free access to your money via tens of thousands of ATMs scattered across the country.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
The Huntington National Bank offers consumer-friendly products and a network of more than 1,000 branches mostly in the Midwest and South. A no-frills free checking account is available, yet yields on savings accounts and CDs are comparatively low.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Security Service Federal Credit Union has many different deposit accounts and certificate terms. Its checking account is unique, offering built-in identity theft protection and above-average interest rates. The credit union also offers several share certificate terms as well as high promotional rates on share certificates. However, the other account types are mediocre in terms of APYs and features.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Members of America First Credit Union maintain membership by opening a savings account and keeping at least $1 in the account. They also have access to a full suite of deposit products, mobile banking services, loans, credit cards and more. There are minimal fees associated with the credit union’s deposit accounts. Rates on CDs are competitive, but they are less so for share savings and money market accounts.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
Zions Bank operates in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, with online and mobile banking options as well. Its banking products include 10 CD terms, several savings accounts, money market accounts and checking accounts. Most accounts have no monthly fee, or offer ways that the monthly fee can be waived. However, rates overall are mediocre. The bank’s ATM network is limited to Utah and Idaho. Otherwise, customers have to pay $2.50 per transaction to access their cash.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
PNC Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, with branches in parts of the Northeast, South and Midwest as well as on the West Coast. While the bank offers competitive rates to customers who live in certain states, those who live elsewhere earn yields below the national average. The bank offers a well-rated mobile app that incorporates tools for money management. PNC Bank was named the most trusted bank as part of the 2023 Bankrate Awards, where the best financial products of the year were determined.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Pentagon Federal Credit Union is one of the largest U.S. credit unions, based on assets and membership. It was created to serve members of the armed forces and federal government employees, but now anyone can join. It has members throughout the country. PenFed offers a wide range of CD terms that pay competitive rates, yet higher rates on savings accounts can be found elsewhere.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online bank that offers personal loans and rewards savers with higher-than-average rates.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
USAA Federal Savings Bank is a federally insured, members-only online bank that offers checking and savings accounts, CDs, credit cards, mortgages and other loans.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Delta Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Georgia. It has more than 461,000 members at its credit union and 31 branches.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
BrioDirect is an online bank that offers CDs, a money market account and a savings account. The savings account earns a high yield, yet those seeking competitive rates on a money market account or CDs should look elsewhere. The bank does not offer a checking account to new customers, nor do money market account holders have check-writing privileges.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. and offers members a wide selection of products and services. Membership is open to those who live or work in California. Most accounts require a small amount to open, and many also feature low or no monthly fees.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Banesco USA is an FDIC-insured institution with headquarters in South Florida.This bank offers everything you’d expect from a large depository institution, from personal checking to money market accounts. While they offer competitive rates for their CDs, Banesco USA’s savings account APYs have fallen behind rising interest rates, making them less attractive than they were just a year ago.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
VyStar Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Florida, offering various deposit accounts and services to hundreds of thousands of members. Its accounts don’t charge monthly service fees or have minimum balance requirements, although better yields can often be found at other financial institutions.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Cross River Bank offers checking, money market and savings accounts as well as CDs. Consumers may find the highly-localized nature of this bank is a deal breaker, but consumers in the New York City and New Jersey area looking for great rates on deposit products may find it’s a good fit.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
CFG Bank is a community bank that maintains three branches in Maryland, and some of its accounts can be opened online. It offers a full range of deposit products, including CDs and a money market account that earn top-tier rates. Its free checking account allows customers to use more than 40,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide, though it can only be opened at a branch. Account holders can perform transactions online or through the highly-rated mobile app. While APYs are competitive for the bank’s CDs and money market accounts, the APY for its savings account is less so.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Northpointe Bank is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank offering a full selection of deposit products, including both free and interest-bearing checking accounts. The bank doesn’t charge monthly service fees for its accounts, and it reimburses some ATM surcharges assessed by other banks. The savings and money market accounts pay competitive rates on some balance tiers, although significantly higher certificate of deposit (CD) yields can be found at other banks.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Barclays is a London-based multinational financial-services giant with global reach. In the U.S., Barclays offers a limited selection of deposit products online.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
HSBC Direct accounts are available across the U.S. through HSBC Bank USA. If you have an account, you can make a deposit or withdrawal at one of the HSBC locations in the U.S. HSBC Direct CDs offer decent APYs, and its checking account doesn’t charge a monthly maintenance fee.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
M&T Bank has its headquarters in Buffalo, New York, and is the 16th largest bank in the U.S. based on assets. It maintains more than 1,000 branches in 14 Eastern states as well as the District of Columbia. The bank’s CDs earn rates that are well above average, while the savings account earns a rock-bottom yield.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
First Tech Federal Credit Union offers a large swath of financial services, ranging from traditional deposit products like savings and checking accounts to credit cards and home loans. Though the APYs for the credit union’s share certificates are competitive, the yields for most of its savings and checking accounts leave much to be desired.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
Frost Bank is a Texas-based institution offering a wide array of financial products and services for consumers and businesses alike. Along with a large range of deposit products, Frost offers investment services, too, making it a great bank to bring all of your financial needs under one roof. Frost is currently offering highly competitive yields on multiple deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit and money market accounts. However, since Frost is a highly regional bank, you may find it difficult to access your money without incurring fees.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Vio Bank is an online-only financial institution serving savers nationwide. The bank consistently offers top-tier rates on their money market account, but those looking for a checking account will need to go with another option.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union serving millions of military members and their families. It offers more than 350 branches worldwide and 24/7 customer service. Its savings account, money market account and CDs earn yields above the national average, but higher rates can still be found elsewhere.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Lake Michigan Credit Union is a full-service financial institution primarily serving members in Lower Michigan and southwestern Florida.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Presidential Bank is a Bethesda, Maryland-based bank with 10 branches in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It offers a wide selection of deposit products that’s sure to meet many needs. Although yields could be higher for some of Presidential Bank’s deposit accounts, the bank’s certificates of deposit (CDs) and select checking and money market accounts offer robust APYs that can be opened online.
Read full review
4.2
Bankrate Score
SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is California’s largest credit union. It has low minimum balances and most SchoolsFirst accounts come without a monthly fee.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Santander Bank has branches mainly in the Northeast. Its biggest presence is in Massachusetts, where it has nearly 200 locations.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Arvest Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, that offers accounts to residents of Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. With checking account options and CDs with competitive rates, this bank will appeal to a wide base of customers in the area. Given its local nature, you won’t find in-network ATMs outside of Arvest’s main operating area, and you’ll have to pay a fee to use out-of-network ATMs.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
New York-based Apple Bank is known for offering competitive yields. It has about 80 locations in the New York City area.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Axos Bank is an online bank that offers a full range of deposit accounts. Its checking account stands out for its unlimited domestic ATM reimbursements and its lack of fees, yet its savings account earns rates that are lackluster.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
M.Y. Safra Bank is an FDIC-insured institution with just one branch in New York City and also offers strictly online accounts. It provides a full range of personal and business deposit products as well as loans and lines of credit. Its online-only CDs offer the most attractive rates the bank has to offer, but its savings and money market accounts also offer decent yields.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
FNBA is a federally insured bank. It opened in 1955 as First National Bank of East Lansing. It pays very solid interest rates on deposits and offers the conveniences of online and mobile banking. Though CDs can be opened online, the bank’s checking and Statement Savings and money market accounts can only be opened at a branch.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Charles Schwab Bank is ideal for consumers looking for fee-free access to ATMs all over the world, as well as a checking account that pays some interest. The federally insured bank also offers a savings account, and it’s a convenient choice for anyone who wishes to keep their investment and bank accounts all in the same place.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
State Employees’ Credit Union offers all of the standard deposit accounts, including share certificates, savings, checking and money market accounts. APYs on these products are not very competitive, but they charge minimal fees and have low minimum opening deposit requirements. Though members don’t necessarily have to live in North Carolina, they do need to have a connection to the state through their employment. Plus, branches and fee-free ATMs are limited to North Carolina.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Colorado Federal Savings Bank has a small range of deposit products to choose from; only certificates of deposits and two savings accounts are available. The APYs offered for these accounts are competitive, but high minimum balance requirements may be a deal breaker for some customers. Moreover, without a mobile app, access to ATMs or common online banking functionalities available at other institutions, savers must be comfortable with banking solely through Colorado Federal Savings’ website.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
BMO Alto is a new option for online-only accounts that launched in April 2023. It offers a high-yield savings account and six terms of CDs and is part of the BMO Financial Group. Customers who are looking for a competitive yield on those products will find BMO Alto to be an appealing option.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
Bank of America is the second-largest financial institution (based on assets) in the country. It’s a digital leader with a global presence and roughly 68 million customers. It offers a wide variety of products for consumers and small businesses.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Bask Bank is an online bank that offers four terms of CDs and two savings accounts. It offers a high-yield savings account and a unique savings account that earns American Airlines miles. Its Bask Interest Savings Account offers a very competitive yield. Bask Bank’s only fee is a $35 outgoing wire transfer fee.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Fifth Third Bank is a regional financial institution with customers in 12 states and nearly 1,100 branches. It offers multiple checking and savings accounts, a money market account and a wide range of CD terms.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Customers Bank offers a wide array of deposit products, but the affordability of those accounts and the strength of those yields are inconsistent. Moreover, the bank is highly localized with only a handful of branches across three states. Customers looking for a large branch network should look elsewhere.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
Citizens Access is an online bank with no branches that offers savings products. It is a division of Citizens Bank. Citizens Access offers a competitive yield on its savings account and its CDs. Its savings account only requires 1 cent to open the account. Its five terms of CDs require a $5,000 minimum deposit.
Read full review
4.0
Bankrate Score
In April 2022, Comenity Direct became Bread Savings. The online-only bank offers a savings account and five terms of CDs with competitive yields. You’ll also find low minimum opening balance requirements, making it easy to open an account. Consumers in search of checking and money market accounts or who need access to a branch will want to look elsewhere.
Read full review
4.1
Bankrate Score
For savers interested in basic online accounts without maintenance fees, Live Oak Bank offers a savings account and CDs that pay competitive rates. Those seeking money market or checking accounts, as well as a debit card, will need to look elsewhere.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
UFB Direct is an online-only bank offering savings and money market accounts that come with digital banking tools, including a highly rated mobile app. The bank also offers home loans and a 24/7 customer support line.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
Founded in 1953, Umpqua Bank is the largest regional bank in the Pacific Northwest. On March 1, 2023, Umpqua closed a merger to acquire Columbia Bank. Umpqua Bank has more than 300 locations in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Washington, California, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Star One Credit Union has been around for more than 60 years and is the largest credit union in Silicon Valley. Though Star One branches are limited to the Silicon Valley area, it is part of a network of nearly 6,000 shared branches, which allow members to do their banking at partnered credit union locations. Plus, members get access to around 30,000 fee-free ATMs through the CO-OP network. Star One’s checking accounts are standouts. They earn interest, there are no monthly fees and two of the checking accounts offer ATM surcharge refunds. On the other hand, Star One’s CD selection is limited, and it doesn’t offer the most competitive money market account rate.
Read full review
3.9
Bankrate Score
Popular Direct serves mobile and online banking customers across the country and pays competitive rates.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
Based in Houston, Lone Star Bank (LSB) is a federally insured community bank serving individual consumers and businesses, small and large. LSB offers a wide array of consumer deposit products, including a savings account, a large range of certificates of deposit, checking accounts and a money market account. Some accounts offer higher yields than others, so depending on what you’re looking for, you may find higher APYs elsewhere
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
Heritage Bank is based in Spicer, Minnesota. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts and CDs.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
North American Savings Bank (NASB) is a midsize Kansas City bank with brick-and-mortar branches, as well as online banking services, digital wallets and a mobile app. It offers above-average yields on CDs, checking, savings and money market accounts. However, you often need to meet a certain balance requirement to get the highest rates. While many accounts can be opened from anywhere online, some can only be opened in one of the bank’s Kansas City branches. The bank also has a “switch kit” that helps ease the transfer of funds from other banks.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
Western State Bank is a well-established, federally insured bank based in North Dakota that offers deposit and loan products for individuals and businesses in North Dakota and Arizona. While it doesn’t offer very exciting rates, its accounts generally require little to open and come with perks, such as ATM fee refunds.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
First Citizens Bank originated more than 120 years ago and maintains branches in 23 states. The bank offers a free checking account as well as two that pay interest. While the minimum deposit required to open some accounts is low, higher yields can be found elsewhere on savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
With more than 200 branches and low minimum deposit requirements, Glacier Bank’s large range of deposit products are easy to open and will fit many customer needs. However, most of its accounts offer very low APYs, falling well short of the competition. The bank offers good rates on select products, but those are generally the exception to the rule.
Read full review
3.8
Bankrate Score
With 62 branches across Florida, New York and Texas, and deposit accounts available online, BankUnited is a highly accessible bank offering a wide array of products, including certificates of deposit, checking, savings and money market accounts. Its mobile app makes online banking easy, and with access to more than 55,000 fee-free Allpoint ATMs worldwide, your money is never far away. Some of its products offer robust yields, maximizing the most of your savings, but many others fall well short of the competition.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
TD Bank bills itself as “America’s Most Convenient Bank” because many of its branches are open for extended hours, seven days a week — as well as some holidays. It also offers customers access to nearly 2,700 ATMs. However, those seeking deposit accounts that pay competitive rates and charge lower fees may need to look elsewhere.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
Valley National Bank is a regional bank that offers consumer deposit products, mortgages and auto loans, investment management and a variety of business products.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
KeyBank is a regional bank that offers deposit accounts to residents of the 15 states where it maintains branches. Customers have access to more than 1,000 branches and 40,000 fee-free ATMs. Checking, savings and money market accounts are available, as well as a wide range of certificate of deposit (CD) terms. But overall, you’ll need to look elsewhere to find competitive rates.
Read full review
3.6
Bankrate Score
Credit One Bank offers jumbo CDs and credit cards. Those looking for savings and checking accounts will need to bank somewhere else.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
Wells Fargo is one of the biggest banks with locations in 36 states and Washington, D.C. But the bank has also faced heavy scrutiny by regulators in recent years for opening fake accounts and other offenses. While you generally won’t find attractive yields here, Wells Fargo’s checking account scores highly in our analysis.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
Amerant Bank offers a full range of online accounts to residents anywhere in the U.S., and the bank also maintains 16 branches in Florida and seven in Texas. Plenty of free ATMs are available to checking account customers, and minimum balance requirements are generally low. While rates are higher than national averages, better annual percentage yields (APYs) can be found at other banks.
Read full review
3.6
Bankrate Score
Union Bank serves customers on the West Coast with branch, telephone, online and mobile banking. The bank was acquired by U.S. Bancorp in 2022, and Union Bank retail deposit accounts will be transitioned to U.S. Bank accounts in May 2023.
Read full review
3.6
Bankrate Score
The Federal Savings Bank specializes in mortgages for homebuyers but also offers deposit products and personal loans. The bank offers savers options to earn interest on everyday bank accounts like checking and savings.
Read full review
3.6
Bankrate Score
BMO’s products and services are geared toward a broad range of customers both in the U.S. and globally, from modest income earners to the wealthy. The bank maintains more than 500 branches, and many of its deposit accounts can also be opened online. While the bank offers a full suite of banking and loan products, yields on some of its deposit products are below average.
Read full review
3.7
Bankrate Score
Citizens Bank offers a large range of banking services that will appeal to a multitude of customers. From savings and checking accounts to credit cards and home loans, Citizens Bank can be a one-stop shop for customers looking to save and borrow. The bank has a sizable branch presence in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. While opening a deposit account at Citizens is very easy, savers can easily find better yields elsewhere.
Read full review
3.6
Bankrate Score
Associated Bank offers a regional banking experience for customers in the Midwest. Although its branches are limited to just three states, Associated’s large ATM network extends its banking footprint past the Midwest, where the bank mainly operates. Interest rates are low for Associated Bank’s CDs, savings and money market accounts, and various fees apply, but they offer stellar checking accounts that make digital banking easy.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
U.S. Bank offers a full range of products and services that include checking and savings accounts, a money market account and CDs. The bank maintains branches in 28 states, and anyone in the U.S. can open accounts online. Higher rates of return can often be found at other financial institutions, however.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
With a massive branch network and breadth of product offerings, Chase is often viewed as the country's signature banking institution. Customers can choose from a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts as well as CDs. But if you’re looking for a bank that pays competitive rates, you’ll want to look elsewhere.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
Truist was formed from the 2019 merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. Truist was the seventh largest U.S. bank as of June 30, 2022, according to the Federal Reserve.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
Emigrant Bank is a federally insured regional bank with two branch offices, one in Manhattan and one in Ossining, New York. Its deposit accounts generally pay rates above national averages, although significantly higher yields can be found elsewhere.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
Serving residents throughout the Southern and Midwestern U.S., Regions Bank offers all types of deposit accounts, and customers get rewarded for loyalty, such as by earning a higher CD rate when they have a checking account with the bank. The rates on Regions Bank’s products are low overall, though. There are also high minimum balance requirements to waive the monthly fee on money market and checking accounts.
Read full review
3.5
Bankrate Score
Bank of the West is a larger regional bank with most of its branches operating in the Western and Midwestern U.S. It offers a range of deposit products, and it has strict environmental policies that ensure that all the bank’s activity is environmentally sustainable. Many of the bank’s monthly service fees are easy to waive, and there is no minimum required to open a checking account. However, rates are very low. BMO Harris announced that it formally acquired Bank of the West as of February 2023, though accounts remain the same for now. The bank expects to begin converting Bank of the West accounts to BMO Harris accounts later this year.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Bank of Hope describes itself as “the only super regional Korean-American bank in the U.S.” It operates full-service branches in nine states, and it offers surcharge-free access to many ATMs through the Allpoint and MoneyPass networks. The bank’s CDs stand out with high rates and plentiful term options. Rates on other products, including savings and money market accounts, are minimal, though.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Sterling National Bank is a regional bank in New York in the midst of a merger with Webster Bank.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Provident Bank has a sizable branch presence in New Jersey, a few locations in Pennsylvania and one in New York. It offers numerous checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit options to appeal to a wide base of customers. That said, most of Provident Bank’s deposit accounts offer paltry APYs; you can easily find better rates elsewhere.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Third Federal Savings & Loan Association is a Cleveland-based financial institution that operates primarily in Ohio and Florida. Third Federal offers a large swath of CDs to select from in addition to other traditional deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts. While APYs for its CDs are competitive, the bank falls behind the curve when it comes to APYs on its savings and money market account.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Webster Bank is a regional bank with locations primarily from Massachusetts to New York. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, health savings accounts (HSAs) and lending products. Webster Financial Corporation and Sterling Bancorp completed its merger in February 2022. The bank is great for those 21 or under or 65 or over who would like a free savings account, with the Webster Value Savings account. But the bank's yields are generally very low.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
Comerica Bank offers a full suite of deposit products. While there are many types of accounts available, they tend to have low yields and high monthly fees. However, there are ways to waive the monthly fees on each account.
Read full review
3.4
Bankrate Score
SouthState Bank offers a wide array of banking products, ranging from consumer savings accounts and credit cards to mortgages and small business banking. The bank generally offers low yields for its savings accounts, but its wide variety of checking accounts will fit many needs.
Read full review
3.3
Bankrate Score
MySavingsDirect is an online bank that’s a division of New York-based Emigrant Bank, which has been in operation since 1850. Its savings account pays a highly competitive rate, so it may be well suited for anyone comfortable banking entirely online. The bank also offers CDs, yet no money market or checking accounts are available.
Read full review
3.3
Bankrate Score
East West Bank is a California-based institution with a large ATM network, so even if you don’t live on the West Coast, you’ll have easy and free access to your money. However, customers looking to grow their savings won’t find much help here, as rates at East West Bank are well below the national average.
Read full review
3.2
Bankrate Score
Established in 1888, Synovus is a full-service bank that offers deposit products, loans and financial planning and investing services. Most of the bank’s accounts require low minimum deposits and the checking account is free, but rates are much lower than what other banks are offering.
Read full review
3.1
Bankrate Score
First Republic Bank was a bank and wealth management company with around 88 offices in multiple cities across the United States. But due to massive deposit outflows in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, First Republic failed and was put under FDIC receivership. JPMorgan Chase has acquired most of the bank’s assets, and First Republic’s offices will be converted into JPMorgan Chase branches, according to the FDIC. Moreover, depositors at First Republic Bank will become depositors at JPMorgan Chase after the transition is complete.
Read full review
2.9
Bankrate Score
PurePoint is an online-only bank that offers a savings account and a range of CD terms, including no-penalty CDs.
Read full review
2.8
Bankrate Score
WebBank offers decent yields on CDs and savings accounts for consumers who are looking for a digital bank and are comfortable with an online-only experience. With no branch locations, all banking at WebBank is done solely through a web browser. The bank doesn’t offer a money market account or a checking account, so customers looking to consolidate their checking and savings in one place will need to look elsewhere.
Read full review
2.4
Bankrate Score
Limelight Bank is the online division of Capital Community Bank. It offers competitive yields on CDs, but it doesn’t offer any other types of bank accounts.
Read full review
2.4
Bankrate Score
Merrick Bank is an online bank that offers some of the best CD rates nationwide, but it doesn’t offer other deposit products. The bank also offers credit cards and loans.
Read full review