Bank of the West is a larger regional bank with most of its branches operating in the Western and Midwestern U.S. It offers a range of deposit products, and it has strict environmental policies that ensure that all the bank’s activity is environmentally sustainable. Many of the bank’s monthly service fees are easy to waive, and there is no minimum required to open a checking account. However, rates are very low. BMO Harris announced that it formally acquired Bank of the West as of February 2023, though accounts remain the same for now. The bank expects to begin converting Bank of the West accounts to BMO Harris accounts later this year.