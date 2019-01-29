banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Huntington National Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

4.2
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Huntington National Bank is a convenient option for many who live in the Midwest and the South who prefer to bank in person. Its consumer-friendly offerings include a no-frills, free checking account, 24-hour overdraft forgiveness and all-day deposit capability that extends the deposit cutoff to midnight on business days. All this noted, many of the bank’s deposit accounts offer rock-bottom yields.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • Free Checking
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

The Huntington National Bank offers consumer-friendly products and a network of more than 1,000 branches mostly in the Midwest and South. A no-frills free checking account is available, yet yields on savings accounts and some CDs are comparatively low.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    A free checking account is available.

  • Checkmark

    Huntington offers a 24-hour grace period on overdrawn transactions before incurring a fee.

  • Checkmark

    A wide range of CD terms gives customers the ability to build a CD ladder.

Cons

  • Yields on savings accounts and many CDs are very low.

  • The minimum balance needed to earn interest on the money market account is steep.

Huntington Bank banking products

2.7
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates

Huntington Bank savings overview

Huntington’s Relationship Savings account charges a $10 monthly fee that’s avoidable by maintaining an average daily balance of $2,500 or having a qualifying Huntington checking account. The account requires a minimum of $2,500 to open and earns interest on all balances, though the APY is much lower than the national average.

The bank’s Premier Savings account has no maintenance fee when you also have a qualifying checking account. Otherwise, a $4 monthly fee applies. This account also pays a rock-bottom APY that’s below the national average. A minimum $50 deposit is required to open.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Both accounts offer simple ways to avoid the monthly service fees.

Cons

  • The APYs on both accounts are very low.

  • The Relationship Savings account’s minimum opening deposit is higher than what many other banks require.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Huntington Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$0
Min balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Bank fees

Fee Charges
Overdraft fee $15
Nonsufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fee $0 – $25
Out-of-network ATM fee $3.50
Excessive transaction fee None

About Huntington Bank

Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank offers a full range of products and services, including deposit accounts, wealth management and insurance. It merged with TCF Financial Corp. in 2021 and now operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, mainly in the Midwest and the South.

Customer experience

Customer service. Customer service is available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, daily. An automated assistant is also available. Customers have access to a range of features, including 24-Hour Grace, which gives account holders until midnight the next day to bring their accounts positive when they've been overdrawn. 

Branch availability. Huntington Bank has more than 1,000 branches across 11 states: Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. 

Highly-rated mobile app. Huntington’s mobile app is highly rated on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Huntington offers All Day Deposit, which extends the banking day until midnight for deposits made at an ATM or through its mobile app. Additional features include online bill pay as well as mobile banking and account alerts, and debit cards can be linked to digital wallets, like Samsung Pay and Google Pay, to pay for purchases with a smartphone.

How does Huntington Bank compare with other banks?

Huntington National Bank vs. Chase Bank

Huntington National Bank has approximately 1,200 locations across 11 states. In contrast, Chase Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, has nearly 5,000 across 49 states. As such, if you’re looking for a bank with a large branch network, Chase may be the better choice.

Both banks offer similar yields on many of their deposit products, including their standard CDs and savings accounts. (Yields at both banks are very low; higher yields are easily found elsewhere.) That noted, Chase doesn’t offer a money market account, but Huntington Bank does.

Huntington National Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score