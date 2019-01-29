Huntington National Bank Review 2024
Overview
Huntington National Bank is a convenient option for many who live in the Midwest and the South who prefer to bank in person. Its consumer-friendly offerings include a no-frills, free checking account, 24-hour overdraft forgiveness and all-day deposit capability that extends the deposit cutoff to midnight on business days. All this noted, many of the bank’s deposit accounts offer rock-bottom yields.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- Free Checking
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
The Huntington National Bank offers consumer-friendly products and a network of more than 1,000 branches mostly in the Midwest and South. A no-frills free checking account is available, yet yields on savings accounts and some CDs are comparatively low.
Pros
-
A free checking account is available.
-
Huntington offers a 24-hour grace period on overdrawn transactions before incurring a fee.
-
A wide range of CD terms gives customers the ability to build a CD ladder.
Cons
-
Yields on savings accounts and many CDs are very low.
-
The minimum balance needed to earn interest on the money market account is steep.
Huntington Bank banking products
FEATURES
Huntington Bank savings overview
The bank’s Premier Savings account has no maintenance fee when you also have a qualifying checking account. Otherwise, a $4 monthly fee applies. This account also pays a rock-bottom APY that’s below the national average. A minimum $50 deposit is required to open.
Pros
-
Both accounts offer simple ways to avoid the monthly service fees.
Cons
-
The APYs on both accounts are very low.
-
The Relationship Savings account’s minimum opening deposit is higher than what many other banks require.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Huntington BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charges
|Overdraft fee
|$15
|Nonsufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$0 – $25
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$3.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
About Huntington Bank
Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank offers a full range of products and services, including deposit accounts, wealth management and insurance. It merged with TCF Financial Corp. in 2021 and now operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, mainly in the Midwest and the South.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customer service is available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, daily. An automated assistant is also available. Customers have access to a range of features, including 24-Hour Grace, which gives account holders until midnight the next day to bring their accounts positive when they've been overdrawn.
Branch availability. Huntington Bank has more than 1,000 branches across 11 states: Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
Highly-rated mobile app. Huntington’s mobile app is highly rated on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Huntington offers All Day Deposit, which extends the banking day until midnight for deposits made at an ATM or through its mobile app. Additional features include online bill pay as well as mobile banking and account alerts, and debit cards can be linked to digital wallets, like Samsung Pay and Google Pay, to pay for purchases with a smartphone.
How does Huntington Bank compare with other banks?
Huntington National Bank vs. Chase Bank
Huntington National Bank has approximately 1,200 locations across 11 states. In contrast, Chase Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, has nearly 5,000 across 49 states. As such, if you’re looking for a bank with a large branch network, Chase may be the better choice.
Both banks offer similar yields on many of their deposit products, including their standard CDs and savings accounts. (Yields at both banks are very low; higher yields are easily found elsewhere.) That noted, Chase doesn’t offer a money market account, but Huntington Bank does.
Huntington National Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
