The Federal Reserve and Your Money
The U.S. central bank has lifted interest rates to a 22-year high, impacting how much you pay to borrow money and how much you earn when you save. Get advice and stay informed on what to do with your wallet.
The Fed's impact on your wallet
What Fed rates mean for housing
The Fed again held steady with no new rate hike at its Dec. 13 meeting.
How the Fed impacts mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
How the Fed affects savings rates
For savers, here’s what to consider when the Fed raises interest rates.
The latest interest rates
Every time the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, borrowing and savings rates move in lockstep. Compare Bankrate data to see how the latest Fed decision is impacting rates on key consumer products.
As economy slow, mortgage rates retreat
This week's HELOC news and analysis
Current credit card interest rates
Current car loan interest rates
What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?
Latest Articles
-
What is the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet?
Now a cornerstone of Fed policy, the balance sheet has big implications for your wallet.8 min read Jan 31, 2024
-
The Federal Reserve’s board of governors, explained — who’s on it and what they do
The Fed’s board has a powerful influence over interest rates and monetary policy.6 min read Jan 30, 2024
-
6 key ways the Federal Reserve impacts your money
Every financial decision you make comes back to the Federal Reserve.13 min read Jan 30, 2024
-
January Fed meeting preview: 3 key questions as the FOMC looks likely to push back on rate cut bets
Officials say they have no reason to rush when it comes to slashing borrowing costs.7 min read Jan 29, 2024
-
Why now might be a good time to consider longer-term CDs
If you’ve been thinking of getting a longer-term CD, you may want to make a move.4 min read Jan 26, 2024
-
Are banks open today? Federal bank holidays in 2024
Knowing bank holiday schedules can help you avoid delays on necessary transactions.3 min read Jan 12, 2024
-
When will personal loan interest rates start dropping?
The Federal Reserve has finally shown the signs of a rate plateau. However, interest rates are still breaking records, and it’s not a given that personal loan rates will fall anytime soon. While the [...]2 min read Jan 09, 2024
-
Survey: Economists split on whether Fed will cut rates in first or second half of 2024
Will falling inflation make the Fed in a hurry to cut rates?5 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
Survey: Inflation is slowing fast but still might not hit the Fed’s target until 2025
Inflation slowed much faster than expected last year, but economists are still wary.5 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
Survey: Economists project a milder hiring slowdown than originally expected for 2024
For three straight surveys, economists have upgraded their job market forecasts.5 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
Survey: Despite a resilient economy, experts still see a near 1-in-2 chance of a recession
Economists say the risks of a downturn are still high, even as the economy stays strong.4 min read Jan 03, 2024
-
Credit card interest rate forecast for 2024: Rates will ease a bit, but remain high
If you have credit card debt, your interest rates are likely to remain high in 2024.3 min read Jan 02, 2024
-
CD rates forecast for 2024: Expect banner year for savers with strong yields, lower inflation rate
You can find a CD account that significantly out-earns the national average if you shop around among banks.4 min read Jan 02, 2024
-
When will the Fed cut rates? Some economists say the timing might not be as far off as officials think
Some economists aren’t convinced the Fed needs to take as much time as it thinks.8 min read Dec 20, 2023
-
Regulation D and savings account withdrawal limits – here’s what changed
How Reg. D impacts your savings account and why it pays to check with your bank.5 min read Dec 20, 2023
-
Should you buy a house during a recession?
How might a recession affect the housing market? Find out what the experts think.7 min read Dec 19, 2023
-
What is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)? Meet the key policymakers shaping your finances
The Fed has lifted rates 11 times. These policymakers are behind those decisions.5 min read Dec 18, 2023
-
Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t expect their personal finances to improve in 2024
The biggest reason behind Americans’ financial pessimism continues to be inflation.8 min read Dec 18, 2023
-
How the Federal Reserve impacts personal loans
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times. These interest rate changes are likely to affect the rates of personal loans.4 min read Dec 13, 2023
-
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, sees cuts coming in 2024
The decision adds to suspicions that officials are done raising rates.10 min read Dec 13, 2023
