If you have credit card debt, Fed rate cuts won’t help much

9/18/2024, 10:30 a.m. ET

By Ted Rossman, credit card senior industry analyst

Credit card rates are near record highs and will remain elevated for quite some time

Credit card rates are so high that a quarter-point cut here or a half-point cut there won’t make much difference. The average credit card charges 20.78 percent, just shy of a record set last month. If you make minimum payments toward the average credit card balance ($6,329, according to TransUnion) at 20.78 percent, you’ll be in debt for about 18 years and will owe roughly $9,500 in interest. A quarter-point cut trims that total interest expense by $122 and a half-point lowers it by $244. On a monthly basis, the savings are less than a single cup of coffee.

The Fed is expected to cut rates several times in the months and years to come, and a sustained rate-cutting campaign will bring some relief to credit card borrowers – but it still won’t change all that much. Even if the average credit card rate fell 3 percentage points (a process that could easily take a year or more), the minimum payment math would still be pretty brutal. Making minimum payments toward a debt of $6,329 at 17.78 percent would take more than 17 years to pay off, and it would incur over $8,000 in interest charges.

The best way to use a credit card is to pay in full every month, enabling you to avoid interest and allowing you to take full advantage of rewards programs and other perks. Half of all credit cardholders carry debt from month to month. If you’re among them, don’t be ashamed. Take action. My favorite tip is to sign up for a credit card with a generous 0 percent balance transfer promotion. Some of these deals last as long as 21 months. Working with a reputable nonprofit credit counseling agency is another good option. Or you could take on a side hustle, sell stuff you don’t need or cut your expenses. Whatever you do, do something. Credit card debt isn’t going to go away on its own. It’s probably your highest-cost debt by a wide margin and Fed rate cuts aren’t going to change that.