Best money market accounts for January 2024
Updated January 17, 2024
A money market account can be an ideal place to put your savings and where you can earn a competitive APY, but you aren’t sure on the time horizon for your money. And some money market accounts offer check-writing privileges, which is another option for when you need to use your money in the account.
Bankrate’s top money market account rates are much higher than the current national average yield of 0.49 percent.
Bankrate provides you with timely news and rate information on the top money market accounts from some of the most popular and largest FDIC banks and NCUA credit unions. This way you don’t have to spend time searching many bank and credit union websites. Since 1976, Bankrate has been a trusted source of banking information to help you make well-informed decisions on your finances.
Page preview:
Bankrate's picks for the top money market account rates
- Vio Bank — 5.30% APY, $100 minimum deposit
- UFB Direct — 5.25% APY, $1 minimum deposit
- CFG Community Bank — 5.25% APY, $1,000 minimum deposit
- Quontic Bank — 5.00% APY, $100 minimum deposit
- Sallie Mae Bank — 4.75% APY, no minimum deposit
- Ally Bank — 4.40% APY, no minimum deposit
- Discover Bank — 4.20% APY, $2,500 minimum deposit
- First Internet Bank of Indiana — 3.76% APY, $100 minimum deposit
- EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank) — 3.75% APY, no minimum deposit
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. All APYs are based on a balance of $25,000. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
Best money market accounts and rates for January 2024
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
UFB Direct
Overview
-
- UFB Direct’s Preferred Money Market account offers a top-tier yield on all balances.
- This account offers expanded FDIC insurance of up to $150 million through the bank’s InsureGuard+ Savings program.
-
- You’ll need at least $5,000 in your UFB Preferred Money Market account to avoid the $10 monthly service fee.
- UFB Direct’s Preferred Savings Account was offering the same APY as the Preferred Money Market but didn’t have a potential monthly service fee. So that option might be better for savers keeping less than $5,000 in an account.
- You need to make sure you’re within the FDIC insurance limit if you have other accounts through Axos Bank, since they all use the same FDIC certificate.
CFG Community Bank
Overview
-
- CFG offers a competitive APY on its High Yield Money Market account. The account is available both online and in its branches.
-
- You only earn interest if your balance is $1,000 or more. You’ll pay a $10 monthly service fee if you don’t keep at least $1,000 in your CFG Bank money market account.
Quontic Bank
Overview
-
- Quontic Bank’s money market account offers a competitive yield.
- You get a debit card with this account.
- You only need $100 to open a Quontic Money Market Account.
-
- You can only make a total of six transfers or withdrawals from your Quontic money market account.
- Some money market accounts at other banks earn a higher APY.
- You can only make six transfers and withdrawals from your money market account per statement period.
Sallie Mae Bank
Overview
-
- Sallie Mae Bank offers a competitive yield with its Money Market Account.
- Its money market account doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit.
- It has check-writing privileges. Sallie Mae Bank’s money market account earned a higher yield than its savings account during Bankrate’s review.
-
- You’re only able to reach Sallie Mae Bank during the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. The bank doesn’t have weekend hours. Some banks offer higher APYs on money market accounts.
Ally Bank
Overview
-
- Ally Bank’s money market account offers a competitive yield.
- It also reimburses up to $10 of out-of-network ATM fees during your statement cycle.
- Ally Bank’s app has mobile deposit.
- The account has check-writing privileges and a debit card.
-
- All three of Ally Bank’s balance tiers had the same yield during our review. But this could change in the future.
- You need to make a deposit within the first 30 days you have this account to keep it open.
- The bank charges $15 for expedited items, such as checks or a debit card.
Discover Bank
Overview
-
- Discover Bank offers a money market account that has a debit card.
- The account has check-writing privileges. The bank is a part of a 60,000-ATM network. Discover Bank gives you free official bank checks and free regular checks with its money market account.
-
- You’ll earn only a slightly higher yield on balances of $100,000 or more. Also, other online banks have lower minimum opening deposit requirements. The Discover Bank money market account requires a minimum opening deposit of $2,500. Those without $2,500 could actually get a slightly higher yield with Discover Bank’s Online Savings Account, which has no minimum opening deposit or minimum balance requirements.
First Internet Bank of Indiana
Overview
-
- First Internet Bank offers one of the most competitive yields on its Money Market Savings account.
- First Internet Bank’s money market account reimburses $10 worth of out-of-network ATM fees each month. The First Internet Bank Money Market Savings account rewards those with a balance of $1 million or more. It also has a competitive yield for those with less than $1 million. (Always make sure you’re within FDIC limits and guidelines.)
-
- Only accounts with balances above $1 million earn the top APY for the account. There are money market accounts with competitive APYs that don’t require a balance that high to earn the top APY.
- You’ll need to keep a daily average balance of at least $4,000 in your Money Market Savings account to avoid paying a $5 monthly service fee.
EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank)
Overview
-
- EverBank offers a competitive yield on its money market account. The account features a debit card, and the bank reimburses you up to $15 per month when other banks charge ATM fees.
- You can use mobile deposit to deposit checks with this account.
-
- EverBank is now TIAA Bank. TIAA sold TIAA Bank.
- Different balances earn different yields — with balances of $100,000 or more earning the top-tiered yield and balances of $50,000-$99,999.99 earning the second highest tiered yield. (The bank’s intro APY earns the highest APY on balances of $250,000 or less.)
Recent news on money market rates
The Federal Reserve didn’t raise rates at its last meeting on Dec. 13. Even without a 12th rate increase in the current cycle, money market account rates are already at their highest levels in more than a decade. The money market account national average APY is at 0.49 percent as of Jan. 17, 2024, according to Bankrate’s most recent survey of banks. Top money market account yields – generally at FDIC-insured online banks – are more than 11 times this.
The Federal Reserve is forecasting possible rate cuts in 2024. This could mean that money market account yields could decrease a little in 2024.
However, the Fed raised rates 11 times during its current cycle – and some of the increases were 75 or 50 basis points. So top-yielding accounts should remain competitive.
Money market account yields aren’t moving higher but they will remain at very attractive levels, even as we see some pullback due to changing Fed policy.— GREG McBRIDE, CFA, BANKRATE CHIEF FINANCIAL ANALYST
-
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average savings account rates. More than 500 banks and credit unions are surveyed to generate weekly national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
How to choose a money market account
Money market accounts are a good option for achieving your savings goals. Choosing the right money market account should help you earn a competitive annual percentage yield (APY). Some of the best money market accounts allow savers to earn a high yield as well as have check-writing privileges. Follow the steps below to see if a money market account is right for you.
- Determine what you’re saving for and when the funds will be used.
- Research banks and credit unions. Compare accounts to find a good match. A competitive APY, check-writing capabilities and ATM access are some of the top features to look for.
- Be aware of any minimum balance requirements and whether there are potential monthly service fees.
- Assess whether the account comes with FDIC or NCUA insurance. Always make sure your money is within FDIC or NCUA limits and guidelines.
- Open the money market account and make your initial deposit. Consider downloading the bank’s app, if available.
What is a money market account and how does it work?
A money market account with a high yield is similar to a high-yield savings account, except it might offer check-writing privileges.
A money market account is a type of savings deposit account that can be found at banks and credit unions. Money market accounts work like a savings account, where you can deposit and withdraw money. You will also earn interest on the money you keep in a money market account.
Money market accounts generally let you withdraw money, but banks may limit withdrawals and transfers. Unlike most savings accounts, money market accounts may provide check-writing privileges. You also might have a debit card and be able to access money at an ATM. The check-writing capability of money market accounts provides a degree of flexibility and liquidity often not found in other savings accounts.
High-yielding money market accounts may pay a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts, but their minimum deposit and balance requirements might be higher, too.
Important money market account terminology
- Check-writing privileges: A money market account may allow you to write checks against the account. This is one of the main differences between money market accounts and savings accounts. Savings accounts don’t usually offer this.
- Interest: Money that you earn for having your funds deposited with a bank.
- Compound interest: Earning interest on the previous interest you’ve earned.
- Interest rate: The percentage of your balance that is paid to you over the course of one year for having your funds on deposit. This number doesn't take into account the effects of compounding.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): Takes into account the effects of compounding during the year. The best way to compare yields is to use this number, rather than comparing interest rates. The higher the APY, the more income you’ll earn on your cash.
- Minimum balance requirement: The amount you have to keep in a savings account in order to avoid a monthly maintenance fee.
Money market accounts and compounding interest
Money market accounts typically credit interest monthly, and it’s typically paid on or about the same date each month. Compounding interest happens when your interest earns interest.
The published APY on an account includes the effects of compounding during the year. The best way to compare interest rates earned on different money market accounts is to use an apples-to-apples approach: Compare APYs and not interest rates.
Bankrate’s compound interest calculator can help you determine the potential earnings on a money market account.
How to open a money market account
Opening a money market is as easy as choosing which bank and account is right for you. Some money market accounts don’t have a minimum opening balance requirement, so you won’t have to worry about keeping a certain amount in the account or incurring a maintenance fee. Compare the top APY accounts with the minimum balance that you’re comfortable with to make the best decision for your saving needs.
Prior to opening a money market account online you’ll want to:
- Have your government-issued photo identification with you.
- Be prepared, if needed, to lift a security freeze on your credit file to open the account.
- Have your routing number and account number handy for the account you’re using to fund this new account.
- Have your social security number available.
Almost all of this information may also be needed if you open a new account in person. You may need cash or a check (or checks) to fund a new account opened in a branch.
Is a money market account safe?
Money market accounts are safe at an FDIC-insured bank or a federally insured credit union as long as they’re within limits and guidelines. FDIC deposit insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. An account at an NCUA credit union is insured up to the same amount as an FDIC bank. At both an FDIC bank and an NCUA credit union, your money that’s within limits and guidelines is protected and backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government should the bank or credit union fail.
To check whether a bank you're considering is FDIC-insured, you can use the FDIC’s BankFind tool. The tool may also help you realize if multiple banks use the same FDIC certificate. Always double-check with the FDIC or NCUA and your financial institutions to confirm insurance coverage.
Who should get a money market account?
Anyone looking for a safe place to stash a good chunk of money and earn some interest may benefit from a money market account. But these accounts make particularly good sense in a handful of situations, such as:
- A person who wants the best of both worlds
- You can have a high-yield account and also be able to write checks from some money market accounts. But the number of checks you can write during a statement cycle might be limited.
- People who have saved and now need to spend
- The check-writing privileges offer the opportunity to write occasional checks if you’re not longer in the accumulation phase of your savings.
- Savers saving for occasional large expenses
- Those saving to pay annual taxes or homeowners insurance might appreciate check-writing privileges offered through some money market accounts.
- Setting up an emergency savings fund.
- Saving for a goal, such as a home purchase or a vacation.
- Growing your savings in a high-yield account that may offer the opportunity to write an occasional check.
- Earning a higher yield than you’re receiving in your current savings or checking account.
- You want an account that offers liquidity, safety and often a higher interest rate than traditional savings or checking accounts.
- You want the ability to write checks and/or use a debit card.
- You want immediate access to funds if you're ever in a bind.
- You want a good spot to keep your emergency fund.
- You don't want to lock up your money in a CD for an extended period, but you still want a comparable interest rate and the safety of an FDIC- or NCUA-backed account.
Money market account pros and cons
Some money market accounts have certain features that you won’t find in a savings account. Here’s a look at some of the key advantages and disadvantages of money market accounts.
Pros
-
You can earn a competitive APY.
-
You may have check-writing privileges and/or a debit card.
-
Some money market accounts allow you to withdraw money from an ATM.
Cons
-
Some savings accounts and CDs might have higher APYs
-
You may be restricted to six withdrawals per statement cycle at certain banks.
Alternatives to money market accounts
You’ll want to compare money market accounts with other accounts to make sure it’s the right place for your money.
Comparing money market accounts with savings accounts, checking accounts, CDs, NOW accounts and money market funds makes sense, since all of these are useful for different financial situations or goals.
MMAs vs. savings and checking accounts
Money market accounts are a good alternative to traditional savings accounts if you want the ability to write checks or use a debit card.
And you'll often get a better return. But if earning a high return is your priority, compare rates on high-yield savings accounts found at online banks, which may be superior to money market accounts and traditional savings accounts.
Meanwhile, money market accounts often combine the perks of paying interest and allowing some transactional features such as check-writing and debit card access. Most checking accounts are noninterest bearing, but they typically have no limits on the number of transactions each month.
Money market accounts vs. CDs
A money market account is for money that needs to be accessible. A CD is for longer-term savings that you won’t use during the CD’s term, mainly because you don’t want to incur an early withdrawal penalty fee. Since money market account yields are usually variable, a CD could give you a fixed APY to protect you from future money market account rate decreases.
Sometimes you’re rewarded with a higher APY in a CD than you would earn in a liquid money market account. Which one is better for you will depend on your financial goals.
Money market accounts vs. NOW accounts
A negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account is classified as a transaction account, while a money market account is a non-transaction account, according to the Federal Reserve.
NOW accounts allow for an unlimited number of third-party payments, while money market accounts are restricted to six “convenient” transfers or withdrawals per month under Regulation D. Some banks may restrict money market account transactions further.
Regular money market accounts vs. jumbo money market accounts
A jumbo money market account is likely to have a higher minimum balance requirement than a normal money market account. Generally, a jumbo deposit product requires a minimum balance of $100,000. The same minimum balance requirement is also true of many jumbo CDs.
Jumbo money market accounts aren't very common, but there are at least two institutions that offer them:
- Navy Federal Credit Union offers up to 2.25 percent APY on balances of $1 million and higher.
- Canvas Credit Union offers a jumbo money market account that requires a $100,000 minimum balance to earn the account’s top yield of 3.50 percent APY.
Money market account FAQs
-
A high-yield money market account is one that earns a competitive yield. Generally, these money market accounts with higher rates are found at online banks and top credit unions. Some don’t have any minimum deposit requirements or monthly service fees while others may require a minimum opening deposit and could have minimum balance requirements to avoid a monthly service fee.
-
Money market funds and money market accounts are different products. You’ll find money market accounts at FDIC-insured banks and at NCUA credit unions.
You’ll likely find money market funds at a brokerage. Money market mutual funds aren’t insured by the FDIC or the NCUSIF at an NCUA credit union. But they’re considered to be low-risk investments that are liquid. Some money market funds may also be exempt from income taxes.
Both money market accounts and money market funds may offer the ability to write checks.
-
Generally, a high-yield money market account pays a higher APY than a checking account because banks can assume that your money will be in there for a longer period. You can withdraw from a money market account just like a checking account, although you may be limited to a certain maximum number of transfers or withdrawals per month.
-
Most money market rates are variable, not fixed. That means the rate and APY you receive can rise or fall as market conditions change. A fixed introductory APY is the exception. During the promotional period, the fixed yield gives you a certain APY for a specific period of time. You might lose the fixed yield, however, if you don’t follow certain rules. An introductory rate may also require a deposit made with new money, which usually must come from outside the bank.
-
All taxable and tax-exempt interest must be reported on your federal income tax return. Most interest that you receive or that’s credited to an account that you can withdraw without penalty is taxable income in the year it becomes available to you, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Consult with an accountant to answer your specific tax questions.
Research methodology
Bankrate’s editorial team regularly updates rates featured on this page about every two weeks. We mainly look for the highest APYs and break ties using the minimum balance to open a CD. Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed nearly all of the banks and credit unions that it tracks, and researches rates weekly for more than 70 popular banks and credit unions. These institutions were selected because they offer competitive APYs, are larger (based on the amount of deposits or assets), frequently appear in internet searches or other possible factors. These banks and credit unions typically offer accounts that are available nationwide. All of these banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and all of the credit unions are National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions, insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). Choosing an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-backed credit union ensures your money is safe as long it’s within insurance limits and guidelines.
Bankrate's experience on financial advice and reporting
Bankrate has more than four decades of experience in financial publishing, so you know you’re getting information you can trust. Bankrate was born in 1976 as “Bank Rate Monitor,” a print publisher for the banking industry, and has been online since 1996. Hundreds of top publications rely on Bankrate. Outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The New York Times, CNBC and Bloomberg depend on Bankrate as the trusted source of financial rates and information.
-
These financial institutions are featured in our money market account rate research: Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, Amerant Bank, America First Credit Union, American Express National Bank, Axos Bank, Bank5 Connect, Bank of America, Barclays, Bask Bank, BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union), Bethpage Federal Credit Union, BMO Harris Bank, Bread Financial (formerly Comenity Direct), BrioDirect, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, CIBC USA, CIT Bank, Citibank, Citizens, Citizens Bank (Rhode Island), Credit One Bank, Comerica Bank, Customers Bank, Delta Community Credit Union, Discover Bank, Emigrant Direct, Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Internet Bank, First Technology Federal Credit Union, FNBO Direct, Golden 1 Credit Union, Huntington National Bank, Investors Bank, KeyBank, Limelight Bank, Live Oak Bank, M&T Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, MySavingsDirect, Navy Federal Credit Union, NBKC Bank, PenFed Credit Union, PNC Bank, Popular Direct, Quontic Bank, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Salem Five Direct, Sallie Mae Bank, Santander Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Security Service Federal Credit Union, SoFi Bank, State Employees' Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, TD Bank, TIAA Bank, Truist Bank, U.S. Bank, UFB Direct, USAA Bank, Vio Bank, VyStar Credit Union, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank.