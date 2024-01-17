Alternatives to money market accounts

You’ll want to compare money market accounts with other accounts to make sure it’s the right place for your money.

Comparing money market accounts with savings accounts, checking accounts, CDs, NOW accounts and money market funds makes sense, since all of these are useful for different financial situations or goals.

MMAs vs. savings and checking accounts

Money market accounts are a good alternative to traditional savings accounts if you want the ability to write checks or use a debit card.

And you'll often get a better return. But if earning a high return is your priority, compare rates on high-yield savings accounts found at online banks, which may be superior to money market accounts and traditional savings accounts.

Meanwhile, money market accounts often combine the perks of paying interest and allowing some transactional features such as check-writing and debit card access. Most checking accounts are noninterest bearing, but they typically have no limits on the number of transactions each month.

Money market accounts vs. CDs

A money market account is for money that needs to be accessible. A CD is for longer-term savings that you won’t use during the CD’s term, mainly because you don’t want to incur an early withdrawal penalty fee. Since money market account yields are usually variable, a CD could give you a fixed APY to protect you from future money market account rate decreases.

Sometimes you’re rewarded with a higher APY in a CD than you would earn in a liquid money market account. Which one is better for you will depend on your financial goals.

Money market accounts vs. NOW accounts

A negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account is classified as a transaction account, while a money market account is a non-transaction account, according to the Federal Reserve.

NOW accounts allow for an unlimited number of third-party payments, while money market accounts are restricted to six “convenient” transfers or withdrawals per month under Regulation D. Some banks may restrict money market account transactions further.

Regular money market accounts vs. jumbo money market accounts

A jumbo money market account is likely to have a higher minimum balance requirement than a normal money market account. Generally, a jumbo deposit product requires a minimum balance of $100,000. The same minimum balance requirement is also true of many jumbo CDs.

Jumbo money market accounts aren't very common, but there are at least two institutions that offer them: