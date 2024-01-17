Best money market accounts for January 2024

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Reviewed by
Greg McBride, CFA
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Reviewed by
Greg McBride, CFA

Updated January 17, 2024

A money market account can be an ideal place to put your savings and where you can earn a competitive APY, but you aren’t sure on the time horizon for your money. And some money market accounts offer check-writing privileges, which is another option for when you need to use your money in the account.

Page preview:

Show me:
Current MMA trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.75% APY
National average
0.49% APY

On This Page

Best money market accounts and rates for January 2024

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 17, 2024. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

Vio Bank

Vio Bank_logo
4.9

Overview

Vio Bank is known as the online banking division of MidFirst Bank. The Vio Bank Cornerstone Money Market Savings Account has a very competitive yield. The account only requires $100 to open, and there’s no monthly maintenance fee. This account doesn’t have check-writing privileges or a debit card available.
Read Bankrate's Expert Vio Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.30% APY
Loan
$100 minimum deposit

UFB Direct

UFB Direct_logo
4.1

Overview

UFB Direct products are through Axos Bank. The bank has a Preferred Money Market and a Preferred Savings account. Both accounts offered the same very competitive APY during Bankrate’s review. But the bank’s money market account requires you keep at least $5,000 in it to avoid the $10 monthly service fee while the bank’s savings account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
Read Bankrate's Expert UFB Direct Review
Invest Rate
5.25% APY
Loan
$1 minimum deposit

CFG Community Bank

CFG Community Bank_logo
4.7

Overview

CFG Bank has been around since 2009. It offers its CFG High Yield Money Market both online and in a branch. You can earn a competitive APY with the High Yield Money Market account, but you’ll only earn interest on balances of $1,000 or more. You’ll also need at least $1,000 to open this account.
Read Bankrate's Expert CFG Community Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.25% APY
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit

Quontic Bank

Quontic Bank_logo
5.0

Overview

Quontic Bank has a money market account that offers a competitive yield. The account only requires a $100 minimum opening deposit and comes with a debit card. The bank also offers Zelle for sending money to others and has mobile deposit.
Read Bankrate's Expert Quontic Bank Review
Invest Rate
5.00% APY
Loan
$100 minimum deposit

Sallie Mae Bank

Sallie Mae Bank_logo
4.9

Overview

Sallie Mae is known for its student loans. But it also offers competitive deposit accounts as Sallie Mae Bank. The Sallie Mae Money Market Account comes with check-writing privileges and doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit. The money market account also doesn’t have a monthly service fee. Sallie Mae Bank also offers two savings accounts and CDs.
Read Bankrate's Expert Sallie Mae Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.75% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

Ally Bank

Ally Bank_logo
5.0

Overview

Ally Bank’s money market account doesn’t have a monthly service fee, and there’s no minimum balance requirement. The account comes with check-writing privileges and it is a part of Allpoint’s ATM network. That network allows you to withdraw cash at any of its ATMs without paying a fee. Ally Bank also has 24/7 phone customer service.
Read Bankrate's Expert Ally Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.40% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

Discover Bank

Discover Bank_logo
4.5

Overview

Discover Bank offers a competitive yield on its Money Market Account. You’ll need at least $2,500 to open this account and $100,000 to earn the top APY. But the top-tier APY was only five basis points higher than the yield for balances under $100,000 at the time of this review. So there isn’t much of a reward for having $100,000 or more in this account.
Read Bankrate's Expert Discover Bank Review
Invest Rate
4.20% APY
Loan
$2,500 minimum deposit

First Internet Bank of Indiana

First Internet Bank of Indiana_logo
4.2

Overview

First Internet Bank is the first FDIC bank to “operate entirely online,” according to its website. First Internet Bank has been around since 1999. The bank offers a very competitive yield with more than $1 million in its money market account or a competitive yield with a balance of $1 million or less. You’ll need to keep at least $4,000 in the account to waive the $5 monthly service fee.
Read Bankrate's Expert First Internet Bank of Indiana Review
Invest Rate
3.76% APY
Loan
$100 minimum deposit

EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank)

EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank)_logo
4.5

Overview

EverBank, formerly TIAA Bank, is known for its Yield Pledge account which, it says, guarantees high-yielding APYs. TIAA Bank’s Yield Pledge Money Market account is one account that offers a competitive yield. You don’t need a minimum opening deposit for this account. It also rewards you for depositing more with tiered yields based on your balance.
Read Bankrate's Expert EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank) Review
Invest Rate
3.75% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit

Recent news on money market rates

The Federal Reserve didn’t raise rates at its last meeting on Dec. 13. Even without a 12th rate increase in the current cycle, money market account rates are already at their highest levels in more than a decade. The money market account national average APY is at 0.49 percent as of Jan. 17, 2024, according to Bankrate’s most recent survey of banks. Top money market account yields – generally at FDIC-insured online banks – are more than 11 times this.

The Federal Reserve is forecasting possible rate cuts in 2024. This could mean that money market account yields could decrease a little in 2024. 

However, the Fed raised rates 11 times during its current cycle – and some of the increases were 75 or 50 basis points. So top-yielding accounts should remain competitive.

Money market account yields aren’t moving higher but they will remain at very attractive levels, even as we see some pullback due to changing Fed policy. — GREG McBRIDE, CFA, BANKRATE CHIEF FINANCIAL ANALYST

How to choose a money market account

Money market accounts are a good option for achieving your savings goals. Choosing the right money market account should help you earn a competitive annual percentage yield (APY). Some of the best money market accounts allow savers to earn a high yield as well as have check-writing privileges. Follow the steps below to see if a money market account is right for you.

  1. Determine what you’re saving for and when the funds will be used.
  2. Research banks and credit unions. Compare accounts to find a good match. A competitive APY, check-writing capabilities and ATM access are some of the top features to look for.
  3. Be aware of any minimum balance requirements and whether there are potential monthly service fees.
  4. Assess whether the account comes with FDIC or NCUA insurance. Always make sure your money is within FDIC or NCUA limits and guidelines.
  5. Open the money market account and make your initial deposit. Consider downloading the bank’s app, if available.

What is a money market account and how does it work?

A money market account with a high yield is similar to a high-yield savings account, except it might offer check-writing privileges.

A money market account is a type of savings deposit account that can be found at banks and credit unions. Money market accounts work like a savings account, where you can deposit and withdraw money. You will also earn interest on the money you keep in a money market account.

Money market accounts generally let you withdraw money, but banks may limit withdrawals and transfers. Unlike most savings accounts, money market accounts may provide check-writing privileges. You also might have a debit card and be able to access money at an ATM. The check-writing capability of money market accounts provides a degree of flexibility and liquidity often not found in other savings accounts.

High-yielding money market accounts may pay a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts, but their minimum deposit and balance requirements might be higher, too.

Important money market account terminology

  • Check-writing privileges: A money market account may allow you to write checks against the account. This is one of the main differences between money market accounts and savings accounts. Savings accounts don’t usually offer this.
  • Interest: Money that you earn for having your funds deposited with a bank.
  • Compound interest: Earning interest on the previous interest you’ve earned.
  • Interest rate: The percentage of your balance that is paid to you over the course of one year for having your funds on deposit. This number doesn't take into account the effects of compounding.
  • Annual percentage yield (APY): Takes into account the effects of compounding during the year. The best way to compare yields is to use this number, rather than comparing interest rates. The higher the APY, the more income you’ll earn on your cash.
  • Minimum balance requirement: The amount you have to keep in a savings account in order to avoid a monthly maintenance fee.

Money market accounts and compounding interest

Money market accounts typically credit interest monthly, and it’s typically paid on or about the same date each month. Compounding interest happens when your interest earns interest.

The published APY on an account includes the effects of compounding during the year. The best way to compare interest rates earned on different money market accounts is to use an apples-to-apples approach: Compare APYs and not interest rates.

Bankrate’s compound interest calculator can help you determine the potential earnings on a money market account.

How to open a money market account

Opening a money market is as easy as choosing which bank and account is right for you. Some money market accounts don’t have a minimum opening balance requirement, so you won’t have to worry about keeping a certain amount in the account or incurring a maintenance fee. Compare the top APY accounts with the minimum balance that you’re comfortable with to make the best decision for your saving needs.

Prior to opening a money market account online you’ll want to:

  • Have your government-issued photo identification with you.
  • Be prepared, if needed, to lift a security freeze on your credit file to open the account.
  • Have your routing number and account number handy for the account you’re using to fund this new account.
  • Have your social security number available.

Almost all of this information may also be needed if you open a new account in person. You may need cash or a check (or checks) to fund a new account opened in a branch.

Is a money market account safe?

Money market accounts are safe at an FDIC-insured bank or a federally insured credit union as long as they’re within limits and guidelines. FDIC deposit insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. An account at an NCUA credit union is insured up to the same amount as an FDIC bank. At both an FDIC bank and an NCUA credit union, your money that’s within limits and guidelines is protected and backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government should the bank or credit union fail.

To check whether a bank you're considering is FDIC-insured, you can use the FDIC’s BankFind tool. The tool may also help you realize if multiple banks use the same FDIC certificate. Always double-check with the FDIC or NCUA and your financial institutions to confirm insurance coverage.

Who should get a money market account?

Anyone looking for a safe place to stash a good chunk of money and earn some interest may benefit from a money market account. But these accounts make particularly good sense in a handful of situations, such as:

  • A person who wants the best of both worlds
  • You can have a high-yield account and also be able to write checks from some money market accounts. But the number of checks you can write during a statement cycle might be limited. 
  • People who have saved and now need to spend
  • The check-writing privileges offer the opportunity to write occasional checks if you’re not longer in the accumulation phase of your savings. 
  • Savers saving for occasional large expenses 
  • Those saving to pay annual taxes or homeowners insurance might appreciate check-writing privileges offered through some money market accounts.
  • Setting up an emergency savings fund.
  • Saving for a goal, such as a home purchase or a vacation.
  • Growing your savings in a high-yield account that may offer the opportunity to write an occasional check.
  • Earning a higher yield than you’re receiving in your current savings or checking account.
  • You want an account that offers liquidity, safety and often a higher interest rate than traditional savings or checking accounts.
  • You want the ability to write checks and/or use a debit card.
  • You want immediate access to funds if you're ever in a bind.
  • You want a good spot to keep your emergency fund.
  • You don't want to lock up your money in a CD for an extended period, but you still want a comparable interest rate and the safety of an FDIC- or NCUA-backed account.

Money market account pros and cons

Some money market accounts have certain features that you won’t find in a savings account. Here’s a look at some of the key advantages and disadvantages of money market accounts.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can earn a competitive APY.

  • Checkmark

    You may have check-writing privileges and/or a debit card.

  • Checkmark

    Some money market accounts allow you to withdraw money from an ATM.

Cons

  • Some savings accounts and CDs might have higher APYs

  • You may be restricted to six withdrawals per statement cycle at certain banks.

Alternatives to money market accounts

You’ll want to compare money market accounts with other accounts to make sure it’s the right place for your money. 

Comparing money market accounts with savings accounts, checking accounts, CDs, NOW accounts and money market funds makes sense, since all of these are useful for different financial situations or goals.

MMAs vs. savings and checking accounts

Money market accounts are a good alternative to traditional savings accounts if you want the ability to write checks or use a debit card. 

And you'll often get a better return. But if earning a high return is your priority, compare rates on high-yield savings accounts found at online banks, which may be superior to money market accounts and traditional savings accounts.

Meanwhile, money market accounts often combine the perks of paying interest and allowing some transactional features such as check-writing and debit card access. Most checking accounts are noninterest bearing, but they typically have no limits on the number of transactions each month.

Money market accounts vs. CDs

A money market account is for money that needs to be accessible. A CD is for longer-term savings that you won’t use during the CD’s term, mainly because you don’t want to incur an early withdrawal penalty fee. Since money market account yields are usually variable, a CD could give you a fixed APY to protect you from future money market account rate decreases.

Sometimes you’re rewarded with a higher APY in a CD than you would earn in a liquid money market account. Which one is better for you will depend on your financial goals.

Money market accounts vs. NOW accounts

A negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account is classified as a transaction account, while a money market account is a non-transaction account, according to the Federal Reserve.

NOW accounts allow for an unlimited number of third-party payments, while money market accounts are restricted to six “convenient” transfers or withdrawals per month under Regulation D. Some banks may restrict money market account transactions further.

Regular money market accounts vs. jumbo money market accounts

A jumbo money market account is likely to have a higher minimum balance requirement than a normal money market account. Generally, a jumbo deposit product requires a minimum balance of $100,000. The same minimum balance requirement is also true of many jumbo CDs. 

Jumbo money market accounts aren't very common, but there are at least two institutions that offer them:

  • Navy Federal Credit Union offers up to 2.25 percent APY on balances of $1 million and higher.
  • Canvas Credit Union offers a jumbo money market account that requires a $100,000 minimum balance to earn the account’s top yield of 3.50 percent APY.

Money market account FAQs

Research methodology

Bankrate’s editorial team regularly updates rates featured on this page about every two weeks. We mainly look for the highest APYs and break ties using the minimum balance to open a CD. Bankrate’s editorial team has reviewed nearly all of the banks and credit unions that it tracks, and researches rates weekly for more than 70 popular banks and credit unions. These institutions were selected because they offer competitive APYs, are larger (based on the amount of deposits or assets), frequently appear in internet searches or other possible factors. These banks and credit unions typically offer accounts that are available nationwide. All of these banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and all of the credit unions are National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions, insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). Choosing an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-backed credit union ensures your money is safe as long it’s within insurance limits and guidelines.

Bankrate's experience on financial advice and reporting

Bankrate has more than four decades of experience in financial publishing, so you know you’re getting information you can trust. Bankrate was born in 1976 as “Bank Rate Monitor,” a print publisher for the banking industry, and has been online since 1996. Hundreds of top publications rely on Bankrate. Outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The New York Times, CNBC and Bloomberg depend on Bankrate as the trusted source of financial rates and information.