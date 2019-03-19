Vio Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Savings
MMA
Overview
Vio Bank is an option for savers who are comfortable with online banking and looking to earn solid yields on CDs, savings accounts or money market accounts. Low minimum deposit requirements and no monthly fee for all accounts make Vio deposit products highly accessible for customers nationwide.
Highlights
- Low Min Deposit
- No Monthly Fees
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Vio Bank is an online-only financial institution serving savers nationwide. The bank consistently offers top-tier rates on their money market account, but those looking for a checking account will need to go with another option.
Pros
-
Vio Bank offers competitive yields on its money market account and its certificates of deposit.
-
Minimum deposit requirements are low.
-
Customers can choose from a wide range of CD terms.
Cons
-
Vio Bank doesn’t offer checking accounts.
-
The yield on the savings account, while solid, is low compared to what other online banks are offering.
-
Customers have access to limited budgeting tools, and a peer-to-peer payment tool such as Zelle isn’t offered.
-
Vio doesn’t offer a debit card or check-writing privileges for any of its accounts.
Vio Bank banking products
FEATURES
Vio Bank savings overview
Pros
-
The account offers an above-average yield that is paid on all balances, though much higher yields can be found elsewhere.
-
There's no monthly fee.
-
The $100 minimum deposit requirement is low.
Cons
-
Customers are charged $5 a month to receive paper statements.
-
Many online banks offer much higher APYs.
-
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
|Paper Statements
|$5
Customer experience
Digital experience. The Vio Bank mobile app offers digital banking staples, such as mobile check deposit, account alerts and statement access, but it doesn’t offer more cutting-edge features, such as a peer-to-peer payment option like Zelle. The app gets a high score in the Apple App Store, but Android users are much less enthusiastic in their reviews on Google Play.
Customer service hours. Vio Bank customers can reach a bank representative weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Central time, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
About Vio Bank
Vio Bank is the online division of MidFirst Bank, a privately owned bank based in Oklahoma City. It launched in 2018. Midfirst Bank was established in 1911. The bank currently has more than 80 branches and approximately $36 billion in assets.
How does Vio Bank compare to other banks?
Vio Bank vs. Ally Bank
As both are online-only banks, you’ll find many of the same perks at Vio Bank as you’ll find at Ally. This includes high yields on deposit products, low minimum deposit requirements and no monthly fees. Moreover, since both are online-only, neither bank has physical branches you can visit, so you’ll need to be comfortable doing all of your banking online or through the bank’s mobile app.
However, Ally Bank offers a larger array of financial products and services, including several types of CDs, an interest-bearing checking account, credit cards and investing accounts. Moreover, yields at Ally tend to be higher, with the exception of Vio’s money market account.
Vio Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
