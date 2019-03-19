banking Reviews
Vio Bank Review 2024

Marcos Cabello
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
At a glance

3.9
Bankrate Score
CDs

Savings

MMA

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Vio Bank is an option for savers who are comfortable with online banking and looking to earn solid yields on CDs, savings accounts or money market accounts. Low minimum deposit requirements and no monthly fee for all accounts make Vio deposit products highly accessible for customers nationwide.

Highlights

  Low Min Deposit
  No Monthly Fees
Overall

Vio Bank is an online-only financial institution serving savers nationwide. The bank consistently offers top-tier rates on their money market account, but those looking for a checking account will need to go with another option.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Vio Bank offers competitive yields on its money market account and its certificates of deposit.

  • Checkmark

    Minimum deposit requirements are low.

  • Checkmark

    Customers can choose from a wide range of CD terms.

Cons

  • Vio Bank doesn’t offer checking accounts.

  • The yield on the savings account, while solid, is low compared to what other online banks are offering.

  • Customers have access to limited budgeting tools, and a peer-to-peer payment tool such as Zelle isn’t offered.

  • Vio doesn’t offer a debit card or check-writing privileges for any of its accounts.

Vio Bank banking products

3.3
Bankrate Score
Invest Rate
1.10% APY
Loan
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fee None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee None
Paper Statements $5
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Digital experience. The Vio Bank mobile app offers digital banking staples, such as mobile check deposit, account alerts and statement access, but it doesn’t offer more cutting-edge features, such as a peer-to-peer payment option like Zelle. The app gets a high score in the Apple App Store, but Android users are much less enthusiastic in their reviews on Google Play.

Customer service hours. Vio Bank customers can reach a bank representative weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Central time, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

About Vio Bank

Vio Bank is the online division of MidFirst Bank, a privately owned bank based in Oklahoma City. It launched in 2018. Midfirst Bank was established in 1911. The bank currently has more than 80 branches and approximately $36 billion in assets.

How does Vio Bank compare to other banks?

Vio Bank vs. Ally Bank

As both are online-only banks, you’ll find many of the same perks at Vio Bank as you’ll find at Ally. This includes high yields on deposit products, low minimum deposit requirements and no monthly fees. Moreover, since both are online-only, neither bank has physical branches you can visit, so you’ll need to be comfortable doing all of your banking online or through the bank’s mobile app.

However, Ally Bank offers a larger array of financial products and services, including several types of CDs, an interest-bearing checking account, credit cards and investing accounts. Moreover, yields at Ally tend to be higher, with the exception of Vio’s money market account.

Learn more: Best online banks

Vio Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

