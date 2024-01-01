First and foremost, look for a balance transfer credit card with nine to 18 months. Under federal law, the intro rate must last at least six months. Try to give yourself enough breathing room to pay off your outstanding balance without worrying about interest.

You’ll also want to use our Credit Card Balance Transfer Calculator to help you determine if you can pay off that balance before the promotional period ends. While many balance transfer cards offer a large window of 0% introductory rates, the caveat can be high interest once the period ends.

It’s also important to limit any additional credit card charges. Our Home Budget Calculator can help with that. This tool – used in conjunction with our Credit Card Payoff Calculator – can paint a clearer picture of where your money is going so you can prioritize your spending and avoid any impulsive card charges.

If you follow these tips, you’ll be well on your way to effectively using your balance transfer card to get yourself out of debt.