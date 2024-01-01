Credit Card Payoff Calculator
Don’t let credit card debt rule your life. With our Credit Card Payoff Calculator, it’s easy to get a handle on your debt. Just input your current card balance along with the interest rate and your monthly payments. We’ll help you determine how many months it will take to free yourself from debt. Additionally, you can also tell us how many months you would like for your debt to be resolved. Our dynamic Credit Card Payoff Calculator will help crunch the numbers to give you a clearer picture.
Interested in a balance transfer credit card?
Balance transfer credit cards typically have a 0% introductory rate. This means you could transfer your credit card debt and not have to deal with interest for several months or even a year (depending on the card). While our Credit Card Payoff Calculator assumes an introductory APR of 18 months, some can be as low as 6 months.